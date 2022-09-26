Sat., Oct. 1 from 3-8 pm
501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro
Music by Piedmont Blues Preservation Society
Food Trucks, Steel String Brewery, Wingz and Thingz, Raffle, Games for kids.
After Gateway is celebrating 21 years serving adults with severe developmental and intellectual disabilities in the Greensboro, Guilford County and triad area.
The day health, home and community services program at After Gateway provides enrichment activities, music therapy, community outings, art activities, games and health services to the amazing participants.
We are seeking donations of $21.00 – one dollar for every year of the program. This will help to fund the community outings, music and art therapy.
For more information, Please call 336-379-7670 or visit the After Gateway Facebook page or the web address, www.aftergateway.org.
