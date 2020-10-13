Wreak Havoc Horror Festival goes to the drive-in

This year marks the sixth annual Wreak Havoc Horror Film Festival (WHHFF), and following in the footsteps of the RiverRun International Film Festival’s “RiverRun at Marketplace” series and this month’s OUT at the Movies film festival, it will be held this year at the Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In facility, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.
The festival will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22, beginning at 7 p.m. both evenings. Single-night tickets are $15, two-day festival tickets are $25, VIP reserve spots for both nights are $40, and advance tickets are available online.
Refreshments will be available for purchase during the festival.
Since its inception, the WHHFF has showcased a vast array of horror, science-fiction, and fantasy films (both shorts and features), celebrating the efforts of independent filmmakers and offering its audience scares, shivers, and laughs. The formula hasn’t changed this year, although there’s the added ingredient of audience safety.
Wednesday’s line-up consists of the following short films: Chatterbox, Woodland Cemetery, The Babyistter, Black Mass, The House Guest, The Witches of Bushwick, In a Better Place, Bella and the Slasher, Ambrosia, Bumps in the Night, The Chrysalis, Monsterbook, Script, and Voices. The presentation culminates with the feature film Spiral Drive.
Thursday’s line-up includes the short films Chatterbox, Boris in the Forest, Birthday Bitch, Here There Be Tygers, Deathyard, Angela Isn’t Changed, Escape Trip, Shadow at the Door, Percipience, The Greatest Horror Film Ever Made, Feeders, Heartsick, Backward Creep, capped off by Jaysen Buterin’s award-winning feature Kill Giggles. The awards ceremony will follow that screening.
Although most of the films were produced in the United States (and several in North Carolina), the festival has also included films produced in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Italy.
“There was never a point at which I doubted whether we’d host this year’s festival,” said WHHFF director Dan Sellers. “So many festivals are transitioning to virtual events this year, which works well for them, but we’ve been committed to hosting a live event from the beginning of the pandemic. Becoming a drive-in festival allows us to bring our wonderful films to the big screen, while allowing our guests to enjoy the festival safely.”
Given the new screening format, this year’s festival had to be scaled back to some extent. “Because we’re transitioning to a drive-in film festival, we’re forced to reduce our screen time,” Sellers explained. “So we’ll only be screening the films that are nominated for awards, instead of the complete ‘official selection.’ However, we plan to screen the official selection in its entirety after theaters reopen, likely in the spring.”
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic limited the number of submissions this year, in large part because filmmakers simply aren’t able to make or complete their films in the current environment. As a filmmaker himself, with credits including Hank vs. the Undead (2012), Countdown to Midnight (2019), and the Stephen King adaptation Uncle Otto’s Truck (also 2019), Sellers is well aware of the struggles facing independent filmmakers at this time.
“Fortunately, it didn’t prevent us from finding some amazing films,” Sellers said. “I think folks were afraid they’re be taking a risk submitting their films, but earlier this year we offered filmmakers a hefty discount (on the submission fee) and assured everyone that, no matter what, we’d be up and running come autumn. I’m very pleased with the quality and quantity of the films we received this year.”
Marketplace Cinemas has played host to Wreak Havoc screening events in the past, and the success of its drive-in screenings made presenting the festival in that format a natural. That it’s taking place at a drive-in is only appropriate, as horror and sci-fi films were common fodder since drive-in theaters were first introduced.
“The Rocky Horror drive-in event was electrifying – definitely the best event and the highlight for our drive-in in its first year,” said Zack Fox, manager of Marketplace Cinemas. “The OUT at the Movies drive-in opening night was splendid, with a great collection of short films and many of the filmmakers attended in person to introduce their films at our drive-in.”
In addition to making movies, Sellers and partner Sammie Cassell also host the Wreak Havoc Film Buffs Podcast, as well as producing the Carolina Haints Podcast, which explores myths and legends indigenous to the Tarheel State.
“The Carolina Haints Podcast is still rolling right on schedule as we recently premiered the fourth season,” said Sellers. “However, the pandemic has made it more difficult for Sammie Cassell and I to get together, especially with guests, to record new episodes of the Wreak Havoc Film Buffs Podcast. We’re also very focused on filmmaking, so we’re dividing our time available for projects between producing new films, making podcasts, and running the festival. But having said that, we’ve got new Film Buff episodes coming this month, and plan to record more as soon as our busy schedules allow.”
For more information, visit the official Wreak Havoc Horror Film Fest website, and the official Facebook.
