43rd Annual EnoFest Returns With Full Immersive Experience Saturday, July 2nd & Monday, July 4th in Durham 

Discounted Advance Tickets Now on Sale at EnoFest.org

Durham, NC—The Eno River Association will present the 2022 EnoFest live and in-person on Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 4 at West Point on the Eno City Park in Durham, North Carolina. The beloved music festival will return to its original immersive experience with live music, a juried craft show, food & fun on the Eno River Saturday and Monday of the July 4th weekend.

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale online through June 24th at $25 for a one-day pass and $40 for a two-day pass. Tickets are limited and the event is expected to sell out.

“We are excited to return to the full Festival experience on the banks of the Eno River this year,” said EnoFest Director Greg Bell. “We enjoyed the virtual events over the past two years, but can’t wait to get everyone back together on the Eno to enjoy the exceptional places the Festival funding protects.”

The Festival will showcase over 65 artists on four stages throughout the two days, including: Molly Sarlé, Daughter of Swords, H.C. McEntire, African American Dance Ensemble, Tumbao, The Branchettes, Jon Shain & FJ Ventre, Blackhaus, the Pie Faced Girls, Willi Carlisle, The Gospel Tones, The Gospel Jubilators, Mellow Swells, Javier Montana’s Grupo Norteno, Libby Rodenbough, Al Riggs, Joe Newberry, Dissimilar South, Apple Chill Cloggers, Tray Wellington, Cane Creek Cloggers, Weirs, XOXOK, Secret Monkey Weekend, Sonny Miles and many more!

EnoFest features a wide array of activities, including a juried craft show spotlighting artisans from throughout the southeast, North Carolina food trucks and vendors, craft beers, wines, seltzers and cider at the Eno beer garden, craft and environmental education demonstrations, workshops, & activities, and more.

EnoFest raises awareness and funds to protect and restore exceptional places that provide our region with clean water and healthy forests, wildlife and natural areas, and open space.

Discounted advance tickets are on sale now through June 24th and are available online at www.EnoFest.org. Tickets are $25 per day or $40 for a two-day pass. After June 24th ticket prices will increase to $35 per day or $60 for a two-day pass.

About the Festival for the Eno
What: EnoFest ‘22, 43rd Annual Festival for the Eno
When: Saturday, July 2 and Monday, July 4 (10am - 6pm each day).
Where: West Point on the Eno City Park on Roxboro Road in Durham. Parking is free at the Durham County Memorial Stadium on Duke Street one mile north of I-85.
Shuttle bus: Festival visitors may purchase tickets at the Durham County Memorial Stadium and ride in free air-conditioned buses that run continuously to and from the Festival site starting at 9:30 a.m. There is no parking on-site except for bicycles and the disabled.
Cost: Advance Ticket Prices: $25 per day, $40 two-day pass. Children 5-17: $10 per day, $16 two-day pass. Anyone ages 5 and over will require a ticket to enter. Children 4 and under are free. Ticket sales are limited and sell-outs are expected. Tickets may not be available the day of the Festival. After June 24th ticket prices will increase to $35 per day or $60 for a two-day pass.
Info and to buy tickets: www.EnoFest.org, 919-620-9099 x 203
Volunteers: are needed before, during, and after the event and gain admission. Visit www.EnoFest.org or call 919-695-6906 to sign up or for more info.

About The Eno River Association
The Eno River Association (ERA) is a 501c3 non-profit conservation organization whose mission is to conserve and protect the natural, cultural, and historic resources of the Eno River basin. The ERA is a nationally accredited, professionally staffed land trust. Since 1966, the Association has worked actively to protect the lands and waters along the Eno River and its tributaries. To date, we have permanently protected more than 7,500 acres of land for the benefit of current and future generations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.