PICKS OF THE WEEK
PLANET OF THE VAMPIRES (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Based on Renato Pestriniero’s story One Night of 21 Hours, this effective 1965 shocker (originally titled Terrore nella spazio and shown on American television as The Demon Planet) marked Italian cult director Mario Bava’s only foray into science-fiction, and he certainly employed his trademark style to accentuate the diabolical proceedings – enough, indeed, to inspire other filmmakers. (Alien, anyone?)
Upon receiving a communication signal, the spaceships Argos and Galliot blast off to investigate, but upon arriving at the titular destination, the Galliot crashes – seemingly with all hands killed – and the Argos badly damaged. Token American lead Barry Sullivan plays Argos commander Mark Markary, who is determined to find out exactly what’s going on. Needless to say, it’s something bad. The inhabitants of the desolate planet are not vampires in the traditional sense, but unseen beings that possess the dead and compel the living to commit violence.
The special effects remain innovative (especially given the film’s budget), and Bava establishing a foreboding, malevolent mood is impeccable. The concept is terrific, despite a cluttered script and indifferent dubbing, and aside from Sullivan and sultry redhead Norma Bengell (as his lieutenant), the cast is merely adequate Yet, overall, Planet of the Vampires delivers some crackling chills this Halloween season.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, theatrical trailer, and more. **½
ALSO AVAILABLE
BARBARIANS (IFC Midnight/RLJE Entertainment): Producer Charles Dorfman makes his feature directorial debut with this contemporary shocker in which a dinner party in a recently completed luxury housing development turns deadly when an unexpected home invasion occurs, with Catalina Sandino Moreno, Iwan Rheon, and Tom Cullen among the endangered guests, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail).
THE BURNED BARNS (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): International superstars Alain Delon and Simone Signoret match wits in screenwriter/director Jean Chapot’s 1973 crime drama (originally titled Les granges brulees), wherein Delon’s investigator delves into a brutal murder that occurred near the remote farm owned by Signoret’s family. In French with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with bonus features.
“ED SULLIVAN’S ROCK & ROLL CLASSICS” (Time Life): The title tells all in this 10-disc DVD collection ($119.96 retail) highlighting over 100 uncut performances from Ed Sullivan’s long-running, Emmy-winning CBS variety series, including those by such luminaries as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, The Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Beach Boys, Bee Gees, The Jackson 5, Buddy Holly, Neil Diamond, Herman’s Hermits, Janis Joplin, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and many others, plus a collectible book, vintage interviews from the documentary series The History of Rock & Roll, and the self-explanatory bonus DVD “The All-Star Comedy Special,” which features Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield, Joan Rivers, Phyllis Duller, George Carlin, and other funny folk.
EXOTICA (The Criterion Collection): An early triumph for writer/producer/director Atom Egoyam, this evocative, award-winning 1994 drama primarily set in the titular Toronto strip club, where each night a regular customer (Bruce Greenwood) buys the favors of a young dancer (Mia Kirshner). Less an exercise in titillation than a penetrating – if somewhat talky – character study, populated by a fine cast including Elias Koteas (as the club DJ), Victor Garber, Don McKellar, and Egoyam’s wife Arsinee Khanjian (as the club owner). Both the two-disc DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include audio commentary, a selection of Egoyam’s short films, and more. Rated R. ***
THE HORRIBLE SEXY VAMPIRE (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of director/screenwriter Jose Luis Madrid’s R-rated 1971 shocker (originally titled El vampiro de la autopista) in which the mountain village of Stuttgart is plagued by a spate of mysterious murders seemingly committed by a vampire. In Spanish with English subtitles, bonus features include English-dubbed audio option, audio commentary, animated press book and publicity stills, trailers, and more.
INTO THE DEEP (LionsGate): Director Kate Cox’s R-rated feature debut is a sea-faring suspense thriller, with Ella-Rae Smith a young woman wooed by mysterious American tourist Matthew Daddario, who seems too good to be true (for very good reason), available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
THE JACKIE STILES STORY (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): The title tells all in actor-turned-producer/director Brent Huff’s documentary feature exploring the life and career of Kansas-born basketball star Jackie Stiles, whose exploits on the court made her the leading scorer in NCAA history for over a dozen years, followed by her selection at WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2001, until her playing career was hampered by injuries and later by a rare form of cancer that she battled with the same unswerving determination that made her an icon. Friends, family, coaches, teammates, journalists, and fellow players weigh in on Stiles’ courage and legacy, augmented by a fabulous selection of clips that make this a must for sports fans, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
LOVE BRIDES OF THE BLOOD MUMMY (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): Originally titled El Secreto de la momia egipcia, this 1973 chiller, which marked the final film to date directed by Alejandro Marti (under the pseudonym “Ken Ruders”), sees a bloodthirsty mummy resurrected in 19th-century England by a diabolical, Satan-worshipping lord (George Rigaud). In English and French with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), which includes both the original and international versions of the film, audio commentary, trailers, and more.
