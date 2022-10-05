PICKS OF THE WEEK
“NIGHT GALLERY”: SEASON TWO(Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Although it didn’t measure up to The Twilight Zone —honestly, what could? -- Rod Serling’s subsequent NBC anthology series offered up its share of scares, shocks, and macabre twists –and deservedly has its own devoted fan base.
Creator/executive producer Serling served as host each week, introducing tales of terror, many of which were leavened with black comedy and punctuated by a twist ending, while others were hampered by weak special effects, but the series provided experience for such notable filmmakers as John Badham, Jeannot Szwarc, Theodore J. Flicker, Jerrold Freedman, Don Taylor, and actor Jeff Corey.
Like The Twilight Zone, the series boasted a stellar line-up of guest stars: Broderick Crawford, Geraldine Page, Laurence Harvey, Cloris Leachman, Joel Grey, Richard Thomas, Lois Nettleton, Jack Albertson, Bobby Darin, Pat Boone, Cornel Wilde, Carol Lynley, Richard Kiley, Harry Guardino, Sondra Locke, Stuart Whitman, Dana Andrews, Elsa Lanchester, Sandra Dee, and many others. Revisiting the series brings back a lot of memories for devotees, and some segments hold up quite nicely.
The Blu-ray ($99.95 retail) includes all 23 episodes from the 1971-’72 season, as well as audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes, TV spots, and more.
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE AUTOMAT (Kino Lorber): Producer/director Lisa Hurwitz’s award-winning feature documentary debut offers a warm, nostalgic glimpse into the history of the titular eatery (Horn & Hardart), which for a time was the largest restaurant chain in the United States, featuring interviews with the founders’ descendants, historians, and “automat aficionados” including Mel Brooks (in top form), Elliott Gould, former Philadelphia mayor Wilson Goode, Carl Reiner, Colin Powell, and Ruth Bader Ginsberg – with the film dedicated to the last three. Both entertaining and informative, this is also great fun. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes audio commentary and additional bonus features. ***½
ELVIS (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Producer/director/co-screenwriter Baz Luhrmann’s unimpeded penchant for overblown theatrics tramples this sincerely intentioned biography of the one and only Elvis Presley, curiously conveyed from the point of view of his long-time (and controversial) manager, Col. Tom Parker. Austin Butler dazzles in the title role, and Tom Hanks registers strongly as Parker, even if the character is presented here as an impish reprobate, but too often the film goes off the rails, available on DVD ($19.99 retail), Blu-ray ($24.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($29.99 retail), the latter two boasting bonus features. Rated PG-13. **
FROST (Cleopatra Entertainment): Grizzled recluse Vernon Wells and estranged, pregnant daughter Devanny Pinn endure a grueling ordeal when their car crashes near a remote mountain embankment during a winter storm in director Brandon Slagle’s competent but simplistic thriller. Pinn and Wells (enjoying a more sympathetic role than usual) try their best, but this ultimately becomes depressing and even pointless. The DVD retails for $19.95, the Blu-ray/CD combo for $24.95. **
HELL HIGH (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/producer/director Douglas Grossman’s only feature to date, this nasty little number stars Maureen Mooney (to date, her only feature lead) as an emotionally unstable high-school biology teacher tormented by a group of toughs, only to violently turn the tables when they assault her during a home invasion. Filmed in 1985 but not released until 1989, two years after the death of leading man and Mooney’s chief tormentor Christopher Stryker (in his only feature). A minor cult classic, this is uneven but surprisingly effective at times. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, collectible booklet, trailers and TV spots, and more. Rated R. **½
HIGH DESERT KILL (Code Red/Kino Lorber): Originally broadcast on USA Network, this 1989 sci-fi melodrama sees hunters on a weekend getaway encountering malevolent alien phenomena. The final TV movie directed by Harry Falk, this is a competent B-movie boosted by a tight ensemble cast including Marc Singer, Anthony Geary, and perennially grizzled Chuck Connors, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), boasting both theatrical and television ratios, and trailers. Rated PG-13. **½
A HISTORY OF THE EUROPEAN WORKING CLASS (Icarus Films Home Video): Stan Neumann wrote and directed this self-explanatory, four-part documentary mini-series (originally titled Le temps des ouvriers) exploring the history of labor throughout Europe from the 18th century to the present day. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($29.98 retail).
