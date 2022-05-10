30th Annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive
High Point, NC — May 10, 2022 —Postal carriers will collect nonperishable food donations on Saturday, May 14th during their mail rounds across High Point and the nation as part of the 30th Annual National Association of Letter Carrier’s Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. United Way of Greater High Point has been a proud partner of the annual food drive for more than 15 years.
Even if you don’t plan to be home that day, you can place a bag or two of non-perishable food by your mailbox to benefit local food pantries. Some suggested items in addition to canned meat and vegetables, are canned fruit, peanut butter, canned beans and soup, cereals and oatmeal, whole grain pastas and rice.
This food drive will be especially important as we head into the summer months with soaring food prices, food shortages, and an increase in the number of people seeking assistance from local food pantries. Food pantries are seeing an increase in in the number of seniors and others on a limited income because of the cost of living is increasing, especially food prices.
Funding for TEFAP, which is the largest source of food for food pantries from the USDA, is returning to pre-pandemic levels. This will result in partner agencies of Second Harvest Food Bank experiencing a thirty to forty percent reduction of food coming to their food pantries.
Food pantries are already facing a shortage of meat and various non-perishable food products. During the summer months more children are staying with senior family members putting a strain on household budgets. Please support local Letter Carriers and food pantries, by placing a bag(s) of non-perishable food by your mailbox Saturday, May 14th.
