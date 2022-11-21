Announcing Broad Branch's Anniversary Rye Release
November 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm EST
This year's Anniversary Rye epitomizes everything our head distiller, Don Jenkins, loves about Rye Whiskey. This whiskey opens with aromas of bold rye spice, dark chocolate-covered cherries, and wildflower honey. The palate offers the drinker a sweeter experience focused on caramel apples and buttery cinnamon toast. With a long finish that opens with dark chocolate cherries and fades into burnt toffee, drinkers will taste this long after the last sip. This unique eight-year-old barrel is the oldest straight whiskey we have released. Bottled at 105 proof and non-chill filtered, this version of Rye Fidelity turns it up a notch.
Anniversary Rye will be available for purchase Saturday, November 26th, at 1 pm. This special release can be purchased in North Carolina ABC stores or at our tasting room in downtown Winston-Salem, which is located at 756 N. Trade St.
Anniversary Rye Barrel 39
Age: 8 Years & 6 months
Proof: 105
Yield: 238 Bottles
Big Winston BiB Bourbon
Age: 4 Years
Proof: 100
Yield: 240 Bottles
