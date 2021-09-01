video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE BROTHERHOOD OF SATAN (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Released between the big-studio hits Rosemary's Baby (1968) and The Exorcist (1973), director Bernard McEveety's 1971 chiller is an overlooked classic. Yes, a classic. The low-budget seams occasionally show, but this boasts an increasingly unsettling mood that builds to a crescendo, then comes to an abrupt, but undeniably effective, conclusion.
The little town of Hillsboro appears to be in the throes of Satanic panic: Children have gone missing, their families brutally slain, no one seems able to leave the town or contact anyone outside. In a strange way, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, the film feels more timely than ever. The characters are trapped due to a pestilence – in this case supernatural – and are at its mercy.
Ben (Charles Bateman), his girlfriend Nicky (Ahna Capri), and his young daughter K.T. (newcomer Geri Reischl) manage to make it into Hillsboro, but are quickly as helpless to leave as the local sheriff (producer L.Q. Jones) and his faithful deputy, Tobey (producer Alvy Moore). Folksy Doc Duncan (top-billed Strother Martin) has his hands full – in more ways than one, as it transpires – but the local priest (Charles Robinson) wonders if black magic isn't to blame for the town's woes. He's not wrong.
For the (many) people who haven't seen The Brotherhood of Satan, to say much more would divulge spoilers. The scares are there, but often the filmmakers (wisely) leave the heavy-duty stuff to the audience's imagination, which is always the best way to go. “Come in, children.”
The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, original trailers, and more. Rated PG. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
12 MIGHTY ORPHANS (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Producer/co-screenwriter/director Ty Roberts's fact-based, PG-13-rated adaptation of Jim Dent's novel dramatizes the rise of the Mighty Mites, a football team comprised of orphans from the Masonic Home and School of Texas, which became a symbol of inspiration for Depression-era Texas in the 1930s, with Luke Wilson (as the obligatory Coach With a Past) heading a star-studded cast including Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Treat Williams, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Jacob Lofland, and co-producer/co-screenwriter Lane Garrison, available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($30.99 retail).
“ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?: CURSE OF THE SHADOWS” (Nickelodeon Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): A new generation of “the Midnight Society” investigates strange doings in their town, suspecting that the nefarious Shadowman (played by Kyle Strauts) is up to his old tricks, in all six episodes from the 2021 season of the live-action Nickelodeon series based on the '90s series created by Ned Kandel and D.J. MacHale, featuring an ensemble cast including Bryce Gheisar, Arjun Athalye, Beatrice Kitsos, Malia Baker, Dominic Mariche, and Parker Queenan, available on DVD ($13.99 retail).
BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ (Kino Lorber): Screenwriter/director Burhan Qurbani's award-winning adaptation of Alfred Doblin's classic 1929 novel (previously filmed in 1931 and 1980) is an updated version Berlin, starring Welket Bungué as an illegal African immigrant in modern-day Berlin whose struggle to survive in a strange land leads him on a downward spiral into crime and violence. In German with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
BLIND BEAST (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of director Yasuzo Masumura's controversial 1969 pycho-sexual thriller (originally titled Moju), based on an Edogawa Rampo, in which a blind sculptor (Eiji Funakoshi) and his mother (Noriko Sengoku) abduct a young model (Mako Midori) and hold her hostage. In Japanese with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary, original trailer, image gallery, and more.
“DARIO ARGENTO LIMITED-EDITION 4K ULTRA HD COMBOS” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The first two features directed by Italian genre maestro have been released in 4K Ultra HD combos, which combined giallo trappings with a Hitchcockian sensibility: Argento's award-winning, PG-rated 1970 debut The Bird With the Crystal Plumage (originally titled L'uccello dalle piume di cristallo and re-released as The Phantom of Terror), starring Tony Musante, Suzy Kendall, and Eva Renzi, bolstered by Vittorio Storaro's cinematography and Ennio Morricone's score; and Argento's PG-rated 1971 thriller The Cat O'Nine Tails (originally titled Il gatto a nove code), starring Karl Malden and James Franciscus. Each 4K Ultra HD combo retails for $59.95 and each boasts a bevy of bonus features including audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, collectible booklets and lobby cards, theatrical trailers, and more.
“ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK: TOTALLY AMAZING” (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in this concert documentary showcasing the talents of chart-topping crooner Engelbert Humperdinck, performing such popular tunes as “'S Wonderful,” “After the Lovin',” “Release Me,” “My Way,” “You Make My Pants Want to Get Up and Dance,” “The Last of the Romantic,” the title tune, and more. The Blur-ray/CD combo ($24.95 retail) includes a bonus interview with Humperdinck and photo gallery.
