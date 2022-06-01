Watcher: Someone wicked this way comes

Watcher, the award-winning debut feature from director/screenwriter Chloe Okuno, is a well-made but unremarkable thriller. Relying more on mood than violence — at least until the climax, which is plenty bloody — the film is undoubtedly a cut above the usual horror schlock (no pun intended) and should find favor among genre aficionados who prefer style over substance.
Maika Monroe plays Julia, who accompanies her husband Francis (Karl Glusman) to Bucharest, where he has been transferred due to his job. Although Francis is half-Romanian and can speak the language, Julia can’t. She’s a stranger in a strange land, and things get much stranger when she spies a figure in the apartment across from theirs observing them on a regular basis.
Julia’s paranoia is further fueled by a spate of serial killings in the area committed by a fiend known as “The Spider,” whose grisly specialty is decapitating his victims, which are primarily young women. Attempting to ascertain the trajectory of this tale is not difficult, but Okuno succeeds in establishing a menacing mood that subtly intensifies as the narrative progresses, with cinematographer Benjamin Kirk Nielson making his noteworthy feature debut. Nathan Halpern’s score is reasonably effective, although it occasionally echoes the score for It Follows, the cult 2014 chiller that gave Monroe’s career a significant boost and established her as a contemporary “scream queen,” although in interviews she disdains the moniker.
Based on a screenplay by Zack Ford, who earns a co-producer credit, the comparisons to Hitchcock’s Rear Window (1954) are inevitable, but Watcher is more similar to Roman Polanski’s Repulsion (1965) and The Tenant (1976), and — more recently — John Carpenter’s 1978 TV movie Someone’s Watching Me!. It’s well-made and spooky, but it doesn’t have many surprises in store. There’s the obligatory dream sequence, a couple of false alarms, and the inevitable skepticism regarding Julia’s fears. This, of course, causes a rift in her relationship with Francis, who seems more preoccupied with office gossip than comforting her.
Since so little backstory is provided for their characters, Monroe and Glusman are competent if on the bland side, as is Madalina Anea as the friendly stripper who lives next door and disappears midway through, but does inform Julia that she has a gun hidden in her coffee table (a major plot point). As the sloe-eyed, stone-faced neighbor whom Julia comes to suspect of being The Spider, Burn Gorman doesn’t overplay his hand, thereby keeping the film’s suspense simmering. He does a lot with a little, and the same could be said of Chloe Okuno and Watcher. This is essentially simple fare, yet it’s dressed up with enough ambiance and atmosphere to make it worth a look.
— Watcher opens Friday
