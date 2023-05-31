The Old Town Film Series, which kicked off in January, doubles down for Summer 2023 with two new programs — one to add a chill to the season, the other specifically tailored to youngsters, both curated by Michael DiVitto Kelly, the recreation center supervisor of the Old Town Neighborhood Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem. All screenings are free, and refreshments will be available for purchase during each event.
The theme for the first series is “’80s Horror,” and Kelly’s reasoning is simple: He’s a big fan of the genre and “the ‘80s had so many great horror films,” he said. These screenings will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursdays throughout the summer.
The shrieking begins June 8th with the Chiodo Brothers’ 1988 cult favorite Killer Klowns from Outer Space (rated PG-13), followed by Steve Miner’s 1986 hit House (rated R) on June 15th, Stephen Herek’s 1986 interstellar shocker spoof Critters (rated PG-13) on June 22nd, John Carpenter’s ground-breaking 1982 remake of The Thing (rated R) on June 29th, Chuck Russell’s underappreciated 1988 remake of The Blob (rated R) on July 6th, Tobe Hooper’s classic 1982 suburban shocker Poltergeist (rated PG) on July 13th, Sam Raimi’s gonzo 1986 cult favorite Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn (rated R) on July 20th, Ron Underwood’s 1990 subterranean shocker Tremors (rated PG-13) on July 27th, James Cameron’s Oscar-winning 1986 sequel Aliens (rated R) on August 3rd, and finally, John McTiernan’s 1987 extra-terrestrial blow-out Predator (rated R) on August 10th.
That screening series is more attuned to adult audiences, but the Kids Camp “Book to Film” summer series is specifically geared toward children (of all ages), with each film being screened Thursdays at 2 p.m.
First up is the 2022 animated romp The Bad Guys (rated PG) on June 22nd, followed by 2008’s fantasy Inkheart (rated PG) on June 29th, the award-winning 2003 comedy Holes (rated PG) on July 6th, the 2007 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Ratatouille (rated G) on July 13th, director Rob Letterman’s 2015 adaptation of E.L. Styne’s Goosebumps (rated PG) on July 20th, the 2012 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film Brave (rated G) on July 27th, 2008’s The Spiderwick Chronicles (rated PG) on August 3rd, and Shawn Levy’s blockbuster 2006 adaptation of Night at the Museum (rated PG) on August 10th.
For the screenings of The Bad Guys, Holes, Goosebumps, and Spiderwick Chronicles, Kelly will hold a raffle in which audience members can win a copy of the book the films are based on. “I’m going to purchase books for the films that are based on fiction, then raffle off the copies for the kids attending. When I was a librarian in Broward County, FL, I started a ‘Book to Film’ summer series that was very successful.”
Kelly inaugurated The Old Town Film Series in February with screenings of Green Book (2018) and The Great Debaters (2007) to commemorate Black History Month, then followed this month with Searching (2018) and Crazy Rich Asians (2018) to commemorate Asian Pacific Month. Each screening will be prefaced with a brief introduction, followed by an informal discussion period after each screening.
For more information, call 336-922-3561 or e-mail michaelke@cityofws.org.
