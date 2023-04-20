FAMILY SUPPORT NETWORK OF CENTRAL CAROLINA TO HOST 6TH ANNUAL UNITE FESTIVAL
GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2023) - Family Support Network of Central Carolina (FSNCC), is excited to announce the 6th Annual UNITE Festival on Sunday, May 7, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at LeBauer Park. The UNITE Festival stands for "Understanding Inclusion Takes Everyone" and is a free event aimed at providing resources for families of children with disabilities or special healthcare needs.
“The event was created to ‘unite’ the special needs community and the greater community to provide understanding and acceptance,” said Carter Davenport, FSNCC Board Chair. "This festival brings more than 25 organizations and their services together at one event for families and caregivers to provide a platform for them to exhibit their services. Bringing everyone together in one event enhances the community's knowledge of available resources."
The festival is being co-hosted by Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), and Greensboro Downtown Parks. This year, there will be a variety of family-friendly activities including story-tellers, a drum circle, games, dance performances, face painting, music, a fire truck, and more!
For more information about the UNITE Festival, please visit FSNCC's website at www.fsncc.org/unite.
