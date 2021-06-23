video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH (The Criterion Collection): Director Amy Heckerling's first film remains her best, the 1982 adaptation of Cameron Crowe's best-seller, scripted by the future Oscar winner himself.
Eschewing the usual raunchiness for genuine comedy, as well as some drama, the film offers an in-depth look at the lives of teenagers at the titular school in Southern California, boasting a remarkable cast of future stars: Sean Penn (as the perennially stoned Jeff Spicoli), Jennifer Jason Leigh, Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold, Anthony Edwards, Forest Whitaker, Eric Stoltz (in his feature debut), and Nicolas Cage (billed as Nicolas Coppola, in his feature debut).
Three of them – Penn, Cage, and Whitaker – would later win Oscars as Best Actor, and the film also gave a boost to Hollywood veteran Ray Walston, an ideal foil for Penn as the hard-nosed teacher Mr. Hand.
The juxtaposition between comedy (personified by Penn's iconic turn) and adolescent angst (personified by Leigh's turbulent, even traumatic, coming-of age) is sometimes awkward, but there's no doubt that Fast Times at Ridegmont High was – and still is – miles ahead of the vast majority of teen comedies. Nearly 40 years later, it still captures a specific time and place, augmented by strong performances and a terrific soundtrack.
Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, television version, the 1999 documentary Reliving Our Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
BOOGIE (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/director/co-star Eddie Huang's R-rated debut feature stars Taylor Takahashi (in his feature debut) in the title role of a talented basketball player torn between his family's demands that he attend and the allure of playing in the NBA, with Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Domenick Lombardozzi, and the late Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson (in his feature debut), who was murdered shortly after completing his role. Both the DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) boast bonus features.
CAMINO (Bleiberg Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Zoe Bell headlines producer/director/co-story writer Josh C. Waller's 2015 action blow-out as an intrepid photographer pursued through the jungles of Columbia by murderous rebel leader Nacho Vigalondo and his minions, available on Blu-ray ($19.95 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurettes, trailers, and more.
CARTOUCHE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Jean-Paul Belmondo swings into action as the legendary 18th-century French highwayman – aided and abetted by the gorgeous bandit Venus (Claudia Cardinale) – in Philippe de Broca's colorful 1962 adventure romp, with Jean Rochefort, Marcel Dalio, and Jess Hahn in support. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary, retrospective documentary, and theatrical trailer. ***
CENTER STAGE (Film Movement Classics): Originally titled Ruan Ling Yu, director Stanley Wong's award-winning 1991 biographical drama stars Maggie Cheung as the legendary, tragic Chinese screen siren Ruan Lingyu (1910-'35), hailed as “the Greta Garbo of China,” who committed suicide at age 24. In Cantonese and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
FLASHBACK (LionsGate): Originally titled The Education of Fredrick Fitzell, writer/director Christopher MacBride's R-rated psychological thriller stars Dylan O'Brien (as “Fredrick Fitzell”), a troubled man whose increasingly disturbing hallucinations compel him to delve into his past and uncover the circumstances behind high-school classmate Maika Monroe's unexplained disappearance years before, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting audio commentary, deleted scenes, and theatrical trailer.
THE GREAT WAR OF ARCHIMEDES (Well Go USA Entertainment): Screenwriter/director Takashi Yamazaki's adaptation of Norifusa Mita's manga (originally titled Arukimedesu no taisen) offers historical speculation surrounding the controversial construction of the Yamato, the largest battleship in the world, which was built by the Japanese just before World War II, featuring an ensemble cast including Suda Masaki, Emoto Tasuku, Hamabe Minami, and Shofukutei Tsurube, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each replete with Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options and theatrical trailer.
HORRORPOPS – LIVE AT THE WILTERN (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all as the Copenhagen-based rock band (comprised of Patricia Day, Kim “Nekroman” Gaarde, and Henrik “Niedermeier” Stendahl) perform live at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, including such hits as “Walk Like a Zombie,” “Miss Take,” “Hit N Run,” “Freaks in Uniform,” “Psychobitches Outta Hell,” and many more, available in a three-disc DVD/Blu-ray/CD combo ($24.95 retail).
