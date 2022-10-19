PICKS OF THE WEEK
RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Screenwriter Dan O’Bannon scored an immediate cult hit with his 1985 feature directorial debut, which put a fresh, funky spun on the zombie genre and kicked off a still-thriving franchise and fan base.
One fateful night in the Uneeda Medical Supply Company, a canister of top-secret gas concocted by the U.S. military years before is inadvertently opened, and the toxic fumes have the effect of resurrecting the dead – and there just happens to be a cemetery next door. For the group of punks who decide to party there, it’ll be a night they’ll never forget – if they survive.
Trying to contain the problem (no pun intended) are veterans Clu Gulager as Burt and James Karen as Frank, and Don Calfa as the manic mortician Ernie (“Burt” and “Ernie,” get it?), while the punks are portrayed by Thom Mathews, Jewel Shepard, Miguel Nunez, Beverly Randolph, Brian Peck, and Linnea Quigley (unforgettable as “Trash”).
The special effects are suitably stomach-churning, the ‘80s punk soundtrack is killer, and O’Bannon’s penchant for black comedy is on full display. Return of the Living Dead may not be a great film in the annals of history, but it’s still great fun after all these years.
The “collector’s-edition” 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.98 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective documentary, featurettes and interviews, workprint version, theatrical trailer and TV spots, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE AIDS SHOW (Milestone Film & Video/Kino Lorber): Peter Adair and Rob Epstein produced and co-directed this 1986 documentary, originally broadcast on PBS, examining the origins of the stage show presented by Artists Involved with Death and Survival (AIDS), which was conceived and enacted by those who had personal experience with the disease during its early says. Adair (who later died of AIDS) and Epstein also narrated, and this is a potent reminder of those dark days when a successful treatment hadn’t yet been discovered and homophobia ran rampant as a result. The DVD ($19.95 retail) includes bonus features. ***
BAD ROADS (Film Movement): Writer/director Natalya Vorozhbit’s award-winning 2020 feature debut (originally titled Plokhiye dorogi) offers a series of contemporary vignettes set against the backdrop of simmering Russian/Ukrainian tensions. Well-acted and tension-filled, it’s hardly a surprise this occasionally feels theatrical given it was adapted from Vorozhbit’s acclaimed play. Timely and topical, to say the least, and a persuasive calling card for its writer/director. In Ukrainian with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ***
THE BLUE IGUANA (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Writer/director John Lafia’s 1988 feature debut stars Dylan McDermott as a hard-boiled private eye blackmailed into tracking $20 million in laundered money in Mexico, with much of the action taking place in the titular tavern. Jessica Harper, James Russo, Dean Stockwell, Tovah Feldshuh, Pamela Gidley, and Flea round out an enthusiastic cast, but this scattershot, smug spoof of film noir send-up doesn’t add up. Paramount Pictures gave this a wide release only to see it crash and burn in one week’s time, although it does have a few fans, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail). Rated R. *½
DR. DEATH: SEEKER OF SOULS (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): John Considine headlines producer Eddie Saeta’s one and only directorial feature, a low-budget, low-impact 1973 shocker in which he plays a diabolical, 1,000-year-old sorcerer determined to prolong his eternal life – which entails finding fresh victims. Veteran character actor Considine has a ball in a rare big-screen lead, but the film can’t decide whether to play it straight or go for laughs. Barry Coe, Florence Marly, Cheryl Miller, Stewart Moss, Jo Morrow (in her final feature to date), and Moe Howard (in his final feature) also appear. The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, trailer, and more. Rated R. *½
AN IMPOSSIBLE LOVE (Menemsha Films/Kino Lorber): Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider star in screenwriter/director Catherine Corsini’s 2018 adaptation of Christine Angot’s best-selling novel (originally titled Un amour impossible) as a couple who share a passionate romance in late 1950s France but part before the birth of their child, followed by the subsequent, often turbulent five decades in their lives. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail).
INDECENT PROPOSAL (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Having scored with Fatal Attraction (1987), director Adrian Lyne reunited with producer Sherry Lansing in this award-winning 1993 adaptation of Jack Engelhard’s novel, starring Robert Redford as a ruthless tycoon who offers $1 million to struggling couple Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson for one night of passion with the wife. Less thought-provoking than slick, stylish, and overheated – the sort of flashy melodrama designed to arouse controversy although it’s much ado about very little, with Seymour Cassel, Billy Bob Thornton, Billy Connolly, Rip Taylor (!), and scene-stealer Oliver Platt (as Redford’s attorney). The 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary. Rated R. **
THE INNER LIFE OF MARTIN FROST (Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/producer/director Paul Auster’s vaguely autobiographical 2007 drama starring David Thewlis in the title role, a novelist who takes a break after finishing his latest work and encounters mysterious beauty Irene Jacob, who may be a figment of his imagination while becoming his de-facto muse, with an uncredited Auster also narrating the film. Bonus features include the documentary Running Off to the Circus: Paul Auster on Film, behind-the-scenes featurette, collectible booklet, and theatrical trailer.
