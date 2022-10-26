PICKS OF THE WEEK
“THE COUNT YORGA COLLECTION” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Robert Quarry became an instant genre icon as the title character in 1970’s Count Yorga, Vampire (rated PG-13), a low-budget chiller from American International Pictures that became a sleeper hit and a cult classic. Setting the film in modern-day Los Angeles was both inspired and the likely result of said budget, yet writer/director Bob Kelljan milks the irony for all it’s worth, delivering genuine scares along the way. Roger Perry, Michael Murphy, Michael Macready (making his feature debut as producer/actor), Donna Anders (in her feature debut), Judith Lang (in her final feature to date), and Edward Walsh (as Yorga’s brutish henchman, aptly named Brudah) are good in support, but it’s Quarry’s witty but undeniably menacing turn as Yorga that remains indelible.
With no explanation – except box-office receipts, of course – Quarry was back in 1971’s The Return of Count Yorga (rated R), where he sets his sights – and fangs – on leading lady Mariette Hartley, whom he abducts after a vivid sequence (inspired by the Manson Murders) in which her family is massacred by vampires. Walsh encores as Brudah (no explanation there, either), as does the reliable Perry in a different heroic role, with screenwriter Yvonne Wilder (director/screenwriter Kelljan’s real-life wife), Walter Brooke, Rudy De Luca, Michael Pataki, and Craig T. Nelson (in his feature debut), Tom Toner, and producer Michael’s real-life father George Macready (in his final feature) rounding out a solid, if rapidly diminishing, cast. If anything, the sequel is even more cold-blooded and downbeat than its predecessor, and many consider it the superior film,
The limited-edition two-disc Blu-ray collection ($89.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, collectible book, posters and lobby cards, theatrical trailers and TV spots, and more. Both films: ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
BURIED ALIVE (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of director Gerard Kikoine’s final feature to date, a contemporary version of Edgar Allan Poe’s story set in an exclusive girls’ school where the students tend to disappear on a regular basis. Produced by the indomitable Harry Alan Towers, this was filmed in 1988 in South Africa (!), with slumming veterans Robert Vaughn, Donald Pleasence (sporting an outrageous hairpiece), and John Carradine joined by Playboy Playmate Karen Witter (who later married TV producer Chuck Lorre), Nia Long (in her feature debut), Arnold Vosloo, and porn princess Ginger Lynn Allen, who keeps her clothes on but proves an excellent screamer (and gives a decent performance). This tacky horror outing, which bypassed theatrical release, sees Poe’s name misspelled “Edgar Allen Poe” in the credits, and Carradine (in his final feature) relegated to a blurry cameo at the climax, although his picture is prominently displayed throughout. Good for a few laughs. Bonus features include retrospective interviews. Rated R. *½
CAT PEOPLE (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): A “collector’s-edition” 4K Ultra HD combo ($36.98 retail) of director Paul Schrader’s 1982 remake of the 1942 horror classic, focusing on the alluring Nastassja Kinski, as a virgin who fears that sexual contact will (literally) bring out the beast in her, with Malcolm McDowell, John Heard, Annette O’Toole, Ruby Dee, Scott Paulin, Frankie Faison, John Larroquette, Lynn Lowry, and Ed Begley Jr. in support. Stylish and erotic, but emphasizing the sexual angle tends to throw the narrative off-balance, as do Schrader’s unnecessarily pretentious attempts to “class up” the genre. A quintessential interesting failure that is definitely not for all tastes or the squeamish, although it does boast a fervent following. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, photo galleries, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **
GOLDENGIRL (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): In her 1979 feature debut, Susan Anton (who also sings the theme song) portrays an Olympic hopeful who has been specially trained by her scientist father (Curt Jurgens), a neo-Nazi whose genetic experiments are responsible for her athletic abilities – but which may have dire consequences. Under the direction of the normally reliable Joseph Sargent, this pseudo-science-fiction melodrama, based on Peter Lear’s best-selling novel, is rife with possibilities that it never adequately explores, thereby stranding a star-studded cast including James Coburn (as a high-powered sports agent and Anton’s potential romantic interest), Leslie Caron, Robert Culp, Harry Guardino, Michael Lerner, Nicolas Coster, Jessica Walter (who barely appears), and tennis star John Newcombe (in his only feature film). In addition to a big theatrical release (which flopped), the late, lamented Avco Embassy Pictures planned to broadcast this as a two-part NBC mini-series to coincide with the 1980 Olympic Games, but when the United States boycotted the Olympics, that too fell apart. The special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, trailers, and more. Rated PG. **
