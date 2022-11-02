Jacob’s First Mandolin, a short film made by Taylor Sharp, triumphed over all comers in the Visit North Carolina’s Firsts That Last Film Series Competition, which was instituted to promote tourism in the Tarheel State. Of the 12 short films submitted, Jacob’s First Mandolin reaped almost 17,500 votes.
The autobiographical film depicts a bet made during a family vacation at Emerald Isle, that if father Will could get a pair of fish to bite on the day’s final cast from Bogue Inlet Pier, son Jacob would be rewarded with a mandolin. Two fish did bite, and Jacob would go on to co-found the popular, Chapel Hill-based band Mipso, whose members include Wood Robinson, Libby Rodenbough, Joseph Terrell and, of course, mandolin player Jacob Sharp. (Filmmaker Taylor Sharp is Jacob’s brother.)
Taylor Sharp plans to donate part of the $30,000 prize from the competition to Casting for Hope, the non-profit he co-founded to assist women afflicted with gynecological cancers, as well as putting some of the money toward funding a film about his and Jacob’s mother, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010.
The filmmaker, a Morganton native and a graduate of Morehead-Cain, said that he had several ideas in mind when he first learned about the competition before settling on Jacob’s First Mandolin, particularly when he took into account his father’s willingness to support Jacob’s creative ambitions and how it was a significant moment in his brother’s artistic journey.
“I recognized that there was no story I knew better,” he explained. “While interviewing my dad and brother, I realized how much of an impact that mandolin had on the rest of our lives.”
According to Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit NC, “the story embodies so many aspects of the North Carolina travel experience. It took place in one of the countless settings that reward travelers with a sense of closeness and completeness, of infinite possibility. Such moments are life-enriching if not always life-changing, and the Sharps would surely treasure the memory even without the bonus that music lovers have enjoyed with Mipso’s recordings and the band’s live shows.”
The dozen films in the competition are currently available to be viewed at https://www.visitnc.com/firsts-that-last-film-series#peoplechoice. Visit NC commissioned the entries based on proposed storylines that celebrate the enduring value of North Carolina travel experiences. In addition to the inspiration — and entertainment — provided by these short films, the website also offers ideas and information for potential tourists regarding the many sights and experiences unique to North Carolina.
The other films submitted to the competition are: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, directed by Eternal Polk; City Center!, directed by Trey Edwards; A Homecoming, directed by Rick Bryson; In the Rearview, directed by Meagan Massa; Making Waves, directed by Pilar Timpane; Next Generation, directed by Jonathan Applebaum; Queen of Pisgah, directed by Curren Sheldon; The Road to North Carolina, directed by Luke Gloeckner; Seagrove, directed by Josh Sliffe; So Far, directed by Bryan Rierson; and Waverider, directed by Bryan Harvey. Each short was filmed entirely on location in various regions of North Carolina, including Charlotte, Stone Mountain, Durham, the Pisgah National Forest, the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, the Outer Banks, and more.
“These talented filmmakers and their subjects reach remarkable heights in exploring and re-creating life-changing moments,” said Tuttell. “Journeys unfold in places you’d expect and some you wouldn’t. These stories will inspire people to make every trip count as they immerse themselves in North Carolina’s natural wonders, its cities and culture, and add meaning and memories to their lives.”
The official Visit NC website is https://www.visitnc.com/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.