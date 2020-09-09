video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
IRRESISTIBLE (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The time is absolutely right for an entertaining, intelligence political satire, and writer/producer/director Jon Stewart's Irresistible delivers counts – aided and abetted by a cast that is truly irresistible.
Topping the list is Steve Carell, at his edgy best as Gary Zimmer, a burned-out Democratic political strategist whose zest is renewed when he sees a video of Wisconsin farmer and retired Marine colonel Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper) at a town-hall meeting. Hastings doesn't so much throw his hat into the ring to run for mayor as Gary does it for him.
Enter Gary's long-time nemesis and sometimes lust interest Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne), a Republican strategist who immediately marshals her forces to support the current mayor (Brent Sexton). A tiny Wisconsin burg suddenly becomes ground zero for a media frenzy, as Gary and Faith tirelessly attempt to outdo and undercut each other, yielding some extremely funny and often trenchant laughs along the way.
Irresistible takes potshots at both parties, but the essential satire is about what the election process has become in the 21st century – which is not necessarily a laughing matter, but is here, in a latter-day Capra-esque fashion. Stewart also puts his media experience to good use, establishing a credibility that parallels nicely with the comedy. Besides, given the current political climate, how over-the-top can it possibly be?
Both the DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail) include featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, and gag reel. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
1275 DAYS (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): Carlyle Rubin and Katie Green produced co-directed this documentary feature examining the legal plight of Blake Layman, an Indiana teenager convicted of felony murder following a botched home invasion, and how his family attempts to secure a second trial for him, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.99 retail),
“THE B-52S: LIVE AT US FESTIVAL” (Shout! Factory): The title tells all in this concert documentary showcasing the Georgia-based band's performance at the first US Festival in 1982, featuring the original line-up – Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson, Ricky Wilson (Cindy's brother), and Keith Strickland – performing such favorites as “Rock Lobster,” “Planet Claire,” “Private Idaho,” “Mesopotamia,” and others, available on DVD ($16.98 retail) boasting bonus interviews with Schneider, Pierson, and Cindy Wilson as they recall the event and share memories of Ricky, who died in 1987.
BLACK GRAVEL (Kino Classics): Writer/director Helmut Kautner's controversial 1961 Cold War thriller (originally titled Schwarzer Kies) details the construction of an American military base in an impoverished, embittered German village, with Helmut Wildt (in his screen debut) as a local black marketeer whose scheme to profit from the soldiers brings tragedy and ruin. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting both the “premiere” cut and the theatrical cut, and audio commentary.
“BOLO YEUNG DOUBLE FEATURE” (MVD Entertainment Group): Martial-arts mania reigns supreme in this self-explanatory twin bill showcasing the talents of 10-time champion Chinese bodybuilder-turned-action star Bolo Yeung: 1989's Bloodfight (Fainaru faito - Saigo no ichigeki) and the R-rated 1992 police thriller Ironheart, which marked the final film of director Robert Clouse, who'd previously collaborated with Yeung on the 1973 Bruce Lee classic Enter the Dragon, available on “MVD Rewind” DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail).
ENTER THE FORBIDDEN CITY (Cinema Libre Studio): Director Mei Hu's award-winning, fact-based 2018 historical drama (originally titled Jin Huang Cheng) is set against the backdrop of the Qing Dynasty, with Dalong Fu as a disgraced opera singer who risks his life to perform at the Emperor's 80th birthday in Imperial China, a celebration that directly led to the subsequent formation of the legendary Peking Opera. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
GAME OF DEATH (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): Creators Sebastien Landry and Laurence Morais-Lagace co-wrote and co-directed this award-winning but derivative shocker in which lusty, obnoxious teenagers play the titular electronic game, in which they must kill or be killed. Originally conceived as a web series, this is yet another film that pushes too hard for cult status, with heavy-handed social satire, black comedy, and pretentious existential overtones tossed in among exploding heads. *½
GUEST OF HONOUR (Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Atom Egoyan's drama stars David Thewlis and Lavsla De Olveiria as a father and daughter (the latter imprisoned for a crime she didn't commit) forced to confront the secrets and transgressions of their past, which threaten to consume them. Rossif Sutherland (son of Donald Sutherland and Francine Racette), Arsinee Khanjian (Egoyan's real-life wife), and Luke Wilson also appear, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
“GUNSMOKE”: THE MOVIE COLLECTION (CBS DVD/Paramount Home Entertainment): Years after its incredible 20-year run, CBS resurrected the classic Western series Gunsmoke in a series of television movies in which James Arness reprised his iconic role as (now-retired) Marshal Matt Dillon: Return to Dodge (1987), with Amanda Blake encoring as Miss Kitty; The Last Apache (1990), co-starring Richard Kiley, Hugh O'Brian, and Michael Learned; and To the Last Man (1992), with Pat Hingle and Joseph Bottoms. The DVD retails for $14.98.
