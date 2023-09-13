PICK OF THE WEEK
HARDCORE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): In his second outing as writer/director, Paul Schrader followed Blue Collar with this controversial, hard-hitting 1979 melodrama that doesn’t quite add up to the sum of its parts – but those parts make it a minor landmark of ‘70s cinema.
George C. Scott plays Jake Van Dorn, a devout Calvinist and pillar of his Grand Rapids community, whose teenaged daughter inexplicably runs away during a church trip to California. When he learns that she has become a prostitute and porn actress, he undertakes a harrowing journey to locate her. Augmented by Jack Nitzsche’s chilling score and evocative cinematography by Michael Chapman (who discussed the film with me when he taught at UNCSA), Hardcore wallows in its sordid milieu with indulgent abandon, as Jake is exposed to a world he could not possibly have imagined.
Scott gives one of his best performances as Jake, expertly conveying the character’s desperation and inner rage. Let’s face it: There was never an actor who lost his temper like George C. Scott, and he is a force of nature here. There’s also first-rate support from Peter Boyle as a sleazy private eye who shows Jake the ropes, and Season Hubley as Niki, a streetwalker who becomes Jake’s guide into the underbelly of pornography, as well as something of a surrogate daughter figure. The two share some thoughtful philosophical discussions that elevate Hardcore far above simple exploitation.
Like a number of Schrader’s films, Hardcore ends with an ostensibly cathartic, knee-jerk shoot-out that brings the narrative to a close, but doesn’t necessarily ring true and leaves lingering loose ends. Still, for its faults, the film remains potent, thought-provoking, and relevant.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentaries and theatrical trailer. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
APORIA (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Jared Moshé’s R-rated existential fantasy stars Judy Greer as a grief-stricken widow who unexpectedly gets a belated opportunity to save her husband (Edi Gathegi) when her scientist friend (Payman Maadi) constructs a machine capable of time travel – but changing the course of history comes with inescapable consequences. Both the DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) include behind-the-scenes featurette and trailer.
BABYLON 5: THE ROAD HOME (Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment): J. Michael Straczynski, the creator of the Emmy-winning, syndicated science-fiction series, serves as story writer and executive producer of this animated, PG-13-rated follow-up that reunites stars Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Peter Jurasik, Bill Mumy, Tracy Scoggins, and Patricia Tallman in an all-new adventure that sees them traveling through time and multiple dimensions, available on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.99 retail), each replete with audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurette.
BETWEEN TWO WORLDS (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Screenwriter/producer/director Emmanuel Carrere’s award-winning 2021 adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book of Florence Aubenas (originally titled Le Quai de Ouisreham, which translates to The Night Cleaner) starring executive producer Juliette Binoche as an intrepid journalist who works undercover as a cleaner on a ferry to ascertain the exploitation of the working class in contemporary France. A passion project for Binoche, she is one of the few professional actors in the cast. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
THE COW WHO SANG A SONG INTO THE FUTURE (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Francisca Alegria’s feature debut (originally titled La Vaca Que Canto Una Cancion Hacia El Futuro) stars Leonor Varela as a surgeon who returns to the village on the Chilean coast where she grew up to tend her ailing father (Benjamin Soto) – only for her to unexpectedly encounter the spectral form of her long-deceased mother (Mia Maestro), who appearance coincides with an ecological disaster that threatens to destroy the village. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF (Paramount Home Entertainment): The 4K Ultra HD combo bow ($30.99 retail) of John Hughes’s entertaining high-school comedy with Matthew Broderick as the titular hipster who plays high-school hooky with girlfriend Mia Sara and best bud Alan Ruck in tow, while the increasingly frustrated principal (scene-stealer Jeffrey Jones) pursues them in vain. Splashy and entertaining, and Broderick – in arguably his signature screen role (and one of his best performances) – always recognized the darker, more manipulative side of the character. Very much a product of its time, this showcases both the city of Chicago and an enthusiastic cast including Jennifer Grey (as Ferris’s antagonistic sister), Cindy Pickett and Lyman Ward (who later married), Edie McClurg, Kristy Swanson, Richard Edson, Virginia Capers, Ben Stein, and an unbilled Charlie Sheen (who’s a treat). Bonus features includes audio commentary and featurettes. Rated PG-13. ***
