video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
NASHVILLE (Paramount Home Entertainment): Of the many great Robert Altman films, many regard this kaleidoscopic look at 1975 America his masterpiece. Yes, it's set in Nashville and involves country music, but it's as much about the mindset of America at that time, and things haven't changed all that much since.
The narrative, beautifully scripted by Joan Tewkesbury, follows 24 characters as they congregate in Nashville, culminating in a political rally for grass-roots Presidential candidate Hal Phillip Walker, whose campaign speeches help move things along in furiously funny fashion.
Perceptive and penetrating, deeply compassionate and deeply cynical, Nashville captured the zeitgeist as few films did, populated by a peerless ensemble cast including Karen Black, Henry Gibson, Barbara Harris, Ned Beatty, Michael Murphy, Keith Carradine, Cristina Raines, Shelley Duvall, Geraldine Chaplin, Keenan Wynn, Gwen Welles, Robert DoQui, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Glenn, Allen Garfield, Barbara Baxley, Elliott Gould and Julie Christie (as themselves), and the Oscar-nominated feature debuts of both Lily Tomlin and Ronee Blakley (Best Supporting Actress).
Carradine's song “I'm Easy” won the Oscar, with additional nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. In the discussion about great movies of the 1970s, Nashville always comes up – most deservedly so. In the opinion of yours truly, a perfect film.
The “Paramount Presents” Nashville Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) includes audio commentary and retrospective featurette. Rated R. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
ANALOG LOVE (Passion River Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Subtitled The Art of the Mixtape, director Robert V. Galluzzo's award-winning documentary feature is a celebration of the practice of combining one's favorite tunes on an audio cassette, featuring insights and interviews with the likes of Henry Rollins, Kim Shattuck, Jennifer Finch, Jude “Rude Jude” Angelini, Christian James Hand, and other music luminaries, available in a limited-edition Blu-ray ($29.99 retail), replete with bonus features.
APOCALYPSE '45 (Kino Lorber): The last year of World War II is comprehensively examined in director Erik Nelson's feature documentary, which includes eyewitness accounts and never-before-seen footage of combat and its aftermath, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus documentaries.
DEATH RING (Code Red/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director R.J. Kizer's standard-issue 1992 action melodrama, starring story writer Mike Norris (Chuck's son) as an ex-Green Beret who is kidnapped along with fiancee Isabel Glasser and forced to participate in an underground manhunt masterminded by deranged millionaire Billy Drago (cast to type). Yet another variation on Richard Connell's classic story The Most Dangerous Game, the cast includes a slew of B-movie veterans: Chad McQueen (Steve's son), Don Swayze (Patrick's brother), Dennis Lipscomb, Branscombe Richmond, and George Kee Cheung, Even die-hard action junkies will find this predictable, if not tedious. Rated R. *½
DUNE (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Denis Villeneuve's version is due for release this year, but David Lynch first took a crack at Frank Herbert's much-loved sci-fi novel with this sprawling 1984 adaptation that boasts epic scope, eye-popping special effects, and Oscar-nominated sound, yet never gains narrative traction despite an all-star cast including Kyle MacLachlan (in his feature debut), Max von Sydow, Jose Ferrer, Francesca Annis, Dean Stockwell, Everett McGill, Jurgen Prochnow, Richard Jordan, Sean Young, Virginia Madsen, Freddie Jones, Kenneth McMillan, Sting, Silvana Mangano, Brad Dourif, Paul L. Smith, Linda Hunt, Sian Phillips, Leonardo Cimino, Patrick Stewart, Jack Nance, and Alicia Witt (in her screen debut), available in a limited-edition Blu-ray ($49.95 retail).and 4K Ultra HD combo ($59.95 retail), each replete with audio commentaries, retrospective documentary, retrospective and vintage interviews and featurettes, collectible book, poster, lobby cards, and much more. Rated PG-13. **
“ELOY DE LA IGLESIA QUINQUI COLLECTION” (Severin Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Short for “quincallero” – which translates into “delinquent” – the controversial Spanish filmmaker Eloy de la Iglesia (1944-2006) wrote and directed a trio of violent crime dramas focusing on juvenile delinquents in post-Franco Spain, each one starring José Luis Manzano (1963-'92), whom de la Iglesia discovered and cast in the leading role of 1980's Navajeros, followed by El Pico (1983), and El pico 2 (1984). In Spanish with English subtitles, available in a special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), replete with bonus features including retrospective interviews, panel discussion, and trailers.
