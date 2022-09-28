PICKS OF THE WEEK
THE YOUTH GOVERNOR (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): This first-rate documentary – produced by Blumhouse (in a big departure from its traditional genre fare) – marks a fabulous debut for The Halmy Brothers (writer/director Jaron and producer/director Matthew), who offer a first-hand, in-depth look at the YMCA Youth and Government program, which is designed as a reflection of the American political system, replete with pressing issues, important decisions, and constant compromise.
The narrative picks up considerable momentum when the race narrows to three candidates – Aidan Blain, Bayo Collins, and Piper Samuels – whose efforts to get elected intensify as a result. Yet all three have lives to live, contending with problems in their families and communities, as well as the simple difficulties of navigating adolescence. The filmmakers do an expert job in making this trio fully credible, fully dimensional, and fully realized. In addition, the depiction of the campaign is as polished and professional as any network or cable news outlet. As befits a political campaign, there’s even a bombshell or two.
As Blain, Collins, and Samuels hit the campaign trail, they experience excitement, exhilaration, exhaustion, and often frustration. Yet it’s impossible to ignore their hard work and sincerity. Ironically, these “youngsters” often approach politics in a fashion more serious than their adult counterparts, which speaks volumes about the current state of politics in this country. The Youth Governor is ironic, perceptive, and eminently watchable. It’s essential viewing, and not just for political junkies.
The DVD retails for $19.95 retail. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE BIRDS II: LANDS END (Vinegar Syndrome): It was simply a bad idea to make a sequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic, based on the Daphne du Maurier short story, as this dreadful 1994 Showtime cable-TV shocker proves beyond any doubt, with director Rick Rosenthal adopting the infamous “Alan Smithee” moniker and a sheepish cast including Brad Johnson (who died in February), Chelsea Field, James Naughton, Jan Rubes, and original Birds star Tippi Hedren (who later regretted appearing in this) battling a fearsome flock on remote Gull Island. This truly is “for the birds,” and the limited-edition Blu-ray ($42.98 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective documentary, featurette and interview, and more. ½
BULLET PROOF (LionsGate): Originally titled Death Pursuit, screenwriter/producer/first-time director James C. Clayton’s R-rated shoot-‘em-up stars Vinnie Jones as a hard-bitten mob boss (are there any other kind?) determined to track down the unnamed thief (Clayton) who stole millions of his ill-gotten dollars and unexpectedly is joined by Jones’ pregnant wife (newcomer Lina Lecompte), who is desperate to escape his clutches, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
CAVE RESCUE (LionsGate): Having made The Cave (2019), which covers much of the same dramatic territory, Tom Waller wrote, produced, and directed this fact-based, PG-13-rated adventure starring Jim Warny (reprising his role as himself from The Cave) as a dauntless Irish cave diver who supervises the daring effort to rescue a boys’ soccer team in Thailand trapped in a maze of underwater caves in 2018, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each including behind-the-scenes featurette and theatrical trailer.
FIDDLER’S JOURNEY TO THE BIG SCREEN (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): Jeff Goldblum narrates writer/producer/director Daniel Raim’s award-winning documentary feature tracing the development of the smash Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof into the acclaimed, Oscar-winning 1971 epic directed by Norman Jewison and starring Topol (both of whom are among those interviewed there), available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including additional interviews, Raim’s Oscar-nominated 2000 documentary short The Man on Lincoln’s Nose, and more.
FROM WHERE THEY STOOD (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Christophe Gagne’s award-winning documentary feature (originally titled A pas aveugles) unearths clandestine photographs taken by prisoners in concentration camps during World War II, which remained hidden until after the war but offered a first-hand glimpse into this horrific period of history. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
“HERE COMES YOUR MAN 2” (TLA Releasing): Jason Alan Clark and Calvin Picou return as friends and former lovers, each one navigating his way through various romantic entanglements, in all five episodes from the 2022 season of the Dekkoo drama series written, produced, edited, and directed by Omar Salas Zamora, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
“HIDDEN”: SERIES 3 (Acorn TV/RLJ Entertainment): Sian Reese-Williams and Sion Alyn Davies are back on the case, attempting to solve the case of a murdered farmer in a remote Welsh community, in all six feature-length episodes from the 2021 season of the award-winning BBC Wales mystery series (originally titled Craith) created by executive producers Ed Talfan and Mark Andrew. In English and Welsh with English subtitles, available on DVD ($49.99 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurette.
