Announcing Boykin Rum Single Barrel Release
July 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm EST
Today, Broad Branch Distillery announces the initial release of Boykin Single Cask Rum. Distilled, bottled, and aged in downtown Winston-Salem, Boykin Single Barrels are hand-selected by the Broad Branch team from our finest stock for a delicious and unique North Carolina drinking experience.
Boykin Rum is distilled from our classic 100% molasses marque on a pot still. After resting for 30 days in stainless steel, the rum is barrel aged for at least 4 years in our downtown Winston-Salem warehouse. We allow the esters to develop at their natural pace, foregoing a specific timeline, to ensure the quality and characteristics are exactly right for release. Boykin Rum is unadulterated, non-chill filtered and bottled at 100 proof.
Join us Saturday, July 1st at 1 pm for this Boykin Single Barrel release. Boykin Rye can be purchased in our tasting room in downtown Winston-Salem, located at 756 N. Trade St.
Bob Timberlake signs each bottle of Boykin Rum. The first 75 bottles for sale are both signed and numbered.
Big Winston Whiskey Club members can purchase their bottles starting on Friday, June 30th.
A portion of proceeds from each sale will benefit the Boykin Spaniel Society.
CASK 1
Cask 1 opens with fresh-cut hay and butterscotch aromas over light touches of bananas foster. The luxurious, thick mouth feel is dominated by pineapple upside-down cake drizzled in salted caramel, while the long finish complements with sweet notes of fresh banana and butterscotch.
Age: 4 Years
Proof: 100
Price: $74.95 + tax
Yield: 216 Bottles
Unique Raffle Opportunity: "Lilly" Signed/Numbered Metal Print
100% of the proceeds go to The Boykin Spaniel Society. Tickets can be purchased here:
https://broad-branch-distillery-211076.square.site/product/-lilly-signed-numbered-metal-print-raffle/200?cs=true&cst=custom
The drawing will be on Sunday, July 9th. Shipping is included for the winner.
So many folks loved Lilly's image, so Bob Timberlake(www.bobtimberlake.com) issued a Limited Edition of 25 signed & numbered Metal Prints produced in Lexington, NC, by VIVID Metal. Each image is a desublimation of his art onto an aluminum canvas which Bob personally signed and numbered. This image evolved as the "logo" for all Boykin spirits produced by Broad Branch as well as wine and beer products. A portion of the proceeds from each sale goes to benefit the Boykin Spaniel Society in Charleston, SC.
