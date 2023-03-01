You are invited to a Sneak Preview showing for the first time in a theater!
What does it mean for a young man with autism to age out of high school without support because he is on North Carolina’s 16,000-person waiting list for services?
What does it mean to have aging parents and no support for basic life needs due to the workforce shortage of Direct Support Professionals?
UNMET: North Carolina's Two Developmental Disability Crises is a 25-minute movie commissioned by the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities. It shows the real-life situations of individuals with developmental disabilities and what it looks like when their needs are unmet.
Join us at the ACE Theatre Complex on the campus of UNC School of the Arts at 1533 SOUTH MAIN ST., WINSTON-SALEM, NC, on March 9th at 7pm (doors at 6:30). There will be a viewing, a panel discussion, and a call to action for what we can do together to bring attention and solutions to these dual crises in the I/DD community.
This is a FREE event, but ask that you please RSVP.
This fully accessible event is brought to you by the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities, Solutions for Independence - Center for Independent Living, and UNC School of the Arts-School of Filmmaking.
