2023 Men Who Cook Fundraiser to Take Place August 19
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MAY 30, 2023)—The eighth annual Men Who Cook competition, presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and HanesBrands, will showcase the talents of local male leaders who are amateur chefs and their teams. SECU Family House will host the fundraising event on Saturday, August 19 in the Forsyth Barn at Legacy Stables & Events located at 4151 Thomasville Rd. in Winston-Salem.
Approximately 400 guests will get to taste savory samples crafted by the chefs and vote for their favorite ones through tips that are contributed to the Family House. Taste testers can expect some delectable dishes like tastings from past year which included Hawaiian pork sliders, smoked brisket mac and cheese, prime rib sliders and more. Last year’s Men Who Cook event was a record-breaking success, with proceeds netting more than $183,000.
The 45-room Family House is an alternative to a hospital waiting room or an expensive hotel for people coming to Winston-Salem for out-of-town medical care. The staff provides friendship, support, and affordable accommodations for adult patients and caregivers who have been referred by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center or Trellis Supportive Care.
“This is such a fun and exciting event, bringing families together to enjoy food, and truly represents the togetherness, hospitality and love we provide at the Family House,” said Kathy Carr, executive director of SECU Family House. “The kitchen is definitely the heart of most of our homes, and meal preparation is such a large part of the services that Family House provides to its guests. We couldn’t have found a better way to celebrate our mission of providing assistance to adult patients and caregivers who are going through difficult health crises.”
The Family House has hosted guests from 96 North Carolina counties and 45 states and has served more than 44,000 overnight guests since opening in 2011. Guests stay for a nominal overnight fee of $40 per night, and if they are unable to pay, a Family House assistance fund is available to help reduce the cost to as low as $15 per night, thanks to contributions and support from events like Men Who Cook.
“I’ve been to a lot of nonprofit events, and I can say for sure that ours is the most fun. It’s a great time to socialize and, most importantly, our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Heather Bolt Mikeal, SECU Family House Board Chair said. “Watching the evolution of the event, from Bridger Field House, then through the pandemic years, and now at Legacy Stables, it’s been incredible.
“Being able to fill such a large venue really goes to show you just how fun people in the community find this event,” Mikeal added. “Not only that, but it also shows how important hospitality is to the fabric of Winston-Salem, and the Family House is such a good example of that.”
Men Who Cook chefs create their own recipes, from appetizers to desserts, and are allowed a sous chef for assistance during the evening. To entice the healthy competition, judges’ prizes will be awarded to the winning chefs. Early online judging will also be available at familyhousews.org/men-who-cook.
Individuals who wish to support the event in advance may purchase a Wooden Spoon Sponsorship for $500, which includes two reservations and a listing in the souvenir program. Reservations may also be purchased for $100 for one or $1,250 for a reserved table (admits 10). To purchase a sponsorship or reservations, contact Erin Craver at the SECU Family House at 336-793-2822 or Erin.Craver@familyhousews.org.
Amateur chefs who will participate in Men Who Cook include Al and Lilly Bunch from Al B’s Woodshop; Owen Bussey and Logan Hartmann from Reynolds American; Dr. John Card and Dr. Lewis Lipscomb from Novant Health; John Champlin and Anthony Tang from Wake Forest University; Jeff Clous and Jeff Vance from Gwyn Services; Jack Elster and John Elster from Stephens Investments/Personal Property Solutions; Matthew Fariss and Jimmy Aldridge from R.H. Barringer; John and Mason Fox from Leonard Ryden Burr Real Estate; Kevin Heath and Kelly Woodruff from Twin City Provisions; Chris Hewitt and Raul Colon from Womble Bond Dickinson & Pinnacle Financial Partners, respectively; Billy Lentz of Garner Foods; Tim Lowe from Lowes Foods; Joey and Billie Perkins from Cannon & Company, LLP; Chief William Penn and Tre Penn from the Winston-Salem Police Department; Neil Piner and Jeremiah Phillips from SECU; Tim Storhoff, Hunter Pelham, Kieran Goldbeck from Winston Under 40 and McLain Wallace and Dr. Anthony Atala from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
This year, the Family House is thrilled to have some local food experts come on board as the judges. Michael Hastings, Winston Salem Journal Food Editor will lead Mary Haglund, retired owner of Mary’s Gourmet Diner, Crissy Faison, owner of Lean Back Soul Food, Stephanie Tyson, co-owner of Sweet Potatoes, and Baxter Cromer, retired chef at Village Tavern.
With all the excitement from last year, the Family House added more awards for the chefs this year. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards will be given for:
Top Hat Award: teams that collected the most tips online before the event
People’s Choice Award: teams who collects the most tips the evening of Men Who Cook
The Chef’s Kiss Award: teams who have the most individual donors to tip their team
Best Dish as judged by our local chefs
Best Presentation as judged by our local chefs
About the SECU Family House: The SECU Family House is specially designed to provide affordable, comfortable lodging and support services for families and patients who are in Winston-Salem for medical treatment. The Family House serves patients and caregiver receiving treatment from institutions including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, and Trellis Supportive Care and relies on the generous support of the community to operate. A full fact sheet is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.