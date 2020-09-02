video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
MEPHISTO (Kino Classics): Filmmaker Istvan Szabo and leading man Klaus Maria Brandauer were catapulted to international stardom thanks to this powerful, penetrating 1981 adaptation of Klaus Mann's fact-based 1936 novel, which became the first Hungarian film to win the Academy Award for Best Foreign-Language Film.
Brandauer portrays Hendrik Hoefgen, a stage actor struggling to make a living in early-'30s Germany. It seems he has succeeded when he plays the title role in an acclaimed production that coincides with the Third Reich's rise to power. His unquenchable thirst for fame comes at an appropriately Faustian price: To become Nazi Germany's premiere superstar, he essentially sells his soul, sacrificing any shred of decency or morality to further his own ambitions.
Steeped in spectacular period detail and suffused with an unmistakable – and still relevant – irony, Mephisto is truly an epic, and at its center is Brandauer's awesome turn, which combines arrogance, ruthlessness, and even pathos – to say nothing of pure presence. It's a great performance in a great film.
In Hungarian with English subtitles, both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) boast bonus features including audio commentary and retrospective interviews. (Kino Classics is also releasing Szabo's 1980 drama Confidence and 1985's controversial Colonel Redl, both of which earned Oscar nominations for Best Foreign Language Film and the latter reuniting him with Brandauer. Each DVD retails for $19.95 and each Blu-ray for $29.95, both replete with bonus features.) ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (Kino Lorber): The very first screen adaptation of Jules Verne's classic novel (with a bit of Verne's Mysterious Island thrown in for good measure), director/screenwriter Stuart Paton's silent 1916 version stars Allen Holubar as Captain Nemo, the imperious and imposing commander of the super-powered submarine Nautilus, who wages war on civilization – all in the name of peace. Filmed on location in the Bahamas on a $500,000 budget (!), this was the first film to employ underwater photography, and although the special effects are understandably dated, they're quite impressive for the time. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary. ***
BACURAU (Kino Lorber): Kleber Mendonca Filho and Juliano Dornelles co-wrote and co-directed this award-winning, surrealistic, futuristic Western parable set in a sleepy Brazilian village where strange occurrences and inexplicable violence erupt following the death of its matriarch. The ensemble cast includes Barbara Colen, Sonia Braga, Udo Kier, Thomas Aquino, and Silvero Pereira. In English and Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, behind-the-scenes documentary, theatrical trailer, and more.
CORPUS CHRISTI (Film Movement): Director Jan Komasa's acclaimed drama, inspired by true events, stars Bartosz Bielenia as a young ex-con who causes a stir when he poses as the new priest in a small village, both inspiring and infuriating the townspeople. Academy Award nominee for Best International Film. In Polish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
CREATING A CHARACTER: THE MONI YAKIM LEGACY (First Run Features): Rauzar Alexander's feature debut as cinematographer/director is a warm-hearted, deeply respectful tribute to the life and career of noted Juilliard teacher Moni Yakim (and wife Mina), augmented by teaching footage and interviews with such luminaries and former students as executive producers Jessica Chastain and Anthony Mackie, Laura Linney, Oscar Isaac, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Kevin Kline. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes extended interviews. ***
THE EAGLE AND THE HAWK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of this 1933 World War I melodrama, based on the John Monk Saunders story Death in the Morning, detailing the physical and psychological rigors of combat on Cary Grant and Fredric March, playing rival pilots in Britain's Royal Flying Corps, with Carole Lombard, Jack Oakie, and Sir Guy Standing in support. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
THE ELEVENTH COMMANDMENT (Vinegar Syndrome): Paul Leder wrote, produced, edited, and directed this R-rated 1986 shocker (also released as Body Count), in which Bernie White escapes from an asylum to exact bloody vengeance on the corrupt uncle (Dick Sargent) who'd had him incarcerated in the first place, with Marilyn Hassett, Greg Mullavey, James Avery, Steven Ford, Thomas Ryan, and Lauren Woodland (in her screen debut) on hand. The limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) includes retrospective interviews and more.
GEMINI (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Shin'ya Tsukamoto's award-winning 1999 adaptation of Rampo Edogawa's short story Soseiji: Aru shikeishu ga kyokaishi ni uchiaketa hanashi is set in the early 20th century, with Masahiro Motoki in a dual role as a prosperous physician and his long-forgotten twin brother, who is determined to destroy his life and steal his wife (Ryo, in her screen debut). In Japanese with English subtitles, the Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes featurettes and more.
