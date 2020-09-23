video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE DAY OF THE DOLPHIN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Not an interesting failure -- a fascinating one. A misfire, but a well-made and sometimes entertaining one.
Legendary showman and executive producer Joseph E. Levine's big-budget ($8 million!), heavily-hyped 1973 Christmas release was top-heavy with talent and promise: Based on a best-selling novel by Robert Merle, adapted by Buck Henry, directed by Mike Nichols, with George C. Scott starring, this was supposed to be Jaws (1975) before Jaws, but it didn't work out that way.
The great Scott plays Jake Terrell, a brilliant marine biologist who has developed a system of inter-species communication with two dolphins, named “Fa” and “Be.” Not only is this an earth-shattering scientific breakthrough, but it prompts Jake's corporate sponsors to hatch a plan to abduct Fa and Be in order to assassinate the President. Got that?
As plots go, this one's a doozy – alternately eye-rolling and mind-boggling – yet one that's eminently watchable, thanks to an appealing cast: Trish Van Devere (Mrs. Scott in real life), Paul Sorvino and Fritz Weaver (both welcome, even under these circumstances), Edward Herrmann, John David Carson, Jon Korkes, Severn Darden, John Dehner, Florence Stanley, and Elizabeth Wilson (in a scene-stealing turn as an officiously unhelpful secretary).
Richard Sylbert was the production designer, William A. Fraker the cinematographer, and the film even earned Academy Award nominations for Best Sound and Georges Delerue's score. The Day of the Dolphin doesn't work, but everyone tries hard, and despite so powerful a force as George C. Scott, the dolphins steal the show. After all, it's their “Day.”
Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer and more. Rated PG. **
THE ART OF LOVE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The cast is the best thing about Norman Jewison's colorful but flimsy 1965 farce, with Dick Van Dyke a struggling artist who fakes his own death to raise the value of his paintings – unaware that best friend James Garner is pocketing the money himself, with Elke Sommer, Angie Dickinson, Ethel Merman, and screenwriter Carl Reiner also on hand. Somehow, the Universal backlot doesn't quite pass for Paris. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **
“THE BEST OF CHER” (Time Life): A self-explanatory, nine-DVD collection ($99.95 retail) showcasing the Oscar-winning superstar in 10 episodes of her 1975 CBS variety series Cher (following her split from Sonny Bono) with guest appearances by Ray Charles, Elton John, Linda Ronstadt, Raquel Welch, The Muppets, and others; the television specials Cher … Special (1978) and Cher … and Other Fantasies (1979), concert appearances in Las Vegas at the Mirage (1991) and MGM Grand (1999), the feature-length television documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher (2013), bonus interviews and television appearances, collectible book, and more.
“BULL”: SEASON FOUR (CBS DVD/Paramount): NCIS alumnus Michael Weatherly had traded forensics for psychology in the title role of Dr. Jason Bull, who forms the jury-consultation firm Trial Analysis Corporation, in this CBS drama series created by executive producers Paul Attanasio and Dr. Phil McGraw, based on the latter's early career. The four-DVD collection ($41.49 retail) includes all 20 episodes from the 2019-'20 season, plus bonus features.
THE BURNT ORANGE HERESY (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Giuseppe Capotondi's award-winning, R-rated adaptation of Charles Willeford's 1971 novel stars Claes Bang as a disillusioned art critic coerced by mysterious dealer Mick Jagger to steal a painting by a legendary artist (Donald Sutherland), with Elizabeth Debicki in femme-fatale mode as Bang's love interest, available on DVD ($14.96 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), each replete with audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurette.
HEARTBEEPS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director Allan Arkush's 1981 sci-fi comedy, starring Andy Kaufman (in his final feature) and Bernadette Peters as robots who fall in love, with a game supporting cast including Christopher Guest, Randy Quaid, Melanie Mayron, Mary Woronov, Paul Bartel, Richard B. Shull, Kathleen Freeman, Jeffrey Kramer, the always-welcome Kenneth McMillan, and the always-welcome Dick Miller. A “high-concept” idea whose translation is surprisingly ponderous, and extensive post-production editing didn't help matters. Special features include audio commentary (in which Arkush is very honest) and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. *½
IVANSXTC (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Bernard Rose's award-winning 2000 adaptation (also released as Ivans xtc) of Tolstoy's classic novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich, set against the backdrop of contemporary Tinseltown, detailing the final days of hard-living, hotshot Hollywood agent Danny Huston, with producer Lisa Enos (in her screen debut), Peter Weller, Valeria Golino, Angela Featherstone, Tiffani Amber-Thiessen, and Victoria Silvstedt in support. The collector's-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes both the theatrical version and the director's cut, audio commentary, documentary, archival interviews, collectible booklet, theatrical trailer, and more.