JASON’S LYRIC (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of producer/director Doug McHenry’s gritty 1994 urban romance (clearly modeled on Romeo and Juliet), detailing the star-crossed romance between ambitious Allen Payne and ethereal Jada Pinkett, but the former’s ex-con brother (Bokeem Woodbine) comes between them. Filmed on location in Texas, this features a solid cast (including Forest Whitaker, Suzzanne Douglas, Anthony “Treach” Criss, Lisa Nicole Carson, and Eddie Griffin), but tends to be heavy-handled and self-indulgent. Rated R. **½
KAMIKAZE HEARTS (Kino Classics): Writer/director Juliet Bashore’s award-winning 1986 debut feature, which she conceived with leading lady Tigr Mennett and editor John Knoop, stars real-life adult film stars Mennett and Sharon Mitchell as lesbian lovers whose tempestuous relationship is compromised by substance abuse and the demands of the porn industry, thereby adding an unmistakable autobiographical element. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, Bashore’s 1990 short film Crash, and trailers.
MAID IN SWEDEN (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Comely Cristina Lindberg headlines this R-rated 1971 softcore sex romp, directed by Dan Wolman (under the pseudonym “Floch Johnson”) as a timid inquisitive teenager who experiences a myriad of sexual experiences when she leaves her country home for the bright lights of Stockholm, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) replete with theatrical trailer.
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Lesley Manville (doubling as executive producer) takes center stage as the titular character in co-screenwriter/producer/director Anthony Fabian’s adaptation of Paul Gallico’s best-selling 1958 novel, as a widowed cleaning lady so enchanted by a Christian Dior gown that she impetuously travels to Paris to obtain one – and takes the town by storm. Elegant and pleasant, but cluttered with too many characters and subplots, although Isabelle Huppert (the very personification of Gallic glamor) and Jason Isaacs shine in support, available on DVD ($24.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), each replete with bonus features. Rated PG. **½
“OUTLANDER”: SEASON SIX (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan (both also producers) return for more action and adventure in all eight episodes from the 2022 season of the award-winning Starz fantasy series developed by executive producer Ronald Moore and based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling series of novels, set against the backdrop of the political tumult of 18th-century Scotland, with Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell in support, available on DVD ($45.99 retail), Blu-ray ($55.99 retail), and limited-edition “collector’s edition” ($67.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
PREMAN: SILENT FURY (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Randolph Zaini’s award-winning feature debut stars Khiva Iskak as a deaf Indonesian gangster who goes on the lam with young son Muzakki Ramhan after the latter witnesses a murder committed by the former’s cohorts. In Indonesian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
RANDY RHOADS: REFLECTIONS OF A GUITAR ICON (VMI Releasing/MVD Entertainment): To commemorate the 40th anniversary of his tragic death in a plane crash, Andre Relis directed this feature documentary tracing the life and career of rock ‘n’ roll icon Randy Rhoads (1956-’82), the lead guitarist for Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne, narrated by Tracii Guns (lead guitarist of L.A. Guns), featuring interviews with Osbourne, Dana Strum, Ron Sobol, the late Eddie van Halen and others, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail).
SO PROUDLY WE HAIL! (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Released at the height of World War II, director Mark Sandrich’s flag-waving 1943 melodrama pays homage to the heroism of nurses who served during the Philippines campaign, featuring a star-studded ensemble including Claudette Colbert, Paulette Goddard, Veronica Lake, Barbara Britton, Walter Abel, George Reeves, John Litel, and Sonny Tufts (in his feature debut). Four Academy Award nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Goddard), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography (black-and-white), and Best Special Effects. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
TWICE TOLD TALES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Having scored with its series of Edgar Allan Poe adaptations, Vincent Price was tapped to headline this 1963 anthology of spooky stories penned by Nathaniel Hawthorne: “Dr. Heidegger’s Experiment,” “Rappaccini’s Daughter,” and “The House of the Seven Gables,” with Sebastian Cabot, Beverly Garland, Brett Halsey, Richard Denning, Mari Blanchard, Abraham Sofaer, and Joyce Taylor in support. Price is always a treat, but director Sidney Salkow doesn’t possess the stylish verve of Roger Corman. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. **½
YOU CAN’T KILL MEME (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): The feature documentary debut of editor/cinematographer/writer/director Hayley Garrigus explores the origins of “memetic magic” and its impact on contemporary political propaganda, with assessments and opinions offered by those on all sides of the political and social spectrum, available in a limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), featuring 60-minute Q&A session from Fantasia Festival.
