It's time for the Annual Zero Dark Nerdy Superhero Movie Preview Episode! We break down the superhero movies coming out in 2022 and provide our predictions on breakouts, surprises, bombs, and the superhero movies we are most excited about! We dish on The Batman, Doctor Strange, The Flash, Black Adam, Aquaman 2, and more! Be sure to like, subscribe and follow us Zero Dark Nerdy on your favorite podcast and social media formats

gsgsga

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.