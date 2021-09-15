video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
LILIES OF THE FIELD (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Sidney Poitier became the first African-American to win the Academy Award as Best Actor for this charming, latter-day parable, released in 1963 and based on William E. Barrrett's best-selling novel.
Poitier, even then best known for his dramatic work, makes an effortless transition to humor in his portrayal of Homer Smith, an easy-going handyman whose car breaks down in a remote corner of Arizona. He encounters a convent of European nuns, who are convinced he's been heaven-sent to build their new chapel. Homer just wants to move on, yet finds himself doing fulfilling their prophecy.
Poitier's verbal sparring with Lilia Skala's obstinate Mother Maria and the other sisters is a consistent delight, and the actor's innate likability goes a long way. Lilies of the Field is admittedly quaint and sentimental, but given its timing – just as the 1960s were heating up – it's a fond reminder of a simpler, happier time, and its spirit remains true.
In addition to Poitier's victory, the film received Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Skala), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. The cherry on top is Jerry Goldsmith's customarily terrific score.
The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
BEAUTIFUL DARLING (Corinth Films): Originally subtitled The Life and Times of Candy Darling, writer/director James Rasin's award-winning 2010 feature-documentary debut chronicles the life and career of Candy Darling (1944-'74), who found fame as a member of Andy Warhol's collective and inspired Lou Reed's hit song “Walk on the Wild Side,” with Chloe Sevigny providing the voice of Darling as she reads excerpts from interviews and her diaries, augmented by vintage footage and photographs, as well as interviews with Julie Newmar, Michael J. Pollard, Fran Leibowitz, and Patton Oswalt providing the voice of both Andy Warhol and Truman Capote. A bittersweet love letter to a lost talent, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
“BLOODLANDS” (Acorn): James Nesbitt portrays a veteran Irish policeman investigating a murder that bears similarities to a series of disappearances 20 years before – including that of his own wife – drawing him into a political firestorm involving the IRA (Irish Republican Army) as well as confronting the demons of his past, in all four feature-length episodes from the inaugural 2021 season of the BBC One crime series, written and created by Chris Brandon and directed by Pete Travis, with Lorcan Cranitch, Lisa Dwan, Ian McElhinney, Charlene McKenna, and Susan Lynch caught in the crossfire, available on DVD ($34.99 retail).
DEAD PIGS (Film Movement): Writer/director Cathy Yan's award-winning 2018 feature debut is a contemporary, fact-based satire, detailing how a disparate group of characters react to a bizarre phenomenon wherein thousands of dead pigs have been dumped in the Huangpu River. In English and Chinese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), including writer/director Renkai Tan's 2021 short film Limitation of Life (in English and Chinese with English subtitles).
THE DEVIL IN MADDALENA (One 7 Movies/CAV Distributing): Writer/director Jerzy Kawalerowicz's controversial, R-rated 1971 psycho-sexual thriller (originally titled Maddalena) stars Lisa Gastoni in the title role of a manipulative nymphomaniac who sets her sights on troubled young priest Eric Woofe (in his final feature), available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each boasting Italian (with English subtitles) and English audio options.
“ELI ROTH'S HISTORY OF HORROR”: SEASON 2 (AMC Studios): The title tells all as award-winning filmmaker/life-long genre fan/executive producer Eli Roth explores horror and fantasy with a star-studded array of guests – including Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Greg Nicotero, Bill Hader, Rob Zombie, Nancy Allen, Slash, Piper Laurie, and others – in all eight episodes from the 2020 season of the award-winning AMC documentary series, available on DVD and Blu-ray (each $34.97 retail), both boasting bonus features.
FITZWILLY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Delbert Mann's innocuous 1967 adaptation of Poyntz Tyler's novel A Garden of Cucumbers, starring Dick Van Dyke in the title role of devoted manservant to elderly but impoverished dowager Edith Evans, for whom he masterminds robberies to keep her financially afloat. Not many surprises, but this kills time easily enough, with a friendly supporting cast including Barbara Feldon (in her feature debut), John McGiver, Cecil Kellaway, John Fiedler, Norman Fell, Sam Waterston, and Billy Halop (in his final feature). Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
THE FRENCHMAN'S GARDEN (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Taking a break from traditional Gothic horror, Paul Naschy stars in this fact-based 1978 shocker (originally titled El huerto del Francés), which he also scripted and directed (under his real name, Jacinto Molina) and portrays the real-life serial killer Juan Andres Aldije Monmeja, a brothel owner (rumored to have been born in France) in early 20th-century Spain, who lured wealthy men to his establishment, then killed and buried them in the garden. Not as violent as Naschy's other films but plenty of gratuitous nudity. Naschy, who considered this a personal favorite, delivers an intense turn. In Spanish with English subtitles, available in a limited-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) including audio commentary. **½
“THE GOOD DOCTOR”: SEASON 4 (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Executive producer Freddie Highmore returns to his rounds as Shaun Murphy, an autistic savant and brilliant surgeon, in all 20 episodes from the 2020-'21 season of the award-winning ABC drama series based on the acclaimed South Korean series of the same name, with Antonia Thomas, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Hill Harper, and Richard Schiff rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($45.99 retail), replete with bonus features.
