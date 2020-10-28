video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
BLACK RAINBOW (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Filmed in and around Charlotte and steeped in the atmosphere of a quintessential Southern Gothic (to say nothing of blooming kudzu), this fascinating, award-winning chiller deserves rediscovery.
Rosanna Arquette plays Martha Travis, a Christian medium managed by her alcoholic father (Jason Robards) touring the Southern revivalist circuit, but when she foretells the murder of a corporate whistleblower, she finds her own life in danger. Tom Hulce (UNCSA School of Drama graduate) plays a skeptical reporter drawn to the bewitching and emotionally volatile Martha, even as he struggles to actually believe in her abilities.
Intriguingly structured and consistently ambiguous – in a good way – Black Rainbow is certainly superior to the standard-issue horror schlock, with excellent cinematography by Gerry Fisher and the incisive screenplay and direction by Mike Hodges, which treats its phenomena with a refreshing gravitas. Hulce is a wee bit naïve as an ostensibly hard-boiled journalist, but the peerless Robards and especially Arquette are in top form.
Filmed in 1989, Black Rainbow was relegated to a belated cable and home-video release two years later, its theatrical exposure hampered by the financial travails of British distributor Palace Films and American distributor Miramax. It's a little gem, well worth seeking out for genre aficionados. It doesn't answer every question it raises, but this somehow only adds to its unique atmosphere.
The special-edition Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include audio commentaries, vintage feaurettes and interviews, and more. Rated R. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
ALONE (LionsGate): Producer/director Johnny Martin's R-rated sci-fi thriller is set during a zombie pandemic, with executive producer Tyler Posey as a surfer who barricades himself in his apartment during the onslaught, with Donald Sutherland, Summer Spiro, Robert Ri'chard, and Tyler's real-life father John in support, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK? (Nickelodeon/Paramount Home Entertainment): Based on the popular '90s YTV/Nickelodeon anthology series, this three-part 2019 mini-series details the misadventures of the Midnight Society, tellers of scary stories whose tale of the Carnival of Doom becomes a reality, featuring an ensemble cast including Lyliana Wray, Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech, Jeremy Taylor, Tamara Smart, and Refael Casal (as the malevolent “Mr. Tophat”), available on DVD ($13.99 retail).
BABA YAGA: TERROR OF THE DARK FOREST (Shout! Studios/Shout! Factory): The ancient Slavic legend returns to life in writer/producer/director Svyatsolav Podgaevsky's contemporary shocker (originally titled Yaga. Koshmar tyomnogo lesa) in which a family hires a new nanny with ulterior, evil motives, available on DVD ($14.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($19.99 retail).
“BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): A 4K Ultra HD combo ($55.98 retail) of the popular '80s time-traveling science-fiction trilogy directed by Robert Zemeckis, scripted by Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd: Back to the Future (1985) won the Academy Award for Best Sound Effects Editing, with additional nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Song (“The Power of Love”); Back to the Future Part II (1989), which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects; and Back to the Future Part III (1990). All three films are rated PG and a bevy of bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailers, and more.
“BLUMHOUSE OF HORRORS: 10-MOVIE COLLECTION” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this series of big-screen shockers presented by Blumhouse Productions, founded by Jason Blum, which specializes in genre fare and has become a major player in Hollywood: Writer/producer/director Jordan Peele's 2017 feature debut Get Out (rated R) earned the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya); writer/director James DeMonaco's 2013 The Purge (rated R) kicked off an unexpectedly relevant horror franchise; co-writer Stiles White made his feature directorial debut with 2014's Ouija (rated PG-13); M. Night Shyamalan's 2016 shocker Split (rated PG-13) showcased James McAvoy's tour-de-force performance; Shyamalan also wrote, co-produced, and directed 2015's The Visit (rated PG-13); director Levan “Leo” Gabriadze made his English-language with 2014's award-winning Unfriended (rated R); Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey headline 2018's Truth or Dare (rated PG-13); Jennifer Lopez stars in director Rob Cohen's 2015 thriller The Boy Next Door (rated R); Christopher Landon (son of Michael) directed 2017's Happy Death Day (rated PG-13); and Octavia Spencer plays the title role in writer/producer/director Tate Taylor's 2019 shocker Ma (rated R), available on DVD ($59.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($99.98 retail), both boasting bonus features
CARMILLA (Film Movement): Writer/director Emily Harris's adaptation of J. Sheridan Le Fanu's classic novella stars Hannah Rae as a withdrawn teenager enchanted by the mysterious, possibly otherworldly, title character (newcomer Devrim Lignau) – much to the consternation of repressed governess Jessica Raine. Evocative and stylized, but slowly paced and ultimately disappointing, available on DVD ($24.95 retail) with behind-the-scenes featurette. **