“JUDY COLLINS & JONAS FJELD – WINTER STORIES: LIVE FROM THE OSLO OPERA HOUSE” (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Judy Collins performs with Norwegian folk artist and the band Chatham County Line in the Oslo Opera House in February 2020, performing such songs as “Both Sides Now,” “Mountain Girl,” “City of New Orleans,” “Frozen North,” “Amazing Grace,” the title tune and more, available in a DVD/CD combo ($21.95 retail).
“KILLING EVE”: SEASON 3 (AMC Networks): British intelligence agent Sandra Oh continues her obsessive pursuit of renegade assassin Jodie Comer in all eight feature-length episodes from the 2020 season of the award-winning BBC America series based on the best-selling series of Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings, with series regulars Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, and Owen McDonnell joined by Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina. Nominated for eight Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (both Comer and Oh), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Shaw), available on DVD ($34.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.97 retail), each replete with featurettes.
MOST WANTED (Paramount Home Entertainment): Writer/producer/director Daniel Roby's fact-based, R-rated political thriller (originally titled Target Number One) details the unjust incarceration of a heroin addict (Antoine Olivier Pilon) in a brutal Thai prison as reporter by crusading journalist Josh Hartnett, with Jim Gaffigan, Stephen McHattie, Don McKellar, Cory Lipman, and Amanda Crew in support, available on Blu-ray ($13.99 retail).
ONE NIGHT IN BANGKOK (LionsGate): Writer/producer/director Wych “Kaos” Kaosayananda and producer/star Mark Dacascos reunite for this acknowledge homage to Michael Mann's Collateral (2004) – as if one was necessary – in which a hired assassin (Dacascos) has cab driver Vanida Golten (in her screen debut) transport him from kill to kill over the course of one night, with detective Kane Kosugi on their trail. Sleek and stylized, but slowed by endless talk. Rated R. *½
RAID ON ROMMEL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Richard Burton leads a crack team of British commandos in director Henry Hathaway's hoary, ham-fisted 1971 World War II melodrama, with Wolfgang Preiss as Rommel and a significant amount of footage recycled from Tobruk (1971). Rumor has it that this was originally intended for television, which seems unlikely because Hathaway was coming off the successful True Grit (1969) and Burton was still a box-office draw – although not for much longer. In any case, Burton's performance and Hathaway's direction are uninspired. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. *
RED BALL EXPRESS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Budd Boetticher's trim, fact-based 1952 World War II drama detailing the exploits of a military truck force ordered to deliver supplies to Allied forces following the successful liberation of Paris, with a solid ensemble cast including Jeff Chandler, Alex Nicol, Sidney Poitier, Hugh O'Brian, Jack Kelly, and Charles Drake. Special features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
RETALIATION (LionsGate): The Shammasian Brothers (Ludwig and editor Paul) co-directed this award-winning, R-rated 2017 thriller (originally titled Romans) starring Orlando Bloom as an adult survivor of sexual abuse bent on exacting revenge on those he believes responsible, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurette.
SENIOR WEEK (Liberation Hall/MVD Entertainment Group): In his screen debut, Michael St. Gerard (who later played Elvis on television) plays a New Jersey high-school senior who impetuously takes his buddies to Florida for a weekend of revelry in director Stuart Goldman's 1987 feature debut, a sub-standard teen comedy in the Troma vein, with requisite doses of gratuitous nudity and feeble slapstick. The DVD ($14.95 retail) includes featurette. Rated R. *
SWANS: WHERE DOES A BODY END? (MVD Entertainment Group): Filmmaker Marco Porsia turns his cameras on artist and author Michael Gira, the driving force behind the New York-based experimental rock band Swans, as well as the band's history and enduring legacy, available on DVD ($15.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.95 retail).
“THE TONY CURTIS COLLECTION” (Kino Lorber Studio Collection): The title tells all in this trio of films showcasing Hollywood legend Tony Curtis (1925-2010): The 1958 romantic comedy The Perfect Furlough, directed by Blake Edwards, pairs Curtis with then-wife Janet Leigh; The Great Imposter (1960), based on the best-selling biography of Ferdinand Waldo Demara Jr., co-stars Edmond O'Brien and Karl Malden; and the 1962 comedy 40 Pounds of Trouble, based on Damon Runyon's Little Miss Marker, co-stars Phil Silvers and Suzanne Pleshette, available on Blu-ray ($49.95 retail), replete with audio commentaries for each film.
