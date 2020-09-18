If you are keen to upgrade your home but have a strict budget to stick to, you can still achieve the look you desire without breaking the bank. A touch of style, personality or creativity can feel like a complete renovation. All you need to do is think outside the box. We have rounded up the best five ways you can achieve an upgrade for your home.
Repurpose Old or Vintage Furniture
One of the best ways to upgrade your living or entertainment area is to introduce a piece of furniture that becomes the focal point. Browse second-hand or vintage stores to see what you can pick up. Or choose an inconspicuous piece of furniture you already own but don’t particularly like and spruce it up.
Sanding down wooden furniture and exposing the beautiful grain with a lick of varnish or paint can do wonders. Go for a distressed look or try your hand at chalk paint to bring new life to an old piece. Position this piece in your living room to attract attention by hanging a large mirror above it or throwing a rug just in front of it.
Invest in a Comfortable Mattress
Upgrading your bedroom is a quick-fire way to not only add an attractive feature to your room but to get a good night’s rest. If you have a good-sized bedroom, invest in an equally good-sized bed. Bedrooms are all about comfort and relaxation – what better way to convey this than with a great bed and mattress, the perfect sanctuary for a weary body? The best time to purchase a new bed is when the sale of the year rolls around! Check out the Cyber Monday mattress sales online to get your dream bed at a fraction of the cost. Invest in high-quality linen and breathe new life into your bedroom.
Create a Feature Wall
Transform a bland wall into a talking point by adding picture frames or introducing plants into that area. Take an entrance hall or the boring wall between rooms and create a feature wall. This can be achieved by a simple coat of paint, odd mirrors hung together or framed family photos or trinkets. If you are in two minds about hanging items on a wall, introduce some home plants in attractive pots and vases. Bringing the outdoors in instantly upgrades an otherwise drab interior.
Maximize On Natural Light
Natural light is the best feature of any home. The abundance of natural light within a home automatically increases the value thereof. If you have a window that is covered by a piece of furniture or has a dark and heavy window covering, consider opening up the space and allowing the light to filter through into your interior. If you have a dark and enclosed space with little or no windows, investigate the possibility of including a skylight. A skylight enhances any room by allowing natural light to breathe a sense of openness and space into the interior. The addition of a single skylight is a relatively affordable way to upgrade any home.
Get Rid of All the Clutter
Having odds and ends lying around devalues your interior or property, poses injury risk and adds to a feeling of disorganization. The same can be said for your exterior. If your yard or poolside is cluttered, consider bringing order to the chaos. Make piles to donate and trash and work your way through the clutter that surrounds you quickly. An open space that flows is an attractive space.
There are many more ways you can breathe new life into your home but what matters most is that you are happy with the result. You may even find you have a magic touch.