THE FIRST TIME (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director James Neilson’s 1969 coming-of-age drama following teenagers Wes Stern (in his feature debut), Wink Roberts (in his feature debut), and Rick Kelman (in his final feature to date) on a summer excursion to Niagara Falls where they encounter “older woman” Jacqueline Bisset, whom they mistakenly assume to be a prostitute and attempt to woo her. Despite a sympathetic turn by the breathtaking Bisset, this is woefully dated and strains credibility from the outset – and pales in comparison to The Graduate, which preceded it by two years. Rated PG-13. *½
FORCE OF EVIL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Screenwriter Abraham Polonsky’s absorbing 1948 feature directorial debut, based on screenwriter Ira Wolfert’s novel Tucker’s People, stars John Garfield as a hard-driving attorney determined to advance his career – and the fortunes of banker brother Thomas Gomez – by getting involved in a numbers racket. This effective, noir-ish melodrama/morality play took on a new dimension with the advent of the Hollywood Blacklist, which derailed Polonsky’s career (he didn’t direct another film for 20 years) and likely contributed to Garfield’s early death four years later. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, introduction by Martin Scorsese (a great admirer of the film), and theatrical trailer. ***
THE FORGER (Kino Lorber): Writer/director Maggie Peren’s fact-based World War II drama stars Louis Hofmann as the title character, an artist with a knack for forging official passports, which proves fortuitous when he assists fellow Jews escape Nazi persecution by creating entirely new identities for them – and himself. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The award-winning, PG-rated fourth installment of the popular animated franchise sees returning voice-over cast members Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Andy Sandberg, David Spade, Molly Shannon, and Fran Drescher joined by Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, and Brad Abrell for another round of monstrous, family-friendly mirth under the co-direction of first-timers Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, in which a scientific experiment goes haywire and renders the monsters mere mortals, available on DVD ($30.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, lyric video, trivia quiz, and more.
HUMAN DESIRE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of Fritz Lang’s noir-ish 1954 melodrama, loosely based on Emile Zola’s La Bete humaine, with Glenn Ford, Gloria Grahame, and Broderick Crawford comprising a combustible, ill-fated love triangle set against the backdrop of the railroad industry. Bonus features include an appreciation by actress Emily Mortimer and theatrical trailer.
NO HARD FEELINGS (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Director/co-writer Gene Stupnitsky’s bawdy comedy stars Jennifer Lawrence (also a producer) as a cash-strapped woman hired to “date” withdrawn teenager Andrew Barth Feldman and alleviate him of his virginity the summer before he attends college. Lawrence and Feldman enjoy a comfortable chemistry throughout, but the third act lapses into contrivance and predictability, despite their best efforts to keep things afloat. Both the DVD ($34.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($38.99 retail) include behind-the-scenes featurettes, bloopers, and outtakes. Rated R. **
SHANGHAI JOE (Cauldron Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Mario Caiano wrote the story, scripted, and directed this uproariously over the top 1972 mash-up of martial arts and spaghetti Western (originally titled Il mio nome e Shanghai Joe and also released as My Name is Shanghai Joe and The Fighting Fists of Shanghai Joe) stars Chen Lee as the title character, a Chinese immigrant who strikes a blow – and more – against racism and oppression when he comes to the aid of Mexican slaves, leading to violent battles with a rogues’ gallery of hired killers, among them Gordon Mitchell, Robert Hundar, and a typically outrageous Klaus Kinski. Quintessential early-‘70s drive-in/grindhouse fare, available in a special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) including Italian (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, trailer, and more. Rated R. **
“STOOGE-O-RAMA: THE MEN BEHIND THE MAYHEM AND EVEN MORE MAYHEM!” (Kit Parker Films/MVD Entertainment Group): A self-explanatory three-disc Blu-ray collection ($59.95 retail) celebrating the enduring, even timeless, comedy legacy of The Three Stooges, boasting eight hours of unreleased outtakes, home movies, rare television appearances and commercials, family photos, the award-winning 1994 documentary Stooges: Men Behind the Mayhem (originally aired on A&E’s Biography), the lost featurette Surprise, Surprise (1937), the long-unseen short Everybody Likes Music (1934) starring Shemp Howard, and much more.
“A ZED & TWO NAUGHTS AND THE FALLS: TWO FILMS BY PETER GREENAWAY” (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber): The title tells all in this two-disc Blu-ray double feature ($39.95 retail) of a pair of films written and directed by award-winning avant-garde filmmaker Peter Greenaway: 1985’s black comedy A Zed & Two Naughts starring real-life twins Brian Deacon and Eric Deacon, with Andrea Ferreol, Frances Barber, Geoffrey Palmer, and Joss Ackland; and the award-winning, three-hour mock documentary The Falls (1980), each replete with bonus features.
