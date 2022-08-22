Five Proven Tips for a Healthier Gut
The health of your gut plays a surprisingly important role in other areas of your overall wellbeing, such as weight maintenance, energy levels and digestion. If you’re neglecting your digestive system, you might be causing some unwanted side effects that leave you feeling lethargic and rundown. In this article, we’ll be discussing five proven tips for a healthier gut, and how you can implement some changes to your lifestyle that promote good gut health.
Manage Your Stress Levels
First things first, when it comes to improving your gut health, you need to assess which areas of your life might be causing you undue stress. A lot of stomach problems are directly caused by anxiety or stress, which means that if your job or home life are leaving you overworked, you might be suffering from some physical symptoms too.
Because of the links between gut health and mental health, it’s important to manage your stress levels appropriately, by prioritizing a work-life balance and delegating tasks to others wherever you can. By reducing your workload, you can give yourself enough time to rest and recover, and your gut will thank you.
Optimize Your Diet
On top of your stress levels, your gut health can be highly affected by what you eat. Most of the 40 trillion bacteria that can be found in your body exist in your gut which are referred to as your gut microbiome. The foods you eat are therefore a big contributing factor to the type of bacteria that can be found in your microbiome, as well as its overall health. Luckily, there are lots of proven ways to improve your diet for gut health, which include eating more fiber, consuming a high number of fruits and veggies, and choosing the right foods when cooking.
Drink More Water
Staying hydrated is key to good gut health, and a recent study even found that people who drink more water are at a lower risk of developing the bacteria found in certain gastrointestinal infections. Higher water consumption can also reduce constipation and bring a whole host of other physical benefits like clear skin and increased hair growth - staying hydrated is a no-brainer when it comes to your health and wellbeing!
Get Regular Exercise
Another key element of gut health is regular exercise, which works to reduce your overall stress levels and support efficient digestion. If you’re short on time due to work commitments, then a quick yoga session in your lunch break might be all you need to kickstart your gut health journey and see changes to your overall wellbeing. If you’re looking for an exercise style that can also improve your cardiovascular endurance, then taking up running before work can bring a range of other benefits on top of improved digestion.
Try a Histamine Blocker
If you feel like you’ve tried everything and you’re still suffering with the unwanted consequences of poor gut health, like weight gain, acne or low energy, then it might be useful to consider a natural supplement that can boost your overall gut health and leave you feeling revitalized. You can try a low low histamine probiotic that is designed to boost your gut’s wellbeing, which might be the missing ingredient that you’ve been looking for. Using a natural histamine blocker is a sure-fire way to see quick improvements to your gut health, so giving it a go is definitely worth it.
Supporting your gut is one of the best ways to improve your digestion and feel better. From day one, implementing changes to your lifestyle that prioritize your gut health will make you feel healthier, more energized and ready to take on the world!
