In a year that was supposed to be full of blockbuster movie releases, Covid, unfortunately, put a squash on films like Wonder Woman 84, Black Widow, A Quite Place Two, No Time To Die, Halloween Kills, and many others. So in the meantime, Zero Dark Nerdy took the time to appreciate some classics that are celebrating anniversaries this year. Films like The Empires Strikes Back, Friday the 13th, Heat, Toy Story, Scott Pilgrim, and many other great films are celebrating anniversaries and they wanted to show love to films that have moved people in so many ways. They cover some of all-time favorite films, scenes, characters, and more of some incredible movies celebrating their 40th, 30th, 25th, 20th, and 10th anniversaries this year! What are some of your favorite films celebrating anniversaries this year? Be sure to like, subscribe, and follow Zero Dark Nerdy on all your favorite social networks and podcast networks for all your pop culture news and notes.