DISTRICT 9 (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): The 4K Ultra HD combo ($30.99 retail) of writer/director Neill Blomkamp's auspicious – and audacious – 2009 feature debut (based on his short Alive in Joburg), in which alien beings visit Earth but are exiled to the slums of Johannesburg in South Africa, with Sharlto Copley (reprising his role from the short in his feature debut) as a bumbling everyman who learns first-hand the xenophobia facing the visitors when he begins to transform into one of them. The political and social undertones remain relevant, and the film was a breakthrough in that it earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects. Special features include audio commentary, three-part documentary, vintage featurettes, original trailers, and more. Rated R. ***
DREAM DEMON (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) of co-writer/director Harley Cokeliss's 1988 shocker, uniting Jemma Redgrave (in her screen debut) and Kathleen Wilhoite – both in good form – as two women investigating the history of a haunted house to which both have ties. Clearly inspired by Hellraiser (1987) and the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, this is stylish and gory but muddled, with misplaced black comedy added to the mix. Bonus features include both the theatrical version and the director's cut, retrospective interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary, and more. Rated R. **
THE HAUNTING (Paramount Home Entertainment): Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lili Taylor, and Owen Wilson play paranormal investigators delving into the dire history of Hill House in director Jan de Bont's 1999 adaptation of Shirley Jackson's classic novel. This took a critical drubbing because it doesn't compare to Robert Wise's 1963 version and relies too heavily on special effects, but it's well-made, throws in a few surprises, and gets a boost from a talented cast that also includes Bruce Dern, Virginia Madsen, Marian Seldes, and Todd Field. The “Paramount Presents” Blu-ray ($22.99 retail) includes featurettes and more. Rated PG-13. **½
LITTLE JOE (Magnolia Home Entertainment): Alienation and paranoia come to the fore in screenwriter/producer/director Jessica Hausner's award-winning sci-fi thriller, starring Emily Beecham as a botanist who develops a new plant – nicknamed “Little Joe” after her young son (Kit Connor) – whose enticing scent causes people to alter their behavior in strange ways. Boasting a nerve-jangling score by Teijo Ito (who died in 1982!), crisp cinematography by Martin G. Schlact, and a polished cast including Ben Whishaw, Lindsay Duncan, and a terrific Kerry Fox, there's a distinct lack of emotional involvement, and the characters are fairly bland to begin with. Still, cult status is likely. The DVD ($26.98 retail) includes Q&A session. **
“OUTLANDER”: SEASON FIVE (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan (both also producers) return for more action and adventure in all 12 episodes from the 2020 season of the award-winning Starz fantasy series developed by executive producer Ronald Moore and based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling series of novels, set against the backdrop of the political tumult of 18th-century Scotland, available on DVD ($29.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
THE OWNERS (RLJE Films): Loosely based on the graphic novel Une Nuit de Pleine Lune, writer/director Julius Berg's highly theatrical, extremely claustrophobic feature debut sees three ruffians (Terry Nathan, Jake Curran, and Ian Kenny) – plus one pregnant girlfriend (top-billed Maisie Williams) – attempting to rob the home of elderly physician Sylvester McCoy and his timid wife Rita Tushingham, but things do not go according to plan. McCoy and Tushingham have a high old time chewing the scenery, but this admittedly well-made (and highly theatrical) shocker's attempts to out-do and out-gross itself become repetitious. Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) include behind-the-scenes featurette. **
SPREE (RLJE Films): Producer/co-writer/director Eugene Koylyarenko's flashy, violent black comedy stars Joe Keery as a ride-share driver whose desperation to become a social-media sensation leads him to murderous extremes, with David Arquette, Sasheer Zamata, Kyle Mooney, Mischa Barton, and John DeLuca also on board. Jeff Leeds Cohn's cinematography is first-rate, but ultimately the film runs out of gas (no pun intended). Besides, Joaquin Phoenix did it better in Joker (2019). Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) include audio commentary and social videos. **
THE VANISHED (Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment): Peter Facinelli wrote, directed, and co-stars in this brooding psychological thriller (originally titled Hour of Lead) starring real-life couple Thomas Jane and Anne Heche as a couple whose Thanksgiving camping trip goes awry when their young daughter disappears, while disillusioned lawman Jason Patric investigates. Well-made, with some nerve-jangling moments – to say nothing of Heche's histrionics -- but overlong and too twisty for its own good ... and its credibility. Rated R. **
WELCOME TO THE CIRCLE (Artsploitation Films/Kino Lorber): Writer/director David Fowler's narrative feature debut stars Matthew McCaull and Taylor Dianne Robinson as a father and daughter held captive by a crazed cult of Satan worshipers, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
