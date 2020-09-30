video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE FLESH AND THE FIENDS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): With Halloween looming, here's an unheralded 1960 shocker that ranks as a minor classic, starring such stalwarts as Peter Cushing and Donald Pleasence, plus a young Billie Whitelaw (Mrs. Baylock in 1976's The Omen). Directed and co-scripted by John Gilling – no stranger to the genre himself – it's gruesome and unsettling, and its horrors are not only heinous, but rooted in historical fact.
Set in 1820s Edinburgh, Cushing portrays the eminent physician and lecturer Dr. Robert Knox, whose expertise in human anatomy has been gleaned from fresh corpses, procured by the notorious duo of Burke and Hare (Pleasence and George Rose), who quickly graduate from robbing graves to murder. The good doctor, consumed by his experiments, refuses to turn them in – setting himself up for one of Scotland's most notorious scandals.
Cushing brings his trademark steeliness to Knox, and Whitelaw enjoys a showy role as doomed prostitute, but it's Pleasence and Rose who dominate the proceedings with their sleazy, repulsive bravado, so much so that they almost overshadow Cushing.
The film was released twice in the United States, as Mania in 1961 and The Fiendish Ghouls in 1966, yet never found an audience and languished on late-night television until its deserved, if belated, resurrection. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary and alternate cut. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
CECILIA (Blue Underground/MVD Entertainment Group): In the title role, Muriel Montossé portrays a lusty aristocrat whose carnal cravings know no bounds in that indomitable “auteur” Jess Franco's 1981 softcore sex saga (also released as Sexual Perversions of a Married Woman). In Spanish with English subtitles, the special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes Franco's original Spanish cut (Aberraciones Sexuales de una Mujer Casda), the new feature-length Franco documentary Franco-Philes: Musings on Madrid's B-Movie Maverick, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and still gallery.
CRACKERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Possibly Louis Malle's worst film, this 1984 remake of the 1958 classic Big Deal on Madonna Street stars Donald Sutherland, Sean Penn, and Wallace Shawn as misfits who attempt to rob Jack Warden's San Francisco pawn shop. A box-office and critical disaster that squanders considerable talent, and it's clear that Penn's gifts do not extend to slapstick comedy. The Blu-ray ($24,95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. *
“DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW”: THE COMPLETE FIFTH SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The superheroes of DC Comics continue to wage war against evil in all 17 episodes from the 2016-'17 season of the award-winning CW fantasy series, featuring an ensemble cast including Caity Lotz (“White Canary”), Dominic Purcell (“Heat Wave”), Nick Zano (“Steel”), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (“Clotho”), and one-time screen Superman Brandon Routh (“Atom”), available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) – both with bonus features.
GATSBY IN CONNECTICUT: THE UNTOLD STORY (Vision Films): Robert Steven Williams makes his feature debut as writer/editor/producer/director of this self-explanatory documentary exploring the origins of and inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic 1925 novel, narrated by Keir Dullea and featuring Sam Waterson, who played Nick Carraway in the 1974 screen version of The Great Gatsby. Enjoyable and informative, but lacks consistent focus. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus features. **½
G-LOC (LionsGate): Writer/director Tom Paton's wildly uneven sci-fi melodrama stars Stephen Moyer and Tala Gouveia as sworn enemies who must join forces to aboard a damaged spacecraft to prevent it crashing onto a distant planet. Vaguely reminiscent of Passengers (2016), this unsuccessfully combines existential overtones, misplaced comedic interludes, and a barrage of CGI visual effects, with genre stalwarts Casper van Dien and John Rhys-Davies clocking in briefly. The DVD ($19.98 retail) includes featurette. Rated PG-13. *½
“THE GOOD FIGHT”: SEASON FOUR (CBS DVD/Paramount): Christine Baranski takes center stage, reprising her role as high-powered attorney Diane Lockhart as she attempts to rebuild her life and career in all seven episodes from the 2020 season of the award-winning CBS All Access drama series spun off from The Good Wife, with John Larroquette and Hugh Dancy joining the regular cast, which includes Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and Good Wife alumni Cush Jumbo and Sarah Steele, available in a three-DVD collection ($39.98 retail).
I AM A DANCER (Film Movement Classics): A digitally-restored special edition of writer/director Pierre Jourdan's acclaimed 1972 documentary exploring the life and career of ballet legend Rudolf Nureyev, showcasing his stage performances in La Sylphide with Carla Fracci, The Sleeping Beauty with Lynn Seymour, Field Figures with Deanne Bergsma, and opposite long-time partner Margot Fonteyn in Frederick Ashton's Marguerite and Armand, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each boasting bonus features including retrospective interviews and collectible booklet.
JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A limited-edition two-disc Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of writer/producer/director Miguel Llanso's award-winning, futuristic sci-fi satire starring Daniel Tadesse and Agustin Mateo (in his feature debut) as CIA agents who encounter bizarre phenomena after infiltrating a potentially devastating computer virus that threatens the world. Bonus features include audio commentary, Llanso's 2015 debut feature Crumbs and short films, theatrical trailer, and more.
THE LAST VALLEY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Acclaimed novelist James Clavell wrote, produced, and directed this sweeping 1971 adaptation of J.B. Pick's novel, set during the Thirty Years War in 17th-century Europe, with Michael Caine (sporting a good German accent) as a weary mercenary and Omar Sharif as an idealistic schoolteacher who form an uneasy alliance when they discover the titular region, untouched by war or pestilence. The Vietnam War analogy is unmistakable, but didn't help this occasionally lumbering but worthy (and still-relevant) treatise at the box-office, and Clavell never produced or directed another film, although Caine considers it a personal favorite. John Barry's score is superb, and a sturdy supporting cast includes Nigel Davenport, Florinda Bolkan, Arthur O'Connell, Per Oscarsson, Christian Roberts, Brian Blessed, Michael Gothard, and Vladek Sheybal, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary and trailers. Rated PG. ***
THE LEGEND OF TOMIRIS (Well Go USA Entertainment): Director Akan Satayev's fact-based historical epic (originally titled Tomiris) stars newcomer Almira Tursyn in the title role of the legendary female warrior who united the Scythian/Saka tribes and repelled the Persian Empire in 6th-century BC. In Kazakh and Russian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($29.98 retail).
THE PUBLIC EYE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of writer/director Howard Franklin's noir-ish 1992 crime drama, starring Joe Pesci as a fearless crime photographer (based on “Weegee”) who becomes embroiled in a murder case in 1940s New York City. Great period detail and a solid supporting cast (Barbara Hershey, Stanley Tucci, Bob Gunton, Dominic Chianese, Richard Riehle, Del Close), but its pleasures are all on the surface. Special features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **
RED SHOES AND THE SEVEN DWARFS (LionsGate): The classic fairy tale gets a comedic, family-friendly spin in this PG-rated send-up boasting a star-studded voice-over line-up including Chloe Grace Moretz, Patrick Warburton, Gina Gershon, Sam Claflin, and Jim Rash, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
REWIND (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): In Sasha Neulinger's award-winning feature documentary debut, the filmmaker delved into hundreds of hours of home movies to explore his family's history of emotional and sexual abuse, a trauma he was able to overcome only years later, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
SIXTEEN CANDLES (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Screenwriter John Hughes made his feature directorial debut with this affectionate, knowing, award-winning 1984 teen comedy detailing the trials and tribulations of high-school student Molly Ringwald as her 16th birthday looms, with a friendly supporting cast including Paul Dooley, Blanche Baker, Carlin Glynn, John Cusack, Joan Cusack, Gedde Watanabe, Justin Henry, Havilland Morris, Zelda Rubinstein, Brian Doyle Murray, Edward Andrews, Billie Bird, Carole Cook, Max Showalter (in his final film), hunky Michael Schoeffling (in his feature debut), and scene-stealer Anthony Michael Hall. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes retrospective interviews, archival documentary, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated PG. ***
SUCKER$ (Synapse Films/CAV Distributing): Writer/director Roger Nygard's brash, award-winning 1999 black comedy stars Daniel Benzali as a crass, dishonest car salesman and Louis Mandylor as his latest hire, who takes the job in order to pay off his loan shark. Hit-and-miss at times, but some genuinely inspired bits stand out, and an appealing cast includes Lori Loughlin, Michael D. Roberts, Wayne Duvall, comedian Jake Johansen, David Allen Brooks, Tim Thomerson, and writer Joe Yannetty (in his screen debut), available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, trailer, and more. The Blu-ray also boasts Nygard's award-winning 1999 documentary Six Days in Roswell. Rated R. **½
THOMAS AND THE MAGIC RAILROAD (Shout! Kids Factory/Shout! Factory): A 20th-anniversary Blu-ray ($22.97 retail) of the big-screen 2000 feature based on The Rev. W. Audry's best-selling series of British children's books and the subsequent, still-extant television series Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends, with Peter Fonda, Mara Wilson, Didi Conn, Russell Means, and Alec Baldwin (as Mr. Conductor) representing the human contingent and Eddie Glenn voicing Thomas the Tank Engine. What worked in a 30-minute format simply doesn't sustain for 85 minutes, despite good intentions. Bonus features include two-part behind-the-scenes documentary, retrospective interviews, deleted scenes, and more. Rated G. *½
