Wray and Riskin: A Hollywood romance for the age

Valentine’s Day may have been Sunday, but there’s always room for a good love story, and this biography of actress Fay Wray and screenwriter Robert Riskin qualifies as a great one, written with insight and compassion by their daughter, Victoria.
That the book is so well-written and edited should come as no surprise given its pedigree: Victoria is a past president of the Writers Guild of America West and is married to David W. Rintels, a three-time Emmy-winning writer (Clarence Darrow, Fear On Trial, Day One).
Of the many stellar biographies published in recent years by the University of Kentucky Press – Olivia de Havilland: Lady Triumphant, Jarmila Novotna: My Life in Song, and Maureen O’Hara: Queen of Technicolor, among others – Fay Wray and Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir is one of the very best.
Thanks to one movie – the timeless 1933 classic King Kong – Fay Wray (1907-2004) holds a special place in Hollywood history. Indeed, she may well be the first big-screen “scream queen,” having appeared in The Mystery of the Wax Museum, The Most Dangerous Game, Doctor X, and The Vampire Bat either just before or just after Kong.
Robert Riskin (1897-1955) is no less celebrated in Hollywood circles, winning the Oscar for It Happened One Night (1934). His partnership with filmmaker Frank Capra is legendary. They collaborated on eight films, including Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) and You Can’t Take It With You (1938). Of the three Oscars Capra won for Best Director, Riskin wrote each film.
There’s no denying that, in addition to being a versatile actress, Wray was quite the beauty, attracting the attention of Cary Grant, Clifford Odets, Sinclair Lewis, and Howard Hughes, and Riskin was something of a ladies man himself, having dated Carole Lombard, Loretta Young, and Glenda Farrell. Ironically, Riskin was dating Farrell at the same time she was co-starring with Wray in the Michael Curtiz horror classic The Mystery of the Wax Museum.
At the time, however, Wray was married to John Monk Saunders, a Rhodes scholar who wrote Wings (1927), the first film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and later took home an Oscar for writing The Dawn Patrol (1930). Their union, which produced daughter Susan Cary Saunders (who later changed her name to Riskin), was a troubled one. Saunders was an alcoholic and a womanizer and displayed symptoms that today would indicate a severe “bi-polar disorder.” Yet the author never condemns him, only expressing sympathy for an undeniably talented man whose demons got the best of him. During her lifetime, Wray never spoke ill of Saunders, either. Then again, as this book clearly implies – and emulates – Wray detested salacious gossip and harmful innuendo.
So, Wray and Riskin were acquainted with one another before they married in 1942. Robert Riskin Jr. was born in 1943 and the author in 1945. Although Riskin’s duties with the OWI (Office of War Information) during World War II led to long separations, cushioned by affectionate letters and telegrams, theirs was a happy union, some of which are included here. Their careers never came into conflict. There was no competition, no jealousy, and no recriminations. They took pride in each other’s accomplishments and found contentment in each other’s company.
Sadly, Riskin suffered the first of several strokes in 1950, and despite Wray’s undying love and support, he succumbed in 1955, shortly after being awarded the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement. In the post-war years, like so many Hollywood notables, the specter of HUAC (the House of Un-American Activities Committee) and the Hollywood Blacklist loomed, and although it might have brushed Riskin, he emerged unscathed, unlike several of his contemporaries.
Riskin’s death essentially brings a close to the book, although Victoria covers her mother’s remaining years, which she was content to spend out of the limelight and away from show business. She married once more to Dr. Sanford Rothenberg (who had been Riskin’s physician), who predeceased her. Victoria Riskin also discusses her career and those of her sister Susan and brother Robert, but as the title implies, it’s the Wray/Riskin connection that takes precedence, as it should be.
In his later years, Frank Capra’s legacy embraced the “auteur theory” with a vengeance, brushing off the efforts of writers. It could be said that Capra was a complex man, but Victoria Riskin posits the highly credible notion that he wasn’t so complex and that when he finally achieved success, he was so consumed with trying to top himself each time that it hampered his later career.
When Capra died in 1991 at age 94, he hadn’t made a movie in 30 years. His final film, Pocketful of Miracles (1961), was a remake of his own 1933 comedy Lady for a Day, and one Robert Riskin had written the screenplay for that.
There are tragedies and triumphs to be found within these pages, but also a lot of love, affection, and admiration. Those are the elements that stand out . It’s impossible to conceive of a better book about these two luminaries. In terms of depicting Fay Wray and Robert Riskin’s relationship, this is the Hollywood memoir, second to none.
- The official University of Kentucky Press is https://www.kentuckypress.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.