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): J. Lee Thompson holds the dubious distinction of being the first Oscar-nominated director (The Guns of Navarone) to helm a slasher movie, this admittedly well-made but frequently confusing 1981 thriller starring Melissa Sue Anderson (a long way from Little House on the Prairie in her feature debut) as a prep-school student with a traumatic past whose present becomes equally traumatic when friends and classmates being dying off with alarming frequency. Lawrence Dane, Sharon Acker, Frances Hyland, Lesleh Donaldson, Jack Blum, Lenore Zann, and feature newcomers Tracy Bregman and Lisa Langlois offer competent support, while Hollywood veteran Glenn Ford lends some heft as Anderson’s psychiatrist, although reportedly difficult on the set. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, TV and radio spots, and more. Rated R. **
I’M DANGEROUS TONIGHT (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Originally broadcast on USA Network and based on a Cornell Woolrich story, director Tobe Hooper’s 1990 chiller stars Madchen Amick (better than the material) as a college student who turns wicked and wild when she dons a glamorous dress fashioned from a cursed Aztec cloak, with a star-studded cast including Dee Wallace, R. Lee Ermey, Corey Parker, Mary Frann, William Berger, Natalie Schaefer (in her final appearance), and Anthony Perkins, who’s a hoot as Amick’s oddball professor. Given Hooper’s post-Poltergeist and Cannon Films output, this isn’t bad but pretty slight. The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, and more. Rated R. **
MUTANT HUNT (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) of writer/director Tim Kincaid’s low-budget 1987 sci-fi blowout, with Bill Peterson (in his final feature to date) as a mad scientist who develops a serum that turns cyborgs into super-human killing machines, which he believes is his ticket to worldwide domination. Bonus features include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more.
NO ESCAPE (Unearthed Classics/MVD Entertainment Group): Martin Campbell directed this 1994 adaptation of Richard Herley’s 1987 novel The Penal Colony (the film’s original title), starring Ray Liotta as a hard-bitten combat veteran imprisoned in a futuristic island penitentiary, where he proves his mettle and plots a full-scale rebellion. Well-made but long-winded, this has its fanbase and a sturdy cast including Lance Henriksen, Ernie Hudson, Kevin Dillon, Stuart Wilson, Kevin J. O’Connor, and Michael Lerner (as the warden) – but at best it’s a passable diversion. The special-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) includes retrospective interviews, vintage featurettes, original theatrical trailer, photo gallery, TV spots, and more. Rated R. **
“PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION” (Paramount Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory Blu-ray collection ($67.99 retail) of the popular, profitable, found-footage horror franchise, boasting the theatrical and unrated versions of Paranormal Activity (2007), Paranormal Activity 2 (2010), Paranormal Activity 3 (2011), Paranormal Activity 4 (2012), Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014), Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension 3-D (2015), Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021), and the documentary Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity. The next installment – Paranormal Activity: The Other Side – is due for release next year.
TRICK OR TREAT SCOOBY-DOO! (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): For more family-friendly Halloween fare, the beloved ghost-hunting pooch immortalized in Hanna-Barbera cartoons tackles his biggest case yet in this feature-length animated comedy, battling ghosts haunting their hometown of Coolsville, with Frank Welker reprising his voice-over role as the title character and Matthew Lillard encoring from the feature films to voice his perennially panicked pal Shaggy, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) replete with bonus episodes.
“THE TWILIGHT ZONE”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer Jordan Peele hosts and narrates the latest, award-winning incarnation of Rod Serling's legendary fantasy anthology series, which was broadcast on CBS All Access, and featured a star-studded line-up of guest stars including Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Gretchen Mol, Topher Grace, Daniel Sunjata, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Adam Scott, Damon Wayans, Ethan Embry, Tony Hale, Gil Bellows, Donna Dixon, Colleen Camp, George Takei, Ginnifer Goodwin, Christopher Meloni, and others, available in a seven-disc DVD ($39.98 retail) that includes all 20 episodes from the entire 2020-‘21series, plus bonus features.
TWO WITCHES (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Filmmaker Pierre Tsigardis makes his feature debut with this award-winning, two-part horror anthology detailing the wickedness of witches in contemporary society, featuring an ensemble cast including Kristina Klebe (making her feature screenwriting debut), Rebekah Kennedy, Belle Adams, Tim Fox, Dina Silva, and Danielle Kennedy, available on Blu-ray ($39.95 retail), replete with bonus features including collectible booklet, audio commentaries, featurettes and interviews, trailer gallery, and more.