HELL BENT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): An early effort from director John “Jack” Ford, this silent 1918 Western stars Harry Carey as reformed outlaw Cheyenne Harry, attempting to rescue dance-hall girl and love interest Neva Gerber from the clutches of outlaw Joe Harris (in real life one of Carey's best friends), available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features including audio commentary and archival John Ford interview.
THE MAD FOX (Arrow Academy/MVD Entertainment Group): Director Tomu Uchida's 1962 fantasy (originally titled Koiya koi nasuna koi and also released as Love, Thy Name Be Sorrow) combines Japanese history with folk legends as it details the journey of palace astrologer (Hashizo Okawa) as he is betrayed and descends into madness, only to find redemption when he encounters ancient spirits in the countryside. In Japanese with English subtitles, available in a special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) boasting audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more.
MAX RELOAD AND THE NETHER BLASTERS (MVD Entertainment Group): In his screen debut, Tom Plumley plays the title role, a small-town gaming aficionado whose skills come in handy when he accidentally unleashes the forces of evil from a cursed video game, backed by a cult-friendly cast including Wil Wheaton, Lin Shaye, Martin Kove and real-life son Jesse, Greg Grunberg (also a producer) and real-life son Jake, and Kevin Smith. This marks the feature debut of producer/screenwriter Scott Conditt and editor/story writer/producer/cinematographer Jeremy Tremp, who co-directed and co-edited the film, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurettes and theatrical trailer.
MIGHTY OAK (Paramount Home Entertainment): Following the tragic death of her brother and lead singer (Levi Dylan, grandson of Bob), former band manager Janel Parrish encounters a talented young musical prodigy (newcomer Tommy Ragen, as the titular “Oak”) and is inspired by reunite the band with him as lead singer. Real-life husband-and-wife Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, Rodney Hicks, Gianna Harris, Nana Ghana, and Raven-Symoné also appear in this PG-13-rated musical comedy/drama, available on DVD ($13.99 retail).
“SEACHANGE: PARADISE RECLAIMED”(Acorn TV): Sigrid Thornton reprises her role as attorney Laura Gibson, who returns to the bucolic coastal town of Pearl Bay some 20 years after having left, attempting to reconcile with her estranged daughter (Brooke Satchwell) and renew ties to the community, in all eight episodes from the 2019 season of the Australian drama series created by Deborah Cox, a revival of the award-winning series that ran 1998-2000, available on DVD ($49.99 retail), replete with four episodes from the original series.
“SUPERGIRL”: THE COMPLETE FIFTH SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Melissa Benoist soars in the title role of Kara Danvers and her super-powered Kryptonian alter-ego, in all 19 episodes from the 2019-'20 season of the award-winning CBS fantasy/adventure series based on the popular DC Comics character, with Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, Katie McGrath, and David Harewood among the regulars, available on DVD ($39.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($44.98 retail), both boasting special features.
TARGET: PHILADELPHIA (IndiePix Films): The 1985 residential bombing of the black liberation group MOVE in Philadelphia is re-examined in writer/director/executive producer Sean Slater's award-winning documentary, which is absorbing and fiery, but fragmented at times. Still, a timely reminder of a tragedy whose repercussions are still felt. The DVD retails for $24.95. **½
THE TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG (IFC Films/Shout! Factory): Producer/director Justin Kurzel's award-winning, R-rated adaptation of Peter Carey's award-winning, best-selling 2000 historical novel details the exploits of 19th-century Australian outlaw Ned Kelly (played by George MacKay), whose war against British oppression made him a folk hero, with Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Sean Keenan, Charlie Hunnam, Thomasin McKenzie, and Russell Crowe in support, available on DVD ($16.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.97 retail).
Z (RLJE Films): Not to be confused with the classic 1969 Costa-Gavras political drama, producer/director/editor/co-writer Brandon Christensen's award-winning chiller stars Keegan Connor Tracy and Sean Rogerson as a couple whose young son (Jett Klyne) becomes obsessed with an imaginary friend named “Z,” who may not be so imaginary – and may be of supernatural origin. Well-made and spooky, with reliable genre staple Stephen McHattie as the requisite psychiatrist, but the third act fades badly. The DVD retails for $27.97, the Blu-ray for $28.97. **
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