MASQUERADE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director Basil Dearden's light-hearted (and lightweight) 1965 espionage romp, based on Victor Canning's 1954 novel Castle to Minerva, stars Cliff Robertson as an American soldier-of-fortune and Jack Hawkins as a British officer charged with spiriting Middle Eastern prince Christopher Witty to safety in order to protect foreign oil rights. This marked the first screen credit for screenwriter William Goldman (later a two-time Oscar winner), and features a friendly cast including Marisa Mell, Michel Piccoli, Bill Fraser, Charles Gray, John Le Mesurier, and Felix Aylmer, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), both boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
NO ONE HEARD THE SCREAM (Severin Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Cult filmmaker Eloy de la Iglesia combines black comedy with giallo trappings in this 1973 thriller (originally titled Nadie oyo gritar) stars Carmen Sevilla as a call girl who witness her neighbor (Vicente Parra) disposing of his wife's body and is then coerced by him to help cover up the crime. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail), replete with bonus interview.
PUNK THE CAPITAL (Passion River/MVD Entertainment Group): Subtitled Building a Sound Movement, producer/editor James June Schneider and first-timer Paul Bishow co-directed this comprehensive documentary feature tracing the rise of punk music in Washington D.C., beginning in the mid'70s, featuring a star-studded line-up of interviews including Henry Rollins, Bad Brains, Ian MacKaye, Daryl Jenifer, Jello Biafra, and others. Unique in the sense that the reflections of those involved in the punk scene are thoughtful, discussing how it brought people together. Both the DVD ($24.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) boast bonus features. ***
“THE SOUL OF THE MIDNIGHT SPECIAL” (Time Life): A 10-DVD collection ($119.99) boasting more than 130 live, uncut performances originally broadcast on NBC's long-running, Emmy-nominated music series The Midnight Special (1972-'81) featuring a star-studded line-up including James Brown, Teddy Prendergrass, Sly & The Family Stone, Gladys Knight and The Pips, Al Green, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, The O'Jays, Bill Withers, The Stylistics, Spinners, and many others – plus bonus interviews, 40-page collector's book, and more.
THROUGH THE SHADOW (Jinga Films Ltd./MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/director Walter Lima Jr.'s award-winning 2015 chiller (originally titled Através da Sombra) is based on the Henry James classic The Turn of the Screw, starring producer Virginia Cavendish as a governess who begins to suspect her young charges (Mel Maia and newcomer Xande Valois) have fallen under the diabolical influence of her predecessor, set in a coffee plantation in 1930s Brazil.. Beautifully shot by cinematographer Pedro Farkas, this doesn't measure up to Jack Clayton's superb 1961 version (The Innocents)but far surpasses the 2020 version (The Turning). In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). **½
TRUTH TO POWER (Oscilloscope Laboratories): Writer/producer/director Garin Hovannisian's feature documentary focuses on Serj Tenkiar (also a producer), the Armenian-American lead singer for the Grammy-winning group System of a Down, and his ongoing humanitarian efforts on behalf of his homeland. Well-made and well-intentioned, but sketchy. The DVD ($27.99 retail) includes bonus features. **
THE WAR TAPES (SenArt/Kino Lorber): Director Deborah Scranton's award-winning 2006 feature-documentary debut profiles three soldiers – Steve Pink, Zack Bazzi, and Mike Moriarty – who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and filmed their experiences there. The squeamish are forewarned, as some of the footage is very strong, but it certainly lends a raw credibility. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes follow-up interviews, deleted scenes and outtakes, and theatrical trailer. ***
YOU WILL DIE AT TWENTY (Film Movement): Writer/director Amjad Abu Alala's award-winning 2019 debut feature stars Islam Mubarak (in her feature debut) as the overprotective mother of Mustafa Shehat (in his feature debut), a young man whose early demise was foretold at birth but who is anxious to live his life on his own terms. In Arabic with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail), which includes the short films More Than Two Days (which Alala produced) and Studio (which Alala directed).
