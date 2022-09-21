PICKS OF THE WEEK
MIRACLE (Film Movement): Hailed as one of the shining lights of “new” Romanian cinema, filmmaker Bogdan George Apetri’s award-winning thriller (originally titled Miracol) is persuasive testament to his talents. Occasionally vague and frequently self-indulgent, it’s nevertheless an absorbing work.
Ioana Bugarin plays Cristina, a young novice who quietly arranges a surreptitious visit to a local hospital. The drive proves fateful in a number of ways, which are best not divulged here. Several days later, police inspector Marius Preda (Emanuel Parvu) is assigned to ascertain what actually occurred to Cristina. As he carefully, methodically delves into the circumstances surrounding Cristina, his tight-lipped veneer begins to crack, his investigation becoming an obsession.
Apetri occasionally employs self-indulgent sleight-of-hand, some of which may baffle viewers. But they’re no denying the power of Miracle’s central performances. Bugarin exudes a pensive vulnerability throughout, and Parvu – who has more lines in his first scene than Bugarin does the entire film – contributes a slow-boiling intensity that carries the narrative to its conclusion … which is anything but inevitable. Or is it?
In Romanian with English subtitles, the DVD ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and Apetri’s first film, the 2006 short A Very Small Trilogy of Loneliness. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
“BERNARD-HENRI LEVI COLLECTION” (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): A self-explanatory, four-film selection of acclaimed feature documentaries directed by the esteemed, French-born best-selling writer, philosopher, and political activist Bernard-Henri Levy: 2021’s The Will to See (Une autre idee du monde), 2017’s The Battle of Mosul (La bataille de Mossoul), 2016’s award-winning Peshmerga, and 2012’s The Oath of Tobruk (Le serment de Tobrouk). Each film is in French with English subtitles, and the two-disc DVD collection retails for $29.95.
BLOOM UP (Kino Lorber): Subtitled A Swinger Couple Story – which explains everything – writer/producer/director/cinematographer Mauro Russo Rouge’s feature documentary follows Hermes Osanto and Elisabetta Barbero, a middle-aged Italian couple who have embraced a polyamorous lifestyle. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
COSTA BRAVA, LEBANON (Kino Lorber): Nadine Labaki and Saleh Bakri star in writer/director Mouina Akl’s award-winning drama as a couple who opt to leave pollution-riddled Beirut for a simpler life in a remote mountain village, only to have civilization encroach upon their lives when they learn of a proposed garbage landfill to be developed adjoining their property. In Arabic with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) replete with behind-the-scenes featurette, deleted scenes, Q&A, theatrical trailer, and more.
“CURSED FILMS”: SEASON 2 (Shudder/RLJE Films): The Shudder documentary series continues (and concludes) with all five episodes from the 2022 (and final) season, which explores the bizarre circumstances surrounding such notable genre films as The Wizard of Oz (1939), Rosemary’s Baby (1968), Stalker (1979), The Serpent and the Rainbow (1987), and Cannibal Holocaust (1980), featuring interviews with Bill Pullman, Cathy Tyson, Roger Deakins, Lorna Luft, Ruggero Deodato, Adam Savage and others, available on Blu-ray ($29.97 retail), replete with bonus features.
“THE EQUALIZER”: SEASON TWO (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Queen Latifah assumes the role of a former government operative who takes action against those who prey upon the downtrodden and helpless, in all 18 episodes from the 2021-‘22 season of the award-winning action CBS series based on the prime-time ‘80s series, with Lorraine Toussaint, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Liza Lapira, and Adam Goldberg rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($33.99 retail), replete with bonus features.
FACING NOLAN (Kino Lorber): Arguably the greatest pitcher in baseball history, Nolan Ryan is the subject of director Bradley Jackson’s feature documentary debut, with Ryan discussing his illustrious life and career, which culminated with his overwhelming election to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999, with such notables as Pete Rose, George Brett, Cal Ripken, Roger Clemens, Rod Carew, Dave Winfield, Randy Johnson, and even former U.S. President George W. Bush weighing in, available on Blu-ray ($19.95 retail), featuring bonus Q&A sessions, clips, and trailer.
