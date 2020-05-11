This week, we’re going to have a little wine and cheese, then visit one of Greensboro’s longest running restaurant success stories.
When you are cooking at home (and who isn’t these days?), you need wine pairings, and exploring unfamiliar selections would be a good way to break out of the usual patterns and do some exploring. One of the best wine vendors anywhere is Zeto (zetowines.com, 335 Battleground Avenue, 336-574-2850). The shop is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside pickup. Free delivery within Greensboro city limits is provided for case orders. (A fee is charged for delivery within Guilford County but outside the city, based on distance.) Zeto is special, because you can get things here you can’t get anywhere else.
Although the wine wall sample dispenser system (one of my favorite activities!) is temporarily suspended, two people at a time are allowed in person inside the store. Staff here can provide excellent guidance. Specialty food wares and cheeses are available in addition to wine.
Wine goes with just about any food, but cheese offers especially enticing opportunities.
Goat Lady Dairy (goatladydairy.com, 3531 Jess Hackett Road, Climax, 336-824-2163) is “celebrating” its 25th anniversary this year. I’ve been buying their products as long as they’ve been in business. I don’t think you can get better cheeses anywhere at any price. Pickup is available at the farm, or you can order online and have selections shipped. Check the website regarding sales at farmers markets. Deep Roots Market is also a vendor. Free shipping is provided for orders of $100 or more. Get some neighbors to join in for a big order!
Five family farms supply this artisan cheese production. My favorite is Marinated Chevre- goat cheese in olive oil with fresh herbs. Lindale is buttery in texture, a Gouda made from cows’ milk. Providence is harder, an Italian style aged goats’ milk cheese. Smokey Mountain Round is dried and smoked over apple wood. Sandy Creek is ripened goats’ milk cheese laced with ash- unique in flavor and texture.
On Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m., the dairy is hosting an online cheese party, in partnership with Silverado Vineyards, one of California’s elite wineries. Go to the website to sign up in advance.
Liberty Oak (libertyoakrestaurant.com, 100 West Washington Street, 336-273-7057) has been open since I began writing about restaurants, although the current chef-owner was not one of the founders. The original tradition of quality food at moderate prices continues, however.
The restaurant provides pickup for both lunch (12-2 p.m.) and dinner (5-7 p.m.) Monday-Saturday. Order online from a dropdown menu link.
Looking at small plates, I would be especially attracted to the Ravioli of Southwest chicken, black beans, cilantro and cheddar cheese; Dynamite Shrimp with Thai chili sauce; Fried Oysters with smoked corn salsa and chipotle aioli; Hardwood Smoked Salmon with capers, onions, cream cheese, and lemon-dill mayonnaise; and Crystal Coast Flatbread, hosting spinach, shrimp, and scallops.
I have long been a fan of their Burger, made with Black Angus Beef. Several other sandwiches round out the casual section of the menu.
More serious entrees include steaks, short ribs, and grilled chicken. Seafood Risotto Carbonara combines scallops, lump crabmeat, and sautéed shrimp with applewood smoked bacon. Steak Risotto joins Certified Angus Beef medallions with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, and spinach.
For me, seafoods are the main attraction here. Blackened Salmon is topped with cherry pepper vinaigrette, served over basmati rice with applewood bacon succotash. The kitchen makes Shrimp and Grits with andouille sausage; the grits are blended with Gouda cheese. Red Snapper is pan-seared and ladled with tasso ham gravy, served over saffron rice with asparagus. Crab Cakes get a Creole remoulade sauce enhancement. I especially like the Key Lime Grilled Shrimp, with hand cut French fries, Granny Smith tart apple cole slaw, and Creole remoulade sauce.
Most entrees come with a house salad.
I probably won’t be seeing you at any of these places, unless our scheduled pickup times coincide. But please visit here and in the other local establishments I’ve been recommending in this series. Access previous columns at issuu.com/yesweekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.