HUDSON HAWK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition (!) Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) of director Michael Lehmann’s catastrophic 1991 action romp starring Bruce Willis (who also co-wrote the story and the theme song) as a smirking, smug cat burglar enmeshed in idiotic international intrigue. Arguably Willis’ worst film, this was also one of the worst vanity projects of its time and – according to this critic – possibly the worst film of the entire decade, a total waste of time and talent, with Andie MacDowell, Danny Aiello, James Coburn, Richard E. Grant, Sandra Bernhard, David Caruso, Lorraine Toussaint, and Frank Stallone utterly stranded. Bonus features include audio commentary, featurettes, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. Zero stars
IN BRUGES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer/director Martin McDonagh’s award-winning 2008 debut feature, an indulgent but entertaining black comedy, casts Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as Irish killers at large in Belgium, awaiting orders from mysterious mob boss Ralph Fiennes, which (naturally) becomes both complicated and dangerous, with Clemence Poesy, Zeljko Ivanek, Jeremie Renier, and an unbilled Ciaran Hinds. Entertaining and well-acted, with Farrell and Gleeson in top form, although the overall (and overlong) film is occasionally self-indulgent. McDonagh earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Both the special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) include vintage featurettes and interviews, deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, theatrical trailers, and more. Rated R. ***
“KUNG FU”: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Olivia Liang picks up the mantle of the ‘70s David Carradine series in this contemporary version, in which she portrays daring martial artist Nicky Shen, who returns to crime-infested Chinatown to protect her family, in all 13 episodes from the 2022 season of the award-winning CW action series created by executive producer Christina Kim, with Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu, Shannon Dang, Jon Prashida, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung, Yvonne Chapman, and Tzi Ma, available on DVD ($19.99 retail).
“MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN”: SEASON ONE (Paramount Home Entertainment): Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, who created the award-winning series Yellowstone, encore with this contemporary drama series set in the title Michigan town, with Jeremy Renner (also a producer) as the patriarch of the powerful McCluskey clan, who have found their fortune in the burgeoning business of prison incarceration, with Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Emma Laird, Aidan Gillen, and Dillon in support. All 13 episodes from the inaugural 2021-’22 season of the Paramount Network series – plus bonus features – are available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($33.99 retail).
PANDA! GO PANDA! (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): An early work from future Oscar winner Hayao Miyakazi (who penned the screenplay and toiled on the animation), this much-loved 1972 Japanese short film (originally titled Panda kopanda) detailing the misadventures of a panda and his cub when they forsake the zoo for suburbia. The DVD/Blu-ray combo ($24.98 retail) includes the 1973 follow-up Rainy Day Friends and additional bonus features.
RETURN TO AUSCHWITZ: THE SURVIVAL OF VLADIMIR MUNK (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): Filmmaker Paul Frederick’s sobering, sympathetic documentary feature follows the title character, a noted Czech biologist who at age 94 decides to return to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where he was imprisoned during World War II and lost much of his family, on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp. Munk’s biographer and friend, Julie Canepa, narrates the film and makes her debut as co-producer/co-writer, but appropriately enough it’s the resilient, thoughtful Munk who dominates the proceedings, and Frederick does an exemplary job of covering aspects of his life beyond his Holocaust experience. ***½
THE RIGHTEOUS (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Executive producer/writer/director Mark O’Brien’s award-winning psychological thriller stars Henry Czerny and Mimi Kuzyk as a couple, who in the midst grieving the loss of their young daughter encounter a mysterious and injured man (O’Brien himself) who may be their ticket to salvation -- or damnation. The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, Q&As, cast and crew interviews, and more.
SOUTH: ERNEST SHACKLETON AND THE ENDURANCE EXPEDITION (Milestone Film & Video/Kino Lorber): A fully restored special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of the 1919 silent documentary feature detailing the perilous attempt by explorer Ernest Shackleton (also one of the film’s producers) to cross Antarctica through the South Pole, which was considered one of the most remarkable – and arduous -- achievements of its time. Shackleton’s ship, Endurance (the film’s original title), was only discovered this year where it sank a century before. Bonus features include audio commentary, vintage audio interviews, and a myriad of documentary shorts.
WE’RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD’S FAIR (Utopia Distribution/Vinegar Syndrome): In her feature debut, Anna Cobb headlines editor/writer/director Jane Schoenbrun’s award-winning psychological thriller as a troubled teenager whose obsession with on-line gaming threatens her sanity and her very life – as well as the lives of those around her. The special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) includes audio commentary, Q&A sessions, collectible booklet, theatrical trailer, and more.
YELLOWBRICKROAD (Lightyear Entertainment): First-timers Jesse Holland (editor/writer) and Andy Mitton (writer) co-directed this award-winning, R-rated 2010 chiller set in New Hampshire, wherein documentary filmmakers and historians attempt to retrace the steps of the residents of a small town who mysteriously vanished on a remote mountain trail in 1940 – and soon wish they hadn’t. The updated special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) both include audio commentary, and retrospective featurettes and interviews.