KARMALINK (Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): The first science-fiction film made in Cambodia, writer/producer/director Jake Wachtel’s award-winning debut feature follows teenager Leng Heng Prak (in his feature debut) and streetwise orphan Srey Leak Chhith (in her feature debut) as they delve into the mysterious world of past-life regression in their quest to possess a priceless Buddhist treasure. Sadly, Prak died shortly after completing the film, which is dedicated to him. In Khmer with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
THE KILLING (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The last film he made in the United States, Stanley Kubrick’s 1956 adaptation of Lionel White’s novel Clean Break (scripted by Kubrick and Jim Thompson), sees Sterling Hayden masterminding a daring racetrack heist that, naturally, does not go according to plan. Tough, bleak, and fast-based, with solid back-up from Coleen Gray, Vince Edwards, Ted de Corsia, Marie Windsor, Elisha Cook, Jay C. Flippen, Timothy Carey and Joe Turkel, available on 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
THE LAST TRAIN FROM MADRID (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director James P. Hogan’s 1937 drama set in Madrid against the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War, boasting a star-studded ensemble cast: Dorothy Lamour, Lew Ayres, Gilbert Roland, Lionel Atwill, Helen Mack, Anthony Quinn, Robert Cummings, and Karen Morley – and look fast for Alan Ladd. Bonus features include audio commentary and trailers.
“LUCIFER”: THE SIXTH & FINAL SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Tom Ellis is back in action as that handsome devil, who forsakes Hell for Los Angeles, in all 10 episodes from the 2021 (and final) season of the award-winning Netflix fantasy series based on DC Entertainment’s Vertigo comic franchise, with Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, and Rachael Harris rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail).
MERCENARY FIGHTERS (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of the self-explanatory, standard-issue 1988 shoot-‘em-up (originally titled Freedom Fighters) detailing political strife in South Africa, with Peter Fonda, Reb Brown, Jim Mitchum, Ron O’Neal, and Robert DoQui caught in the crossfire. Produced by the inimitable Menahem Golan/Yoram Globus duo at Cannon Films, this aroused controversy for being filmed on location at the height of the anti-apartheid movement. (I once interviewed Fonda and he expressed no affection for this film.) Rated R. *½
MURINA (Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of screenwriter/director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s award-winning debut feature, a coming-of-age parable starring Gracija Filipovic (in her feature debut) as a restless teenager on a remote island along the Adriatic coast who chafes against her domineering father (Leon Lucev) by accompanying wealthy but mysterious Cliff Curtis on a weekend excursion. In Croatian with English subtitles, bonus features include Q&A session, director’s introduction, and theatrical trailer.
POST MORTEM (Shout! Studios/Shout! Factory): Peter Bergendy wrote the story and directed this award-winning chiller set during the waning days of World War I, with Victor Klem as a troubled photographer and Anna Fruzsina (in her feature debut) as a war orphan drawn to a supposedly haunted village where the residents fear evil spirits as much as the Spanish Flu epidemic. In English, German and Hungarian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.98 retail), both boasting bonus features.
“SEAL TEAM”: SEASON FIVE (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): David Boreanaz (also an executive producer) and the members of Bravo Team are back in action, newly facing hazardous missions both here and abroad, with Max Theriot, Toni Trucks, Neil Brown Jr., and A.J. Buckley rounding out the regular cast in all 14 episodes from the 2021-'22 season of the Emmy-nominated CBS action series created by executive producer Benjamin Cavell, available in a four-disc DVD collection ($39.99 retail), replete with bonus features.
THE STRANGE LOVE OF MARTHA IVERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Barbara Stanwyck plays the title character in this brooding 1946 melodrama, the only film noir directed by Lewis Milestone, as a wealthy but paranoid heiress who suspects former beau Van Heflin of trying to blackmail her over the death of her aunt years before. In a showy feature debut, Kirk Douglas plays Stanwyck’s self-loathing, alcoholic husband (and the local district attorney), with sterling support from Lizabeth Scott and Judith Anderson. This earned an Oscar nomination for John Patrick’s original story. Long available in various public-domain formats, this special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and trailers. ***
THE TURNING POINT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Hard-driving reporter William Holden and hard-boiled district attorney Edmond O’Brien join forces to bring down a powerful crime syndicate in director William Dieterle’s noir-ish1952 potboiler based on Horace McCoy’s story, which was inspired by the Kefauver Committee hearings of that period, with Ed Begley and Neville Brand providing the requisite villainy, Alexis Smith the requisite love interest, and Tom Tully, Ted de Corsia, Don Porter, Ray Teal, and an unbilled Carolyn Jones (in her feature debut) in support. The highlight is the climax where hired gun Brand pursues Holden during a boxing match, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
“YOUNG SHELDON”: THE COMPLETE FIFTH SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Iain Armitage stars as the precocious mathematics genius Sheldon Cooper in this award-winning CBS comedy “prequel” series spun off from The Big Bang Theory detailing his childhood in East Texas, with Big Bang Theory creators and executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro on board, and executive producer (and sometime director Jim Parsons) reprising his role as the adult Sheldon, with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and Annie Potts (Perry’s real-life mother) rounding out the regular cast in all 22 episodes from the 2021-’22 season, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail).
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.