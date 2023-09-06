PICK OF THE WEEK
BORSALINO (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The only pairing of French superstars Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon makes this 1970 gangster melodrama, based on Eugene Saccomano’s non-fiction best-seller, reason enough to watch, with both actors in fine form.
Based on Eugene Saccomano’s non-fiction best-seller The Bandits of Marseilles, the story follows Francois Cappela (Belmondo) and Roch Siffredi (Delon), a pair of low-level (but stylishly attired) con men who join forces and proceed to conquer the underworld in the 1930s, methodically eliminating their rivals and establishing their own empire – but inevitably it exacts a heavy penalty.
Rather than use the names of the factual characters, the filmmakers opted for Borsalino, a company renowned for its fedora hats – and, not surprisingly, sales spiked upon the film’s release. Under the assured, if occasionally indulgent, direction of Jacques Deray (also a screenwriter), this is first and foremost a showcase for its leading men, with Belmondo at his rakish best and Delon (who also produced) at his roguish best, and the period detail and flavor are both well-realized.
Reportedly, the stars’ offscreen rivalry was a bit more complicated and far less friendly (Belmondo demanded as many close-ups as Delon), although there’s no denying they make a crackling screen duo, on par with Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Indeed, Newman and Redford’s subsequent pairing in The Sting (1973) is a period piece, and Paramount studio chief Robert Evans (Paramount having financed Borsalino) lobbied for Delon to play Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972), also a period film.
Borsalino was an international smash, although it struggled to find an audience in the United States, as it was mostly relegated to the art-house circuit. Nevertheless, it spawned the 1974 sequel Borsalino and Co., with Delon reprising his role.
The limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes both French (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, collectible booklet, mini-poster and postcards, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
“BALTHAZAR”: SERIES 5 (ITV Studios/Acorn TV): Tomer Sisley’s back in action as the brilliantly eccentric – or eccentrically brilliant – forensic pathologist with an uncanny knack for solving the most perplexing cases in contemporary Paris, in all six feature-length episodes from the 2023 (and final) season of the popular mystery series created by Clelia Constantine and Clothide Jamin. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($39.99 retail).
BLACK CIRCLE (Synapse Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Adrian Garcia Bogliano’s 2018 shocker (originally titled Svart cirkel) stars Felice Jankell and Erica Midfjall as sisters who fall under the influence of a mysterious vinyl record from the 1970s that unleashes the evil doppelganger of those who play it, and executive producer Christina Lindberg as the hypnotist who originally created the recording and may be able to banish the evil. In Swedish with English subtitles, available as a special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) replete with CD soundtrack, audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette and still gallery, teaser trailer, and more.
“THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES”: SERIES 9 (Acorn TV): Neill Rea, Fern Sutherland and Nic Sampson are back on the case, investigating crimes in the titular New Zealand town, a seemingly bucolic burg with dark secrets all its own – which always seem to resurface at the most inopportune time -- in all six feature-length episodes from the 2023 season of the popular mystery series, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $59.99 retail).
CHILE ’76 (Kino Lorber): Aline Kuppenheim stars in writer/director Manuela Martelli’s award-winning drama as a woman inexorably drawn into Chile’s political turmoil when she is asked to tend and shelter a wounded political activist (Nicolas Sepulveda) while renovating her summer beach home in the summer of 1976. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) replete with bonus features including director’s interview and theatrical trailer.
“THE COMPLETE STORY OF FILM”(Music Box Films): A four-disc Blu-ray collection ($119.95 retail) consisting of two documentaries celebrating the history and innovation of world cinema, both written and directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Mark Cousins, showcasing films both old and new: The award-winning, 15-part mini-series The Story of Film: An Odyssey (2011) and the 2021 follow-up The Story of Film: A New Generation, replete with collectible booklet.
