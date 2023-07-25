Announcing the Second 2023 Release of our Big Winston Bourbon!
On Sat., July 29, at 1 pm the year's anticipated second Big Winston Bourbon release at Broad Branch Distillery will happen. Don't miss your chance to secure one of these great North Carolina whiskies!
Barrel 199 is a 5-year Bottled in Bond non-chill filtered bourbon crafted from our unique ultra-low rye recipe. After 5 years in charred new white oak, the nose opens with citrus honey. Baklava is immediately recognizable on the palate with flavors of honey, walnuts, hints of cinnamon, and a touch of black pepper. The drinker will be rewarded with a finish dominated by orange pekoe and cinnamon that fades to cream.
Big Winston 5yr BiB will be available on Saturday, July 29, at 1 pm in our downtown Winston-Salem tasting room. It is recommended that the bottle be stored upright unless being poured into a glass for drinking in a responsible manner.
Barrel 199
Fill Date: 04.27.18
Dump Date: 05.29.23
Proof: 100
Yield: 253 Bottles
Price: $59.95
