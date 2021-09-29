video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
TOUGH GUYS DON'T DANCE (Vinegar Syndrome): The notion of Norman Mailer directing an adaptation of his best-selling 1984 novel under the auspices of Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus at Cannon Films promises something offbeat – and the 1987 film certainly delivers. Shunned by audiences and (most) critics, it's well worth a look … for those who can take it.
Ryan O'Neal plays Tim Madden, a hard-boiled, hard-drinking writer stumbling through life in Provincetown – Mailer's own stomping grounds – after being dumped by slatternly wife Patti Lareine (Debra Sandlund in her feature debut).
Things take a (woozy) turn for the worst when, after a drunken blackout, he discovers a head in his hidden marijuana stash. Things get weirder, and deadlier, as he encounters a vivid variety of characters played by the likes of Isabella Rossellini, Wings Hauser, Frances Fisher, John Bedford Lloyd, Penn Jillette, Clarence Williams III, and, most memorably, Lawrence Tierney as Tim's dying dad Dougy, who offers to help “deep-six the heads” while Tim tells his tale of woe.
Per Mailer, the filmis verbose and violent, self-indulgent and occasionally witty, undeniably grotesque, sometimes unhinged and, every so often, very funny. It's black comedy, character study, film noir, whodunit, and sheer lunacy all rolled into one, augmented by Angelo Badalamenti's score and particularly John Bailey's cinematography.
In the archival featurette, Mailer has the last word, calling Tough Guys Don't Dance “a horror film.” Yes, that sounds about right.
The limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) includes retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
13 WASHINGTON SQUARE (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of this silent 1928 romantic comedy, based on Leroy Scott's play, starring Alice Joyce as a meddling aristocrat who tangles with caddish thief Jean Hersholt, who intends to rob her. Bonus features include audio commentary and music score by Tom Howe.
ALL THE STREETS ARE SILENT (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): The subtitle – “The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997)” – tells all in writer/producer/director/cinematographer Jeremy Elkin's feature-documentary debut, narrated by Zoo York co-founder Eli Gesner, boasting an original score by noted hip-hop producer Large Professor, and featuring appearances by Fab Five Freddy, Rosario Dawson, Stretch Armstrong, Kool Keith, DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, Leo Fitzpatrick, Moby, and others, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
AUNTIE LEE'S MEAT PIES (Vinegar Syndrome): Screenwriter/director James F. Robertson's low-budget 1992 horror spoof stars Karen Black in the title role, an eccentric Satanist (is there any other kind?) who charges her sexy nieces (Playboy Playmates Ava Fabian, Pia Reyes, Petra Verkaik, and Teri Weigel) to seek out and seduce potential victims for her titular culinary specialties. A clumsy combination of black comedy and grisly gore that aspires too stridently for cult status, which it achieved nonetheless. An eclectic cast includes Pat Morita, Pat Paulsen, Kristine Rose, Grant Cramer, Michael Berryman, and Huntz Hall (in his final feature). The limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) includes retrospective interviews. Rated R. *½
BEATE (Corinth Films): Loosely inspired by actual events, director Samad Zarmandili's 2018 debut feature stars Donatello Finocchiario as a recently-fired garment worker who takes matters – and fabrics – into her own hands when she and her fellow workers begin creating their own line of lingerie with the assistance of the sisters of the “Convent of the Holy Mantle,” who are themselves in dire financial straits. In Italian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail).
“BLUE BLOODS”: THE TENTH SEASON (CBS DVD/Paramount): Standing tall for law and order in New York City, the Reagan family's back in action in all 19 episodes from the 2020-'21 season of the award-winning CBS crime series starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynihan, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes and Len Cariou, with guest appearances by Dylan Walsh, Peter Scolari, and the late Ed Asner, available in a four-DVD collection ($29.96 retail) – replete with bonus features.