GREAT WHITE (Shudder/RLJE Films): Screenwriter Michael Boughen makes his feature directorial debut with this self-explanatory, sea-faring thriller filmed off the coast of Australia, in which survivors of a seaplane crash are forced to contend with a marauding pack of sharks, with Katrina Bowden, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Aaron Jakubenko, Tim Kano, and To Kohe Tuhaka in jeopardy, available on DVD ($29.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.97 retail), both with bonus features.
HABIT (LionsGate): Actress-turned-first-time co-writer/director Janel Shirtcliff's controversial, R-rated feature debut stars Bella Thorne as a drug dealer (and addict) who disguises herself as a nun after a deal gone bad, with Gavin Rossdale, Josie Ho, Libby Mintz (making her debut as co-writer/producer), Andreja Pejic, Ione Skye, and Paris Jackson (as Jesus!) in support, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
HARRY & SNOWMAN (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of the award-winning 2015 documentary written, produced, and directed by Ron Davis, which details the inspirational true story of Dutch immigrant Harry deLeyer and the Amish plow horse (named “Snowman”) that he rescued and trained to becomes a champion in the late 1950s.
HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The 2001 blockbuster kicked off the big-screen, mega-buck franchise based on J.K. Rowling's best-selling novels, re-released for its 20th anniversary in “Magical Movie Mode” which incorporates a bevy of bonus features.” Nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Art Direction/Set Decoration, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score. In the title role, Daniel Radcliffe heads an all-star cast including Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, John Cleese, Robbie Coltrane, Richard Harris, John Hurt, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, and Julie Walters, available on DVD ($16.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.98 retail). Rated PG-13. ***
“NCIS”: THE EIGHTEENTH SEASON (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Mark Harmon and his crack team from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are back in action in all 16 episodes from the 2020-'21 season of the award-winning CBS mystery series which spawned a spate of “NCIS” series' in its wake and now stands as the seventh longest-running scripted prime-time series of all time, with David McCallum, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and Maria Bello (in her final season) rounding out the regular cast, available in a four-DVD collection ($49.98 retail) – replete with a bevy of special features including audio and video commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, a commemoration of the show's 400th episode, and more.
OCCUPATION: RAINFALL (LionsGate): Sydney, Australia is ground zero for the last stand in the war for Earth, as the human resistance launches a final assault against interstellar invaders in writer/director/executive producers Luke Starke's R-rated follow-up to his award-winning 2018 sci-fi saga, with Dan Ewing and Temuera Morrison reprising their roles, joined this time by Daniel Gillies, Mark Coles Smith, Izzy Stevens, and Ken Jeong, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), both boasting audio commentaries and deleted scenes.
SILIP: DAUGHTERS OF EVE (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distrubuting): Filmed on location in the Philippines, director Elwood Perez's controversial 1985 drama stars Sarsi Emmanuelle and Maria Isabel Lopez as best friends and romantic rivals who cause a scandal with their sexual revelry in a repressively religious village, leading to violent consequences. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes both Tagalog (with English subtitles) and English-language audio options, audio commentary, and retrospective interviews.
SUMMER OF '85 (Music Box Films Home Entertainment): Originally titled Eté 85 Francois Ozon's award-winning adaptation of the acclaimed Aidan Chambers coming-of-age novel Dance on My Grave details the tumultuous, fated relationship that develops between teenager Félix Lefevbre and a charismatic older man (Benjamin Voisin) during the titular time frame. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including behind-the-scenes interviews, deleted scenes and outtakes, poster gallery, and more.
THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Michael Dweek and Gregory Kershaw wrote, shot, produced, and co-directed this award-winning, PG-13-rated feature documentary about the quest for the rare white Alba truffle -- which is primarily found in Piedmont, Italy – by eccentric seekers and their expertly trained dogs, many of whom have spent their entire lives on the same quest. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($22.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail).
UNCONQUERED (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Set against the backdrop of the French and Indian War in pre-Revolution America, frontiersman Gary Cooper wages his own personal war against slave trader Howard Da Silva in Cecil B. DeMille's overblown but engrossing 1947 epic, with Paulette Goddard, Cecil Kellaway, Ward Bond, Henry Wilcoxon, Sir C. Aubrey Smith, Ward Bond, and Boris Karloff (lending dignity to the role of a Native American). The highest grossing film of 1947 and an Oscar nominee for Best Visual Effects, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
THE WEB (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Edmond O'Brien headlines this aptly-named 1947 film noir as a low-rent attorney enmeshed in deadly doings after hiring on as bodyguard for shady tycoon Vincent Price. Fast-moving predictable, but boosted by Hans J. Salter's score and a sturdy cast including Ella Raines, William Bendix, Ella Raines, John Abbott, and Fritz Leiber, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