ISLAND OF THE BLUE DOLPHINS (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber): James B. Clark directed this award-winning 1964 adaptation of Scott O’Dell’s best-selling, loosely fact-based novel, starring Celia Kaye as an orphaned Native American girl stranded on an island off the California coast in the 19th century, where she manages to survive with the help of a wild dog. This played “kiddie matinees” for years after its initial release, and remains a nostalgic favorite for many, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). **½
RUMBLE (Paramount Home Entertainment): Based on Rob Harrell’s graphic novel Monster on the Hill, screenwriter/director Hamish Grieve’s PG-rated animated feature is set in a fantastic world where monster wrestling is the most popular sport, prompting a young girl (voiced by Geraldine Viswanathan) to train a lovably bumbling beast (voiced by Will Arnett) to become champion, with Terry Crews, Fred Melamed, Tony Danza, Tony Shalhoub, Charles Barkley, John DiMaggio, and pro wrestlers Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai and Becky Lynch lending vocal support, available on DVD ($13.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.99 retail).
THE SCORE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) of director Frank Oz’s stylish but routine 2001 caper, with Robert De Niro as a veteran thief coerced by eager young acolyte Edward Norton to embark on one last heist … with predictably serpentine consequences. Given the talent involved, this is watchable and well-made but a big disappointment. Angela Bassett is wasted as De Niro’s love interest, while Marlon Brando (in his final completed feature) offers another indulgently lazy late-inning turn as De Niro’s eccentric fence, and was reportedly disrespectful to Oz during production. Bonus features include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, additional footage, and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **
SCREAM 2 (Paramount Home Entertainment): A limited-edition 25th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD combo ($30.99 retail) of Wes Craven’s award-winning 2007 follow-up to his 2006 horror blockbuster, set two years after the events of the first film, with encoring cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy and Liev Schreiber joined by Jada Pinkett Smith, Omar Epps, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O’Connell, Heather Graham, Timothy Olyphant, Portia de Rossi, Rebecca Gayheart, Luke Wilson, Tori Spelling, and David Warner. Surprisingly good given the speed in which it was made, and a worthy (and scary) follow-up. Bonus features include audio commentary, deleted scenes and outtakes, and more. Rated R. ***
“THE SOMMERDAHL MURDERS”: SERIES 3 (Acorn TV): A two-disc DVD collection ($39.99 retail) of all eight episodes from the 2022 season of the popular mystery series adapted from Anna Grue’s series of best-selling novels by creator/writer/executive producer Lolita Bellstar, starring Peter Mygind in the title role of a troubled homicide detective whose investigations are hampered by his wife (Laura Drasbaek), who’s been having an affair with their best friend (Andre Babikian), who also happens to be Mygind’s partner. In Danish with English subtitles.
SUNSET ON THE RIVER STYX (Indican Pictures): Writer/director Aaron Pagniano’s feature debut puts a different spin on the vampire genre, with Phillip Andre Botello as a brooding Miami bus driver whose devoted attraction to regular passenger Jakki A. Jandrell is complicated – to say the least – by her burgeoning relationship with boorish bloodsucker Cory Vaughn. The first hour is stylish but talky and pretentious, although the third act perks up considerably and tosses out some interesting ideas. Cult status isn’t out of the question, thanks to the competence of cast and crew. The DVD ($24.99 retail) includes Q&A session, behind-the-scenes featurette, and more. **
THEY CRAWL BENEATH (Well Go USA Entertainment): Originally called It Crawls Beneath, director Dale Fabrigar’s shocker stars Joseph Almani as a rookie police officer trapped under a car following an unexplained earthquake, only to be faced with a subterranean threat he could not have imagined, with Karlee Eldridge, Natalia Bilbao, Arthur Roberts, and Michael Paré in support, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail)
‘TIL KINGDOM COME (Kino Lorber): Producer/director Maya Zinshtein’s thoughtful, eye-opening documentary feature (originally titled Ad Sof HaOlam) examines the ties between American Evangelicals and the State of Israel, as well as its impact on contemporary American politics. Zinshtein wisely adopts an entirely objective approach, allowing the interview subjects to explain their points of view. Timely and relevant, to say the least, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