“MELROSE PLACE”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this massive, 54-disc DVD collection ($111.99 retail) including all 220 episodes – plus bonus features – from the entire 1992-’99 run of the award-winning Fox Network drama series, created by Darren Star and spun off from Beverly Hills 90210, featuring a glamorous ensemble cast including Heather Locklear, Thomas Calabro (the only actor to appear in every episode), Courtney Thorne-Smith, Andrew Shue, Linden Ashby, Rob Estes, Jamie Luner, David Charvet, Brooke Langton, Lisa Rinna, Josie Bissett, Doug Savant, Jack Wagner, and Alyssa Milano.
THE OTHER SIDE OF THE MIRROR (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): The indomitable Jess Franco wrote and directed this 1973 chiller (originally titled Al otro lado del espejo) starring Emma Cohen as a sultry but unstable nightclub singer who is possessed by the spirit of her dead father (Franco mainstay Howard Vernon) and compelled to commit a series of gruesome murders. In French with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), boasting such bonus features as audio commentary, retrospective interviews, and more.
“RUNNING OUT OF TIME COLLECTION” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A self-explanatory Blu-ray collection ($49.95 retail) including director Johnnie To’s 1999 award-winning action blow-out Running Out of Time (Am zim) and the award-winning 2001 follow-up Running Out of Time 2 (Am zim 2), which To co-directed with Wing-Cheong Law, both of which star Ching Wan Lau as a police inspector battling the Chinese crime syndicate even when the odds are stacked against him. Bonus features include original Cantonese and Mandarin (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, the retrospective documentary Hong Kong Stories, audio commentaries, archival featurettes and interviews, collectible booklet, and more.
SQUEAL (Cranked Up Films/Kino Lorber): Writer/director Aik Karapetian’s black comedy (originally titled Samuel’s Travels) starring Kevin Janssens as an expatriate American whose search for his biological father in Eastern Europe is compromised – to say the least – when he is abducted by an unstable girl (newcomer Laura Silina) and forced to work on her pig farm. In Latvian with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
“STAR TREK: PICARD” – SEASON TWO (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Patrick Stewart (also an executive producer) reprises his iconic role as the now-retired Starfleet captain Jean-Luc Picard as he reflects upon his life and career, in all 10 episodes from the 2022 season of Emmy-winning CBS All Access science-fiction series, which marks the eighth Star Trek series in the immortal television franchise. Series regulars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner (in a different role than “Data”), joined by guest stars (and fellow Star Trek alumni) Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie, available on DVD ($39.99 retail), Blu-ray ($47.99 retail), and limited-edition Steelbook ($51.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
THIS IS GWAR (Shudder/RLJE Films): Composer/director Scott Barber’s self-explanatory documentary feature traces the illustrious – and sometimes turbulent – history of the titular heavy-metal rock band, which was founded in the 1980s and renowned for its use of monster makeup during performances, including interviews with past and present band members and such aficionados as “Weird Al” Yankovic, Bam Magera, Ethan Embry, Alex Winter, Thomas Lennon and others, available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary and featurettes.
THE TWIN (RLJE Films): Taneli Mustonen wrote and directed this supernatural shocker set in Finland, starring Teresa Palmer and Steven Cree as a couple mourning the tragic loss of their young son, only to become increasingly concerned by the strange behavior of the surviving twin (newcomer Tristan Ruggeri), available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail), each boasting behind-the-scenes featurette.
WIRE ROOM (LionsGate): Matt Eskandari directed this R-rated crime thriller starring Kevin Dillon as a rookie Homeland Security officer who inadvertently uncovers evidence of corruption within the organization when a SWAT team unexpectedly raids a gangster’s abode. This marks the final film of Bruce Willis (playing Dillon’s supervisor) before his retirement, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.