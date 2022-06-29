It’s simply too tempting to pass up: Will Smith certainly caused fireworks at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony in March, and this Fourth of July weekend he’ll be back on the big screen providing a different kind of fireworks.
It’s the 25th anniversary of Men in Black, the sci-fi blockbuster that launched a full-blown film franchise and certainly boosted Smith’s career into the stratosphere. To commemorate Men in Black‘s birthday, Fathom Events and Sony Pictures have joined forces to bring the film back to hundreds of theaters nationwide, including two right here in the Piedmont Triad: The film will be screened at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday; and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday at the Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16 (3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro) and the Regal Palladium Stadium 14 (5830 Samet Drive, High Point). Tickets are $13.34 and can be ordered here: https://www.fathomevents.com/.
Based on the popular comic series created by Lowell Cunningham and Sandy Carruthers, the film details the covert actions of the titular organization, which has surreptitiously kept tabs on extra-terrestrials that have infiltrated human society. Smith plays “J,” the newest recruit, and Tommy Lee Jones plays his veteran partner “K.” In tried-and-true buddy-movie fashion, the two embark on a series of elaborate misadventures to prevent “The Bug” (Vincent D’Onofrio) from igniting an all-out galactic war.
Rip Torn, Linda Fiorentino, Tony Shalhoub, Jon Gries, and Carel Struycken co-star in the film, which earned an Oscar for Best Makeup Effects (Rick Baker’s fifth win in the category) and additional nominations for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration and Best Original Score. Men in Black grossed almost $600 million worldwide, so it was no surprise that Smith and Jones would return for Men in Black II (2002) and Men in Black 3 (2012), both of which were big hits, while the 2019 spin-off Men in Black: International didn’t quite fulfill critical or financial expectations.
In addition to the film, this special presentation includes an exclusive interview with director Barry Sonnenfeld. The official Fathom Events website is https://www.fathomevents.com/.
