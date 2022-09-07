PICK OF THE WEEK
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Maurice Flitcroft (1929-2007) holds a unique position in the world of professional sports by being “renowned” as the world’s worst golfer, having played the worst round of golf in the 1976 British Open, an event immortalized in Scott Murray and screenwriter Simon Farnaby’s 2010 non-fiction book The World’s Worst Golfer.
Under the indulgent direction of executive producer Craig Roberts, Mark Rylance plays Flitcroft as a loquacious blue-collar working stiff struck by the sudden inspiration to play in the British Open, despite having never played in a professional tournament ever in his life. Thanks to the steadfast support of wife Jean (Sally Hawkins) and their children – as well as some convenient clerical oversights -- Flitcroft makes the cut of the qualifying round, basically learning the game as he competes.
Steeped in ‘70s trappings, including some appropriate chart-topping tunes, The Phantom of the Open is a quintessential underdog story depicted with perhaps a bit more cheekiness than was necessary, and the quirkiness quotient is frequently off the scale, but there’s no denying the appeal of Rylance (in particular) and Hawkins, two actors almost incapable of making a false move.
Rhys Ifans also scores as Keith Mackenzie, the officious secretary of the British Open and Flitcroft’s inevitable nemesis, who does develop a grudging respect for the tenacious Flitcroft, even as he begins adopting different identities to play in subsequent tournaments – only to blow his cover with his appalling play. As a breezy, featherweight diversion, even those who dislike golf will find a fair share of amusement in this pleasing, upbeat fable that happens to be based on fact.
Both the DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) includes behind-the-scenes featurette and theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. **½
ALSO AVAILABLE
BLOOD BROTHERS: CIVIL WAR (Indican Pictures): Sibling rivalry rears its ugly head when brothers Christopher James Baker and Christian Coulson fall out over an inheritance and the attentions of Confederate widow Diane Guerrero in writer/producer/director Jay Craven’s 19th-century melodrama (also released as Blood Brothers), inspired by Guy de Maupassant’s Pierre et Jean, with Jacqueline Bisset (enjoying her best screen role in years) and Gordon Clapp as Baker and Coulson’s parents. Earnest to the point of stodginess, this collapses under the weight of its slow-moving pretentions, available on DVD ($16.95 retail). *
THE EARTH IS BLUE AS AN ORANGE (Film Movement): Writer/editor/director Iryna Tsilyk’s award-winning documentary feature follows a single mother and her children in the Ukraine on the eve of the Russian invasion, which throws their world into turmoil but also inspires daughter Mira Trofymchuk – an aspiring filmmaker – to chronicle her family’s plight on film. A unique take on a very timely topic in which the resilience of Mira and her family shines through. In Russian and Ukrainian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
THE EDEN THEORY (Indican Pictures): Writer/producer/editor/director Kyle Misak’s atmospheric, existential psycho-thriller stars writer/producer Jesse Charles as a small-town teenager consumed by paranoia following the mysterious disappearance of his best friend. Unsteady in the extreme, any potential interest is quashed by ponderous pacing, despite appearances by genre veterans Larry Hankin and Carel Struycken (who is utterly wasted), Charles and Brit MacRae (as his girlfriend) are attractive and personable, and Trevor Snarr steals many a scene as a pushy detective. A nice try, but this should have been much tighter. The DVD ($24.99 retail) includes bonus trailers. *½
ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director/story writer Michel Gondry and executive producer/screenwriter Charlie Kaufman put a customarily unique spin on the romantic comedy in this beguiling, sometimes self-indulgent, frequently overemphatic 2004 satire, set in the near future, where former lovers Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet debate having memories of their relationship scientifically erased. Carrey brings bittersweet pathos to his character, Winslet earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and a first-rate cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Kirsten Dunst, Tom Wilkinson, Elijah Wood, Thomas Jay Ryan, Jane Adams, and David Cross. In addition to other accolades, the film also won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay – and it’s certainly original. This has a big fanbase and it is deserved. Both the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) boast audio commentary, retrospective interviews, deleted scenes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
HE WHO MUST DIE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of Jules Dassin’s award-winning 1957 drama (originally titled Celui qui doit mourir) based on Nikos Kazantakis’ novel O Hristos Xanastavronetai (which translates as “Christ Recrucified”) in which the townspeople of a Turkish-occupied Greek village attempt to stage their version of the Passion Play, which takes on new meaning in light of the political and social tumult surrounding them. This marked the first collaboration between Dassin and leading lady Melina Mercouri (whom he later married), and features a star-studded cast including Jean Servais, Pierre Vaneck, Carl Mohner, Gregoire Aslan, Maurice Ronet, Fernand Ledoux, and Gert Froebe. In French with subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
