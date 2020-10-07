video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
“STEPHEN KING 5-MOVIE COLLECTION”(Paramount Home Entertainment): Who better to “ring in” the Halloween season than best-selling author Stephen King, that towering and prolific titan of horror and fantasy?
This self-explanatory Blu-ray collection ($36.99 retail) boasts Silver Bullet (1985), based on King's novella Cycle of the Werewolf and filmed in Wilmington; the award-winning 1989 adaptation of Pet Sematery, which King himself scripted from his novel, and award-winning the 2019 version of Pet Sematery, which he didn't; and the star-studded 1994 ABC mini-series adaptation of The Stand, which executive producer King adapted from his novel, won two Emmy Awards, and was nominated for three more, including Outstanding Mini-Series.
Saving the best for last is David Cronenberg's stellar, award-winning 1983 adaptation of The Dead Zone, which remains one of the best King adaptations ever, and boasts a first-rate cast including Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, Anthony Zerbe, Colleen Dewhurst, Nicholas Campbell, and the great Martin Sheen as corrupt politician Greg Stillson.
Each film is rated R and bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, and more.
ALSO AVAILABLE
BLOOD QUANTUM (RLJE Films): Writer/editor/composer/director Jeff Barnaby's moody, well-made chiller details the onslaught of a zombie plague upon a remote Red Crow reservation near Quebec, featuring an ensemble cast: Michael Grayeyes, Forrest Gooludc, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Kiowa Gordon, and Gary Farmer. The first 30 minutes, in which the events transpire, are interesting, especially the depiction of Native American culture, then becomes an ersatz take-off on The Walking Dead, and finally a knock-off of Alfonso Cuaron's Children of Men (2006), available on DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.97 retail). **
BRUTAL MASSACRE: A COMEDY (Mena Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/producer/editor/composer/director Steven Mena's award-winning 2005 “mockumentary” horror spoof stars David Naughton as a faded genre auteur whose latest low-budget production is beset with mishaps, mistakes … and even murder. Indulgent and uneven, but clearly made with affection for the genre and its fans, with a fun cast including a number of horror icons: Ken Foree, Gunnar Hansen, Brian O'Halloran, Ellen Sandweiss, and comedian Gerry Bednob. The special-edition DVD/Blu-ray combo ($19.95 retail) includes audio commentary, behind-the-scenes footage, trailers, deleted scenes, and more. Rated R. **½
DAHMER (FilmRise/MVD Entertainment Group): Jeremy Renner's startling portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer dominates writer/director David Jacobson's understandably grim, fact-based 2002 shocker, which combines character study with exploitation elements in ambitious if uneven fashion, with reliable Bruce Davison as Dahmer's father. Flaws and all, this is still a cut above the usual schlock. The special-edition Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) includes audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurette, and more. Rated R. **½
THE DEAD ONES (Artsploitation Films/Kino Lorber): Jeremy Kasten directed this shocker about four delinquent teens (Sarah Rose Harper, Brandon Thane Wilson, Katie Foster, and Torey Garza) spending summer detention cleaning their high school who are stalked by sadistic intruders clad as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting bonus features.
DEATH VALLEY (Indican Pictures): Producer/co-writer/director T.J. Scott's 2015 thriller sees two couples (Katrina Law and Lochlyn Munro, Victoria Pratt and Nick E. Tarabay) who are stranded in a desolate corner of the titular region after they accidentally kill a woman crossing the highway and wreck their car, leading to suspicion, betrayal, and further violence. Twisty but unsatisfying. The DVD ($24.95 retail) includes trailers. *½
“ELI ROTH'S HISTORY OF HORROR”: SEASON 1 (RLJE Films): The title tells all in this award-winning AMC documentary series hosted and directed by the noted filmmaker and genre aficionado Eli Eoth in which he examines the evolution of horror throughout the years, featuring a star-studded line-up of guests including Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Linda Blair, Robert Englund, David Arquette, Haley Joel Osment, Rob Zombie, Greg Nicotero, Tippi Hedren, Elijah Wood, Slash, and others. All seven episodes from the inaugural 2018 season – plus bonus features – are available on DVD ($34.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.98 retail).
