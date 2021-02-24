Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals' virtual programming provides way to safely engage Black History Month during COVID-19 pandemic
WINSTON-SALEM (February 23, 2021) -- With new strains of COVID-19 increasing, finding safe ways to celebrate Black History Month is more critical than ever. The Winston-Salem Urban League Young Professionals’ (WSULYP), in partnership with the Louisville Urban League Young Professionals, will hold a virtual film discussion on “River City Drum Beat”. The Facebook Live panel will feature the film’s star & River City Drum Corps Executive Director, Albert Shumake, and Winston-Salem State University Red Sea of Sound Band Director, Dr. Michael Magruder.
The group will be discussing topics such as the role of marching bands in southern Black culture, the value of mentorship, how music connects Black Americans with their African heritage and music as a healing art.
Find out how to watch the film for free and to join the discussion on Thursday, February 24 at 6PM, visit: facebook.com/wsulyp.
###
More about the Winston-Salem Urban League
The Winston-Salem Urban League is a near 70-year-old civil rights organization that empowers and advocates for African Americans and other disenfranchised communities and promotes socioeconomic progress and parity through education, training, and civic engagement.