THE CARNIVAL (TLA Releasing): Writer/producer/editor/director Marco Berger's feature documentary (originally titled Gualeguaychu: El país del carnaval) follows two male participants as they prepare to celebrate masculinity, sexuality, and the traditions of their culture in an annual South American carnival. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
CATCH THE BULLET (LionsGate): Jay Pickett saddles up for action in writer/producer/director Michael Feifer's R-rated Western, as a hard-bitten lawman whose relentless pursuit of the outlaws who abducted his young son (Mason McNulty) further leads his posse into dangerous Sioux territory, with Tom Skerritt, Peter Facinelli, Gattlin Griffith, and Cody Jones on hand, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
CHASING MADOFF (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Jeff Prosserman's engrossing, self-explanatory 2010 documentary feature examines the cataclysmic Ponzi scheme masterminded by investor Bernie Madoff (who died in prison earlier in April), but focuses on Harry Markopolos, the Boston-based whistle-blower who spent more than a decade attempting to warn people of his imminent financial collapse and wrote the non-fiction best-seller No One Would Listen: A True Financial Thriller. Prosserman, who hasn't made a film since, tends to overdo the flash, but the concluding “summation” puts everything into a cautionary perspective. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes audio commentary, deleted scenes, and alternate ending. ***
GOD OF WAR II (Well Go USA Entertainment): Originally titled Dou po luan shi qing and also released as Legend of Lv Bu, director Cong Cai's feature debut stars Charles Lin as a ferocious warrior forced to confront his forgotten past when he unexpectedly encounters a lost love. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($12.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.98 retail).
THE HUMAN FACTOR (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Writer/producer/director Dror Moreh continues his exploration of Israel's political history in this critically-acclaimed, PG-13-rated documentary feature tracing the efforts of the United States to establish peace between Israel and its neighbors over the last three decades, available on DVD ($21.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail).
THE HUNTER WILL GET YOU (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Jean-Paul Belmondo (who died earlier this month) toplines screenwriter/director Phillippe Labro's 1976 thriller (originally titled L'Alpagueur, for Belmondo's character), as a hard-bitten ex-secret agent who embarks on a violent search for a sadistic criminal (Bruno Cremer) who recruits low-level thugs to carry out robberies, then murders them to cover his tracks. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, retrospective interview, and theatrical trailer.
LADY OF THE MANOR (LionsGate): Siblings Christian and Justin Long produced, co-wrote, and co-directed this R-rated supernatural comedy starring Melanie Lynskey as a pot-smoking slacker hired to be the live-in tour guide at a historic mansion in Savannah, where she gets a few pointers from the ghost of the long-dead mistress (Judy Greer) of the manor, with Ryan Phillippe, Luis Guzman, Patrick Duffy, and Justin Long along for the ride, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, deleted scenes and outtakes, and more.
A LIFE AT STAKE (Cinedigm/The Film Detective): Angela Lansbury and Keith Andes star in this noir-ish 1955 melodrama detailing the adulterous relationship between a wealthy married woman and a struggling architect, with Douglass Dumbrille (as the cuckolded husband), Jane Darwell, Gavin Gordon, and Claudia Barrett in support, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, featurettes, and collectible booklet.
THE NEW DEAL FOR ARTISTS (Corinth Films):Originally broadcast on PBS in 1981, writer/producer/director Wieland Schulz-Keil's well-paced and informative feature debut details the history of the Work Projects Administration, which was established for artists during the Great Depression but later came under fire from conservative politicians. Orson Welles provides appropriately sonorous narration, interspersed with interviews with such luminaries as Norman Lloyd (who died in May at age 106), Studs Terkel, John Houseman, Howard Da Silva, Nelson Algren, and others. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes collectible booklet. ***
PETER IBBETSON (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Based on George du Maurier's 1891 novel, which was later adapted on stage as an opera, director Henry Hathaway's 1935 adaptation is a wistful, Victorian-era romantic fantasy starring Gary Cooper in the title role, a bachelor who forsakes the attentions of Ida Lupino for childhood neighbor Ann Harding, with whom he can communicate through dreams. John Halliday, Douglass Dumbrille, Doris Lloyd, Donald Meek, and Dickie Moore also appear, and the film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Score, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
SHEEP WITHOUT A SHEPHERD (Artsploitation Films/Kino Lorber): Director Boon-lip Quah's award-winning 2019 remake of the 2013 thriller Drishyam pits an average working-class patriarch (Xiao Yang) against a corrupt police chief (Joan Chen) after having covered up her rapist son's murder. In Mandarin and Thai with English subtitles, available on DVD ($14.95 retail).
STORY OF A WOMAN (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Aspiring concert pianist Bibi Andersson is torn between American diplomat Robert Stack and married medical student James Farentino in writer/producer/director Leonardo Bercovici's R-rated 1970 romantic drama, which was barely released in the United States, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
WHEN HITLER STOLE PINK RABBIT (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Originally titled Als Hitler das rosa Kaninchen stahl , screenwriter/director Caroline Link's award-winning 2019 adaptation of Judith Kerr's best-selling, autobiographical 1971 novel details the plight – and flight – of an average family from Germany during the rise of the Third Reich, as seen through the eyes of the bright, observant young daughter (newcomer Riva Krymalowski), a character based on Kerr. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
