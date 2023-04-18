A Collective of Excellence Inc. announces ACE Spirit Week Festival, April 25 - May 2
ACE Spirit Week is a week-long festival of love, unity and celebration of excellence
Greensboro, NC - Local nonprofit A Collective of Excellence, Inc. (ACE) is gearing up for an incredible week of celebration and entertainment with the ACE Spirit Week Festival! From April 25 - May 2, 2023, the festival will feature a variety of events including a pep rally, musical, banquet, conference, and awards ceremony.
“We are excited to welcome our community to celebrate unity with us throughout ACE Spirit Week,” says ACE CEO Jordan Lee. “We are a team of educators dedicated to cultivating honest and open-minded community members. One of the greatest challenges educators face is helping students understand what it means to be human and express their talents and creativity in ways that honor humanity in others. We invite all members of our community to participate in the ACE Spirit Week Festival events as students of ACE University and experience what genuine love looks like through various expressions of art and culture from our diverse community members.”
ACE Spirit Week Festival brings together outstanding creators, visionaries, and professionals from various walks of life to share their knowledge, expertise, and experience through workshops, performances, entertainment events, networking opportunities, concerts, and more:
- On April 25th, join us for an unforgettable community pep rally at Western Guilford High School to kick off the ACE Spirit Week Festival, featuring live performances, a 3v3 basketball tournament, a cheerleading exhibition, and a variety of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy!
- On April 27th, the Community Theatre of Greensboro and ACOBE Fest will collaborate to showcase the beloved musical, The Wiz Jr., and celebrate Black excellence among the cast and crew at the Greensboro Cultural Center.
- On April 28th, join the High School ACE Interns at the “Better Together Banquet” for a night of community building, interactive activities, inspiring stories, networking opportunities, and end the night with a dance at the Greensboro Cultural Center.
- On April 29th, Creative Greensboro and ACOBE Fest team up for a one-day event that brings together community members from diverse backgrounds to learn, create, and celebrate the power of arts and culture through educational sessions, collaborative art-making, and youth-led activities at the Greensboro Cultural Center.
- Finally, on May 2nd, don't miss the ACE Excellence Awards held at UNCG Auditorium, where exceptional creators will be celebrated and awarded for their outstanding dedication and talent in a night of unforgettable performances, including the highly anticipated debut of the CHROMATICA music collective.
Thank you to our ACE Spirit Week Sponsors and Community Partners for their generous support of this community event: Creative Greensboro, Piedmont Blues Society, NC Folk Fest, Community Theatre of Greensboro, GCS Arts, Sofritos, NCCJ, GEAR UP, Western Guilford High School, UNCG School of Music, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts PTSO, Joy Squad, Little Big City, DOSE Art Collective, Music for A Great Space, Future GSO, The Poetry Cafe, and the list goes on!
Throughout Spirit Week we will be celebrating the excellence of various performance artists and creators such as: CHROMATICA, SoulTriii, William Nesmith, Waving at Pluto, Kay Marion, Shane Wheeler’s Unheard Presents, The O.Henry Jazz Trio, THE POINTE! Company & Technique Conservatory, Hillside High Marching Band, Reyna Alston, Marcus Young & Ragsdale High School, Riana Lené, Flower In Bloom, Rakeeb Wize, and many more.
Don't miss this opportunity for us to unite and build a new community. Get your tickets and join us for an unforgettable week of love, unity, and celebration.
“We aim to transform fixed mindsets through the expression of kindness and the celebration of various cultures and perspectives.” - Jordan Lee & Devereaux Nash, ACE Co-Founders
For more details on the events or to register, visit https://aceuniversity.org
About ACE University. At ACE University, we believe in the power of learning and growth through the practice of humanity. Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where individuals from all backgrounds can come together to learn, share, and celebrate the best of our community. Through our unique approach to education, centered around the Nourishment Cycle, we aim to foster positive change and promote a more equitable and just society. Join us on this journey of self-discovery and community building, where we strive to empower individuals to make a difference in the world. For more information about ACE University, visit https://aceuniversity.org
About ACE, A Collective of Excellence: ACE (A Collective of Excellence) is a non-profit Multicultural Praxis Space dedicated to cultivating growth mindsets through the access point of cultural identity and celebration. In this space, we encourage dialogue and interactions that stretch our experience and conceptual understanding of issues and perspective from across cultures, ages, races, gender identities, and socio-economic statuses. By engaging with our “differences'' we explore each other’s humanity and, in the process, affirm our own. ACE is the parent organization that houses ACOBE, the African Diaspora studies department and first festival celebration of excellence & CHROMATICA, the cultural arts collective.
About ACOBE, A Celebration of Black Excellence: The ACOBE Fest is the origin story of ACE and was demonstrated as an in-person collaborative showcase of black excellence and a professional development opportunity for creatives, educators, and community members. ACOBE Fest aims to provide a space for all people to participate in celebrating black music, art, and culture –past, present, and future. This festival of love will provide an opportunity for our community to unite in the celebration of culture that spans multiple mediums, genres, and continents.