HANNIBAL BROOKS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Michael Winner's 1969 World War II escapade stars the indomitable Oliver Reed in the title role of a British P.O.W. attempting to flee across the Swiss Alps with an elephant named Lucy. Colorful and entertaining, but a real curio, awkwardly mixing satire and bloodshed, with Michael J. Pollard in a typically oddball role as an American P.O.W. along for the ride. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include theatrical trailer. Rated PG-13. **½
LEGACY OF LIES (LionsGate): Executive producer Scott Adkins headlines writer/producer/director Adrian Bol's stylish but sub-standard shoot-'em-up as an ex-British agent enmeshed in international intrigue when his precocious daughter (Honor Kneafsey) is abducted by villains. The action scenes are competently executed, but this is as riddled with as many clichés as bullets. The DVD ($19.98 retail) includes behind-the-scenes featurette. Rated R. *
“PLAYING FOR KEEPS” (Sundance Now): Rick Maier created this Australian mystery series set against the backdrop of professional soccer, as seen through the eyes of the wives and girlfriends of the Southern Jets Football Club's players and coaches, featuring an ensemble cast including Madeleine West, Annie Maynard, Cecelia Peters, Olympia Valance, Isabella Giovinazzo, Jackson Gallagher, George Pullar, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor. The two-disc DVD ($34.99 retail) includes all eight episodes from the inaugural 2018 season.
PORNSTAR PANDEMIC: THE GUYS (Breaking Glass Pictures): The title tells all – more or less – in the feature documentary debut of producer/director Edward James, in which LGBTQ adult stars Dante Colle, Pierce Paris, DeAngelo Jackson, and newcomers Elijah Wilde and Jack Loft go about their daily routines and discuss their lives and careers at a time when COVID-19 has basically brought the adult-film industry to a halt, available on DVD ($24.99 retail).
SANTIAGO, ITALIA (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Acclaimed filmmaker Nanni Moretti takes an award-winning detour into documentary filmmaking with this effective, even timely chronicle of the military coup that toppled Salvador Allende's regime in 1973 Chile and the political dissidents granted sanctuary and eventual relocation by the Italian embassy, featuring interviews with historians, journalists, and those who were present – on both sides. In Italian and Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). ***
“SEAL TEAM”: SEASON THREE (CBS DVD/Paramount Home Entertainment): David Boreanaz (also an executive producer) and the members of Bravo Team are back in action, newly assigned to a hazardous mission in Serbia, with Max Theriot, Toni Trucks, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Judd Lormand, and Jessica Paré rounding out the regular cast in all 20 episodes from the 2019-'20 season of the Emmy-nominated CBS action series created by executive producer Benjamin Cavell, available in a five-disc DVD ($42.99 retail), replete with bonus features.
THE SIGN OF THE CROSS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of Cecil B. DeMille's 1932 Biblical epic based on Wilson Barrett's novel (and previously filmed in 1913), set in Rome during the reign of Nero (a perfectly cast Charles Laughton), with Fredric March the stalwart Roman soldier whose infatuation with innocent Christian servant girl Elissa Landi is hampered by his loyalty to the emperor and the wicked machinations of lusty empress Claudette Colbert. An enjoyable, frequently overheated spectacle that earned an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. What was once controversial tends to play as camp these days, but eye-opening sexual innuendos abound. Bonus features include audio commentaries and theatrical trailer. ***
SONJA: THE WHITE SWAN (Kino Lorber): Ine Marie Willman headlines this award-winning biographical drama as Sonja Henie (1912-'69), the Norwegian-born figure skater who all but revolutionized the sport as a six-time European champion, 10-time world champion, and three-time Olympic champion, then became an unlikely but highly popular Hollywood film star. In Norwegian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
THE TOBACCONIST (Menemsha Films/Kino Lorber): This award-winning 2018 adaptation of Robert Seethaler's international best-seller (originally titled Der Trafikant), co-scripted and directed by Nikolaus Leytner, details the unlikely but close friendship that develops between Viennese tobacco-shop apprentice Simon Morze and one of the regular customers, a local psychiatrist named Sigmund Freud (the late Bruno Ganz, in one of his last screen roles). In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
WAKE ISLAND (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director John Farrow's 1942 World War II saga dramatizing the bloody conflict between U.S. Marines and Japanese forces in the days following the attack on Pearl Harbor, featuring a star-studded ensemble including Brian Donlevy, Robert Preston, Macdonald Carey, Albert Dekker, Walter Abel, Rod Cameron, and William Bendix. An unabashed “flag-waver” that doesn't ignore the harsh realities of combat, this was put into production before the actual battle of Wake Island ended, became a big hit, and earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Bendix). Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.