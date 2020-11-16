exclusive hot featured popular
Zero Dark Nerdy's 2020 Movie Anniversaries Episode
- Zero Dark Nerdy
-
-
- 0
In a year that was supposed to be full of blockbuster movie releases, Covid, unfortunately, put a squash on films like Wonder Woman 84, Black Widow, A Quite Place Two, No Time To Die, Halloween Kills, and many others. So in the meantime, Zero Dark Nerdy took the time to appreciate some classics that are celebrating anniversaries this year. Films like The Empires Strikes Back, Friday the 13th, Heat, Toy Story, Scott Pilgrim, and many other great films are celebrating anniversaries and they wanted to show love to films that have moved people in so many ways. They cover some of all-time favorite films, scenes, characters, and more of some incredible movies celebrating their 40th, 30th, 25th, 20th, and 10th anniversaries this year! What are some of your favorite films celebrating anniversaries this year? Be sure to like, subscribe, and follow Zero Dark Nerdy on all your favorite social networks and podcast networks for all your pop culture news and notes.
Tags
- Actors
- Ultra Seven
- Ultraman Zero
- Zero Hero
- Podcast Networks
- Friday The 13th
- Scott Pilgrim
- Your Favorite Films Celebrating Anniversaries
- Wonder Woman
- Heat
- Zero Dark Nerdy
- Many Other Great Films Are Celebrating Anniversaries
- Favorite Social Networks
- The Empires Strikes Back
- Dark Nerdy's 2020 Movie Anniversaries
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Hosts "Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich" Fundraiser with MELT Kitchen & Bar
- Can CBD Oil Help Treat Arthritis and Inflammation?
- Zero Dark Nerdy: Xbox Series X & Playstation 5 Unboxing Video
- Zero Dark Nerdy's 2020 Movie Anniversaries Episode
- DASH ANNOUNCE #DASH CITY DINES
Most Popular
Articles
- Dunkin’ Brings First Next Generation Store to Winston-Salem
- Nathaniel C Metcalf charged with Breaking & Entering with the Intent to Terrorize/Injure
- Council members press GPD on restraint that killed Marcus Smith
- Forsyth County woman ‘went through every emotion’ after $1 million win
- Renters in North Carolina can apply for HOPE Program
- 60-70 shell casings and deceased body found after gun fight in High Point
- Downtown Greensboro, Inc. celebrating the holidays with month-long socially-responsible experiences
- UNCG faculty, students complain about unmasked workers from site of June COVID outbreak
- Third officer named in Marcus Smith lawsuit quietly terminated from GPD
- Jury trials resume in Guilford County despite nation’s largest spike in COVID-19 cases, recent confirmed positive case at the courthouse
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
Soon after the polls closed, I emailed YES! Weekly publisher Charles Womack and editor Katie…
- Updated
In May 2018, The Broad Center—a nationally respected organization that develops and assists …
- Updated
Thanks to this year’s legislative exercise in gerrymandering, the newly formed 13th congress…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.