DELIRIUM (Vinegar Syndrome): The Blu-ray bow ($34.98 retail) of writer/producer/director Renato Polselli’s 1972 thriller (originally titled Delirio caldo) starring Mickey Hargitay as a respected psychologist called in by the police to help solve a series of baffling sex murders – although unbeknownst to them he suffers from impotence and psychotic blackouts and eventually becomes the prime suspect, which understandably concerns his wife (Rita Calderoni), who’s got some kinks of her own. This sleazy grindhouse schlock Hargitay an opportunity to go utterly bonkers – which he does in uproarious fashion. In Italian with English subtitles, bonus features include the R-rated, English-dubbed American cut, audio commentary, retrospective and vintage interviews, and more. *½
EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH (Film Movement): Writer/director Veronique Jadin’s 2021 black comedy (originally titled L’Employée du mois) stars Jasmina Douieb as a mousey but frustrated office worker at a cleaning company who attempts to cover up accidentally killing her sexist boss (Peter Van den Begin) quickly spirals out of control. Bubbly but obvious, this one-joke movie is structured like a two-act play and is helped by an enthusiastic cast, including Laetitia Mampaka (in her feature debut) as Douieb’s unlikely cohort and Alex Vizorek as an obnoxious co-worker who gets his just desserts, too. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail). **
GOODBYE MONSTER (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Jianming Huang’s award-winning, PG-rated, family-friendly animé fantasy (originally titled Shanhai Jing: Zaijian Gashou), a young doctor who accidentally destroyed his own land gets a shot at redemption when he encounters an ailing youth who requires his mystical services. Both the DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) are dubbed into English.
JACK ARMSTRONG (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): John Hart portrays the heroic “All-American Boy” in director Wallace Fox’s 15-chapter 1947 serial based on the popular radio series sponsored by General Mills, in which he investigates strange goings-on on a remote South Seas Island, with Charles Middleton and John Merton (both curiously unbilled) supplying requisite villainy, and Rosemary La Planche, Pierre Watkin, Wheeler Oakman, Joe Brown, and Claire James rounding out the cast, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
KILL SHOT (Well Go USA Entertainment): Screenwriter/producer/director Ari Novak’s action blow-out stars producer Rob Hillis (also making his screenwriting debut) as a disillusioned wilderness guide and ex-Navy SEAL who stumbles across a briefcase filled with $100 million cash – and is summarily pursued by a gang of gun-toting thieves bent on retrieving it, with Rachel Cook (in her feature debut), Mara Ohara, Xian Mikol, Todd Gordon, former UFC fighter Bobby Maximus (in his feature debut), and Novak himself caught in the crossfire, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THE MELT GOES ON FOREVER: THE ART & TIMES OF DAVID HAMMONS (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): The title tells all in this award-winning documentary feature co-directed by producer Judd Tully (making his feature debut) and writer Harold Crooks, which examines the life and career of the renowned (but reclusive) Illinois-born artist and 1991 recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, whose work has largely been inspired by African-American history and his own personal experiences, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
THE ONLY WAY (VCI Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Jane Seymour had one of her earliest screen roles in writer/director Bent Christensen’s fact-based, G-rated 1970 World War II drama detailing the actions of the Danish government to save Jews from extermination during the Nazi’s occupation of Denmark, with Ebbe Rode and Benny Hansen as Seymour’s parents, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail).
“PERSONAL AND POLITICAL: THE FILMS OF NATALIA ALMADA” (Icarus Films Home Video): A self-explanatory DVD collection ($49.98 retail) of six critically acclaimed features, shorts, and documentaries – plus bonus features – directed by the award-winning Mexican filmmaker Natalia Almada, many of them inspired by her heritage and social activism: 2021’s Users, 2018’s Everything Else (Todo Lo Demas), 2011’s The Night Watchman (El Velador), 2009’s El General, 2005’s To the Other Side (Al Otro Lado), and 2001’s All Water Has a Perfect Memory. Each film is in Spanish with English subtitles.
“SMILING FRIENDS”: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Writer/director/executive producers Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack created this animated Adult Swim comedy series detailing the misadventures of the title characters, whose only mission in life is to make people smile – by any means necessary – in all nine episodes from the inaugural 2022 season, which also features Hadel and Cusack voicing multiple characters, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), each boasting audio commentary.
SUBLIME (Cinephobia Releasing/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Mariano Biasin’s award-winning debut feature details the shift in the relationship between best friends Martin Miller (in his feature debut) and Teo Inama Chiabrando when they form a band, and the former begins to realize his growing attraction to the latter. A compassionate, well-intentioned, but slow-moving coming-of-age drama. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) replete with audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, music videos, trailers, and more. **½
TINTIN AND THE MYSTERY OF THE GOLDEN FLEECE/TINTIN AND THE BLUE ORANGES (Kino Classics): A Blu-ray twin bill ($29.95 retail) of the original live-action adventures based on Hergé’s internationally popular comic-book franchise detailing the adventures of the titular character, played in both films by Jean-Pierre Talbot (his only feature films) as the intrepid boy reporter, aided and abetted by his faithful dog Snowy: 1961’s Tintin and the Mystery of the Golden Fleece (Tintin et le mystere de la Toison d’Or) and 1964’s Tintin and the Blue Oranges (Tintin et les oranges bleues). In French with English subtitles.