IRMA VEP (The Criterion Collection): The lines between fantasy and reality blur in deliriously stylistic fashion in this admittedly but often deliciously indulgent, award-winning 1996 satire from writer/director Olivier Assayas, starring Maggie Cheung (as herself), an Asian actress starring in the title role of a remake of the silent serial Les vampires directed by an assertive but decidedly unlucky director (Jean-Pierre Leaud), whose career is on the skids. Assayas and Cheung were actually married from 1998-2001, but later worked together again. An instant cult classic, especially among devotees of French cinema. In English and French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including retrospective and vintage interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, short films, and more. ***
THE PAPER TIGERS (Well Go USA Entertainment): Alain Uy, Ron Yuan, and Mykel Shannon Jenkins team up in writer/producer/director Tran Quoc Bao's award-winning, PG-13-rated debut feature, a light-hearted genre send-up in which they portray middle-aged, washed-up martial artists who reunite to avenge the murder of their master, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
RESURRECTION (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/LightWorkers Media/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The husband-and-wife duo of Roma Downey and Mark Burnett produced director Ciaran Donnelly's PG-13-rated debut feature, a Biblical saga dramatizing the events immediately following the crucifixion of Jesus (played by Juan Pablo Di Pace), with Greta Scacchi (as Mary), Chipo Chung (as Mary Magdalene), Joanne Whalley, Jodhi May, Richard Coyle, Ken Bones, and Vincent Regan (as Pontius Pilate) in support, available on Blu-ray ($34.98 retail).
SALVADOR DALI: IN SEARCH OF IMMORTALITY (Film Movement): David Pujol wrote and directed this self-explanatory, three-part documentary tracing the life and career of legendary surrealistic artist Salvador Dali (1904-'89), whose esteemed body of work flaunted convention and courted controversy, as well as inspiring countless other artists – even to this day. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
“SESAME STREET: COOL COUNTING COLLECTION” (Sesame Workshop/Shout! Kids Factory/Shout! Factory): A self-expanatory DVD ($16.98 retail) in which the beloved Sesame Street character “Count von Count” indulges in his love for numbers and mathematics, joined by fellow Muppets Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster, as well as guest stars Elvis Costello, Feist, and Liam Neeson, replete with bonus features including collectible mini-book.
SIBERIA (LionsGate): Willem Dafoe and writer/director Abel Ferrara reunite for their sixth collaboration, a surreal, existential R-rated character study starring Dafoe as an expatriate bartender in Siberia attempting to confront the demons of his past before they consume him, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
“SOULMATES” (AMC Studios): Executive producers William Brides and Brett Goldstein created and wrote this AMC fantasy anthology series in which a futuristic corporation has developed a test that can determine a person's specific romantic soulmate, featuring appearances by Sarah Snook, Bill Skarsgard, Malin Akerman, Charlie Heaton, Emily Bevan, and Steven Mackintosh. All six episodes from the inaugural 2020 season are available on DVD ($34.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.97 retail).
THREE SUMMERS (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Originally titled Tres Veroes, screenwriter/director Sandra Kogut's award-winning social stars Regina Casé as the caretaker of a luxurious condominium complex as she navigates various hurdles over a three-year period, during which her employer is imprisoned and she attempts to purchase her own tract of land and establish her own life and career. In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.95 retail).
WHAT HAPPENED WAS … (Oscilloscope Laboratories): Actor Tom Noonan made his feature debut as writer/producer/director/composer of this award-winning 2004 adaptation of his play, in which he and Karen Sillas play two lonely people attempting to navigate the perils of dating and relationships during a single evening. Occasionally self-indulgent and (predictably) highly theatrical, but Noonan and Sillas offer strong performances and Noonan's script some telling and credible observations about the secrets people keep from each other – and themselves. Both the DVD ($27.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($32.99 retail) include retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
WHO IS HARRY NILSSON (AND WHY IS EVERYBODY TALKIN' ABOUT HIM)? (MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/producer/director John Scheinfeld's 2010 self-explanatory documentary feature examines the life and career of legendary, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Harry Nilsson (1941-'94), whose many hits included “Everybody's Talkin'” (immortalized in the Oscar-winning 1969 film Midnight Cowboy), “Without You,” “Coconut,” “You Can't Do That,” and “Jump Into the Fire,” featuring such luminaries as Ringo Starr, Paul Williams, The Monkees, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Randy Newman, Yoko Ono, Al Kooper, May Pang, Van Dyke Parks, Jon Voight, and many others, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), which includes additional interviews, deleted scenes, music video, and theatrical trailer.
“THE WIGGLES: LULLABIES WITH LOVE” (Kino Lorber): The title tells all in this special installment of the long-running Australian children's series reuniting the title characters (played by Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce, Emma Watkins, and creator/director Anthony Field) as they tend Dorothy, a baby green dinosaur visiting Wiggle Town, available on DVD ($14.99 retail).
THE WOMAN ONE LONGS FOR (Kino Classics): An early effort from Marlene Dietrich and director Curtis Bernhardt, this silent 1929 adaptation of a Max Bond novel (originally titled Die Frau, nach der man sich sehnt and also released as Three Loves) stars Uno Henning as a successful businessman on his honeymoon who (understandably) becomes transfixed by the alluring Dietrich, who appears unable to escape the clutches of mysterious scientist Fritz Kortner, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and orchestral score.
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.