EVIL BOY (Well Go USA Entertainment): Real-life couple Elana Lyadova and Vladimir Vdovichenkov (who met making 2014's Oscar-winning Leviathan) star in writer/director Olga Gorodetskaya's debut feature (originally titled Tvar and also released as Stray) play a grief-stricken couple recovering from their son's disappearance who adopt a feral boy (newcomer Sevastian Bugaev) whom they begin to suspect may be the reincarnation of their own son … or, perhaps, something inhuman. Atmospheric and spooky, but fragmented and too gimmicky for its own good. Still, worth a look for genre fans, available on DVD ($24.98 retail). **
FEAR PHARM (Indican Pictures): Writer/editor/producer Dante Yore's debut feature is a competently made but uninspired Halloween shocker in which dumb teens are stalked and slain in the world's largest corn maze. Gory, with snatches of black comedy, but nothing new, and Aimee Stolte's villainess is a direct knock-off of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The DVD ($26.97 retail) includes bonus features. *½
INVISIBLE DRAGON (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/producer/director Fruit Chan's martial-arts blow-out (originally titled Jiu long bu bai) stars Max Zhang (AKA Jin Zhang) as a disillusioned ex-detective disillusioned by his failure to nail a diabolical serial killer, returns to the underground fighting circuit, and encounters a former rival (Anderson Silva) who may hold the key to solving the case. In English, Cantonese, and Mandarin with English subtitles, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
THE LADY KILLS/PERVERTISSIMA (Mondo Macabro/CAV Distributing): A Blu-ray twin bill ($29.95 retail) of exploitation thrillers from writer/director Jean-Louis Van Belle: 1971's The Lady Kills (Perverse et docile) stars Carole Lebel (in her final film to date) as a mystery woman cutting a swath of murder during a trip across Europe, inexplicably murdering men everywhere she goes; and 1972's Pervertissima, starring Maelle Pertuza (in her final film role to date) as an intrepid journalist who falls into the clutches of demented psychologist Albert Simino, who traps her in his sanitarium. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include documentary about Van Belle's career, film introductions, and bonus trailers.
LET IT SNOW (LionsGate): American tourists Ivanna Sakhno and Alex Hafner encounter peril during a snowboarding excursion in the Republic of Georgia in writer/executive producer/director Stanislav Kapralov's debut feature, a bleak shocker that benefits from Yevenhii Usanov's cinematography and spectacular locations. The DVD ($19.98 retail) includes featurette. Rated R. **
MIKEY (MVD Entertainment Group): Fresh from his run on Family Ties, Brian Bonsall (in his screen debut) plays the title character in this R-rated 1992 variation on The Bad Seed, as a psychopathic orphan who goes from foster family to foster family, terrorizing and murdering anyone who crosses him, with Josie Bissett, Lyman Ward, Ashley Laurence, John Diehl, and Mimi Craven caught in harm's way. Both the “MVD Rewind” DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) include feature-length documentary, theatrical trailer, collectible poster, and more.
PIT STOP (MVD Entertainment Group): Jason Wright directed this cheeky but chintzy horror spoof (originally titled Acid Pit Stop) in which a rave goes wrong when the revelers drop acid and turn into flesh-eating zombies. Only top-billed, fright-wigged Bruce Payne, as a shotgun-toting drug dealer, emerges unscathed. *
“SANCTUARY” (Sundance Now): Josefin Asplund headlines this eight-part mini-series based on Marie Hermanson's best-seller The Devil's Sanctuary as twin sisters with a unique psychic bond, which is tested when one sister visits the other in a remote sanitarium in the Swiss Alps – run by no less than Matthew Modine – only to find herself trapped when the other mysteriously disappears. Will Mellor, Richard Brake, Lorenzo Richelmy, Philip Arditti, and Agnieszka Grochowska round out the regular cast. The two-disc DVD ($34.99 retail) includes all nine episodes from the inaugural 2019 season.
THE SILENCING (LionsGate): Hard-drinking hunter Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and sheriff Annabelle Wallis join forces to track down a serial killer who may be responsible for the disappearance of the hunter's young daughter years before, in director director Robin Pront's R-rated thriller, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.98 retail), each replete with behind-the-scenes featurettes.
TALES FROM THE DARKSIDE: THE MOVIE (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Having helmed episodes from the syndicated horror anthology series, John Harrison made his feature debut this this agreeable, fast-paced 1990 big-screen adaptation, boasting stories by Stephen King and Arthur Conan Doyle, as well as an all-star cast: Deborah Harry, Christian Slater, William Hickey, Steve Buscemi, James Remar, Rae Dawn Chong, David Johansen, Robert Klein, Julianne Moore (in her screen debut), and Matthew Lawrence. The “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) includes audio commentaries, feature-length documentary, theatrical trailer, radio and television spots, and more. Rated R. **½
THIRTEEN GHOSTS (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): This 2001 remake of William Castle's gimmicky 1960 cult classic is pretty gimmicky himself, as widower Tony Shalhoub moves his family into a haunted house – and soon wishes he hadn't. Also known as Thir13een Ghosts and 13 Ghosts, this marked the feature directorial debut of Steve Beck, whose background in visual effects is certainly put to use here. The cast includes Shannon Elizabeth, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Lillard, rapper Rah Digga (in her feature debut), and an enjoyably hammy F. Murray Abraham. After a promising beginning, this settles into routine scare fare. The “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) includes audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **
TO YOUR LAST DEATH (Coverage Ink/Quiver Distribution): Writer/producer/director Jason Axinn's award-winning debut feature is an animated sci-fi shocker in which a young woman (voiced by Dani Lennon) goes back in time to relive the night her family was slaughtered in a desperate attempt to save them this time. The all-star voice-over cast includes William Shatner, Ray Wise, Morena Baccarin, and Bill Moseley, available on Blu-ray ($12.99 retail).
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.