THE LEGEND OF THE STARDUST BROTHERS (SRS Cinema/MVD Entertainment Group): The North American DVD debut ($19.95 retail) of writer/editor/director Macoto Tezuka’s wildly stylized, free-wheeling 1985 musical comedy (originally titled Hoshikuzu Kyodaino densetsu) detailing the cartoonish misadventures of the titular pop duo (played by newcomers Shingo Kubota and Kan Takagi) as they embark on a meteoric career that takes Japan and the world by storm. Broad and frenetic in an MTV-type style, it’s easy to see why this became a cult classic – even if it’s very much an acquired taste. In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include behind-the-scenes featurette, director interview, and trailers. **
MONOBLOC (Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/producer/director Hauke Wendler’s self-explanatory feature documentary explores the origins of the cheap plastic chair that has sold over a billion units and became the best-selling piece of furniture in history and, in its own way, revolutionized the industry and even made its mark on society. Wendler admits at the outset that it’s an unlikely topic for a documentary, yet there are various points of interest along the way, and Taco van Hettinga’s funky score is a highlight. In English, French, German, Hindi and Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail). **½
NAKED OVER THE FENCE (Cult Epics/MVD Entertainment Group): Shortly before becoming an international sex symbol in Emmanuelle (1974), Sylvia Kristel appeared in director Frans Weisz’s 1973 comedy/thriller (originally titled Naakt over de Schutting), starring Rijk de Gooyer and Jon Bluming as friends who unwittingly become enmeshed in the production of hardcore pornography in Amsterdam. In Dutch with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and limited-edition Blu-ray/CD combo ($39.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, retrospective interviews, and more.
“NCIS: HAWAI’I”: SEASON ONE (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): The immensely popular – and profitable – “NCIS” franchise arrives in the Hawaiian Islands, as Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant assumes command as the first female Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, in all 22 episodes from the inaugural 2021-’22 season of the CBS crime series, with series regulars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan joined by “NCIS” guest stars Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law, available in a six-disc DVD collection ($39.99 retail), replete with bonus features.
PARADISE HIGHWAY (LionsGate): Writer/director Anna Gutto’s R-rated feature debut stars Juliette Binoche as a long-distance truck driver (!) coerced into transporting a teenager Hala Finley as part of a sex-trafficking ring, with Frank Grillo as Binoche’s wayward brother and Morgan Freeman and Cameron Monaghan as FBI agents in pursuit, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, deleted scenes, and theatrical trailer.
POPPY FIELD (Film Movement): Inspired by actual events, director Eugen Jebeleanu’s award-winning 2020 debut feature (originally titled Camp de maci) stars Conrad Mericoffer (in his debut feature lead) as a closeted policeman who faces his moment of reckoning when ordered to break up a demonstration outside of a gay theater in Bucharest and is unexpectedly recognized by a former lover. In English, French and Romanian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), which includes bonus interview and George Dogaru’s 2019 short film A Normal Guy.
REFLECTION (Film Movement): Filmmaker Valentyn Vasyanovych’s timely drama (originally titled Vidblysk) stars Roman Lutskyi as a Ukrainian surgeon consumed with grief and guilt over traumatic memories of being captured by Russian soldiers and forced to monitor the vital signs of his fellow Ukrainian soldiers while they were being tortured. In Russian and Ukrainian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
A TALE OF LOVE AND DESIRE (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Writer/director Leyla Bouzid’s award-winning romantic drama (originally titled Une histoire d’amour et de desir) details the relationship between a first-generation French Algerian (Sami Outalbali) and a Tunisian immigrant (Zbeida Belhajamor) who meet as students in the Sorbonne, and how it is complicated by each one’s cultural background. Initially evocative and enticing, the momentum tends to fade in the second half. Outalbali is a bit on the glum side, but Belhajamor is luminous in her feature debut. In French and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). **½
UNITY TEMPLE: FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT’S MODERN MASTERPIECE (Kino Lorber): Brad Pitt narrates this self-explanatory documentary feature detailing the $25 million restoration of legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s first public commission in Oak Park, IL, which is now part of the UNCESCO World Heritage site, and the painstaking, five-year effort to return it to its original condition, available on DVD ($19,95 retail), replete with discussion panel, trailer and alternate trailer, and photo gallery.
