Free admission the day of festival for active duty US military and first responders with ID.
MOCKSVILLE, NC – The best in live bluegrass is back at Carolina Bible Camp & Retreat Center! The 9th Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival lineup will include the high energy of Scythian, 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Entertainer of the Year winners Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, His & Hers, and BackPorch Bluegrass, volunteer organizers announced..
Always held the second Saturday in September, the family-friendly festival falls Sept. 11, 2021. This is the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America. In honor of their service, all active-duty U. S. military personnel and first responders will be admitted free with suitable ID the day of the festival. This offer recognizes military, law-enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics currently serving their communities.
Scythian will headline the festival. They first appeared at the Camp festival five years ago and were a huge hit with fans of all ages. Their family-friendly music includes classical, bluegrass, Celtic and gypsy tunes with some fun singalongs for the young and young at heart. Scythian includes Alex Fedoryka on fiddle, mandolin, bass and vocals; Danylo Fedoryka on rhythm guitar, accordion and vocals; Ethan Dean on electric/upright bass and vocals, and Johnny Rees on drums.
Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers finally make their first appearance at the festival, having been scheduled last year for the Covid-canceled 2020 festival. Mullins is a southwestern Ohio native who has been a recognizable banjo player, vocalist, and radio broadcaster for more than 30 years. He has won multiple awards, including the IBMA Broadcaster of the Year title in 2016. The Radio Ramblers include “Jumpin’” Jason Barie of Tennessee on fiddle; “Marvelous” Mike Terry of Kentucky on mandolin; “Rockin’” Randy Barnes of Kentucky on bass, and Adam McIntosh on rhythm guitar.
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road won the IBMA 2019 Momentum Band of the Year. Liam is a multi-instrumentalist mandolin prodigy currently studying at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. He is joined by the talents of Jacob Smith (bass), Colton Kerchner (banjo) and Rob McCormac (guitar).
His & Hers are a Mocksville, NC husband-and wife team known for their sweet harmonies both on and off stage. Caleb Davis (guitar) and Sara Davis (mandolin) will present both covers and originals of Americana, folk and more.
BackPorch Bluegrass kicked off this festival series at the first event ten years ago. This Wilkes County-based band includes David Culler (lead vocals, guitar)’ Wes Tuttle (mandolin, fiddle); Tony Joines (banjo); Jake Joines (dobro) and Butch Barker (bass).
Excellence in acoustic music sound engineering will be provided once again by John Holder and Blue Ridge Sound.
Tickets for the all-volunteer produced Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2021 will go on sale July 1 at www.cbcbluegrass.com. Ticket prices remain unchanged at $15 in advance and $20 at the gate; children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult or active-duty military/first responder.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2021 once again will feature classic cars. Visit www.cbcbluegrass.com and follow the festival on Facebook for announcements about special guests and free activities for kids.
Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival 2021 is sponsored in part by Brewer & Brewer Attorneys at Law, Carolina Hearing Doctors and Peak Eye Care. Further sponsor announcements will follow soon.
The festival includes the best in outdoor play equipment, free arts and crafts activities, and old-fashioned sidewalk games for kids of all ages. A range of vendors includes unique jewelry, artisans, a silent auction featuring specialty items, and more. Musicians will want to bring their instruments to take advantage of the Pickers’ Place jam tent.
The Mocksville, NC festival gates open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 3:45 p.m. No tickets will be sold after 3:45 p.m. so that everyone may enjoy the headliner’s performance. Parking is free. Handicapped parking and assistance is available for guests with special needs. Children under 12 are admitted free. Lunch is served on the grounds for an additional charge. No alcohol, no coolers, no pets, please. Bring your own chair. The festival will be held rain or shine. Professional grade tents will keep guests comfortable.
Carolina Bible Camp location: 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville, NC, 27028.
For More Info Contact: CBC Bluegrass Festival Executive Director Lisa Brewer at (336) 262-6325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.