THE GREAT GABBO (Kino Classics): Erich von Stroheim's in his element essaying the title role of producer/director James Cruze's creaky but effective 1929 adaptation of Ben Hecht's The Rival Dummy, as brilliant but deranged ventriloquist whose obsessive love for ingenue Betty Compson is threatened by his neuroses, which manifest themselves in the personality of his dummy, Otto. This might seem an odd choice for a musical, but the numbers are bizarre and, for their day, surprisingly suggestive, available on DVD ($29.95 retail), replete with audio commentary. ***
I AM TOXIC (Jinga Films Ltd./MVD Entertainment Group): Pablo Pares wrote and directed this stark, savage 2018 post-apocalyptic shocker (originally titled Soy Toxico) set in 22nd-century Argentina, with Prol Esteban as a man slowly turning into a zombie who falls prey to a sadistic band of cannibalistic nomads. Grim and stylized, this echoes spaghetti Westerns, the works of George A. Romero, Lucio Fulci, Enzo G. Castellari, and George Miller's Mad Max franchise – replete with an existential bent. Well worth a look for genre fans, and a definite cult contender. In Spanish with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
LARCENY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Director George Sherman's 1948 adaptation of Louis Eby and John Fleming's novel The Velvet Fleece stars John Payne as a smooth-talking con artist whose attempt to swindle war widow Joan Caulfield goes awry when he falls in love with her – much to the dismay of his ruthless boss (Dan Duryea) and his predatory moll (Shelley Winters) in this snappy, fast-paced film noir, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary and trailers. ***
LOST COURSE (dGenerate Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Jill Lee's award-winning 2019 feature-documentary debut chronicles the efforts in 2011 of villagers from the Chinese village of Wukan who embarked on a grass-roots protest against corrupt Communist officials who were illegally selling their land. In Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail).
LUST (Jinga Films Ltd./MVD Entertainment Group): Filmmaker Severin Eskeland's feature debut (originally titled Lyst) stars co-producer Magdalena From Delis (in her feature debut) as a successful horror novelist who loses her grip on reality after a violent home invasion. Echoes of Polanski's Repulsion (1965) and William Lustig's Maniac (1980) abound, but this brooding, grisly psychological thriller relies too much on gimmickry, although Delis gives a full-tilt performance. In Norwegian in English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail), boasting bonus features. **
MAN WITH A MOVIE CAMERA (Kino Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Dziga Vertov's award-winning 1929 documentary (originally titled Chelovek s kino-apparatom), following cinematographer and real-life brother Mikhail Kaufman demonstrating then-revolutionary, state-of-the-art camera techniques as he walks the streets of the Soviet Union. Bonus features include audio commentary and more.
PEACE PIECE: THE IMMERSIVE POEMS OF MANDY KAHN (IndiePix Films): Filmmaker Courtney Sell details the creation of acclaimed, award-winning poet Mandy Kahn's performance piece “Gateways to Peace,” which premiered at the Getty Center in Los Angeles in 2019. Those with a predisposition toward performance art have a big head start, although Kahn's intentions are nothing if not noble. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, short films, trailer, and more. **½
PERFUMES (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Director/screenwriter Gregory Magne's bittersweet 2019 comedy/drama (originally titled Les parfums) details the relationship that transpires between a demanding, fussy expert in scents (Emmanuelle Devos) and her new chauffeur (Gregory Montel), a financially-struggling single father. Leisurely paced and quaint, but Devos and Montel make an engaging screen duo, and Zelie Rixhon charms as Montel's daughter. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). **½
PHOSFATE (Cinema Libre Studio): Taking a page from Michael Moore, editor/producer/director Erik E. Crown's feature-documentary debut is an enlightening and thoroughly depressing look at how phosphate mining in Florida has had severe consequences on the economy, environment, and health of nearby residents – while The Mosaic Company reaps millions and runs roughshod over government restrictions. That Crown is himself a cancer survivor lends this film even more urgency. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***½
THE PLAINSMAN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Cecil B. DeMille's 1936 Western saga sees Wild Bill Hickok (Gary Cooper) joining forces with Calamity Jane (Jean Arthur) and Buffalo Bill Cody (James Ellison) to quash an Indian rebellion in the days following the Civil War. As per DeMille, fiction tends to overwhelm historical accuracy, and the portrayal of Native Americans is, as expected, terribly dated, but a sturdy cast includes Charles Bickford, Porter Hall, George “Gabby” Hayes, Anthony Quinn (in an early role), the tragic Helen Burgess (in her feature debut) John Miljan (as Gen. George Armstrong Custer), and Frank McGlynn Sr. (as Abraham Lincoln), available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **½
“TOTAL CONTROL”: SEASON 1 (Sundance Now): The turbulent political relationship between Australia's prime minister (creator/executive producer Rachel Griffiths) and an indigenous woman (Deborah Mailman) she taps to become a member of the Senate, leading to controversy and potential scandal, is dramatized in all six episodes from the inaugural 2019 season of the award-winning drama series, available on DVD ($34.99 retail).
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
