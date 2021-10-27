video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
“KOLCHAK: THE NIGHT STALKER”: THE COMPLETE SERIES(Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Yes, it’s true: Thanks to this goofy television series, I wanted to be a newspaper reporter.
Encouraged by the ratings success of The Night Stalker (1971) – at the time the highest-rated TV movie in history – and the 1973 follow-up The Night Strangler, ABC brought Darren McGavin back to reprise his role as intrepid reporter Carl Kolchak, who uncovered bizarre phenomena in each and every episode -- be it a vampire, a werewolf, a zombie, a mummy, Jack the Ripper, or even a creature spawned by nightmares (“Horror in the Heights,” widely considered the best episode).
When he wasn’t bickering with bellicose editor Tony Vincenzo (Simon Oakland) or the local authorities, each week Kolchak’s outlandish theories were proven correct, even if he was the only one who knew it. This being the era of Watergate, every who’s to say that evidence of supernatural phenomena wasn’t covered up by those in power?
The special effects, admittedly, aren’t exactly top-notch, and not every episode is entirely successful, but there’s always McGavin, who never fails to deliver an entertaining performance as the unlikely, often reluctant, hero. In Carl Kolchak, he created a classic character, and the show’s combination of horror and humor was a big part of its appeal.
A stellar line-up of guest stars includes Phil Silvers, Keenan Wynn, William Daniels, Scatman Crothers, Jim Backus, Tom Bosley, Julie Adams, Charles Aidman, Tom Skerritt, Eric Braeden, Severn Darden, Andrew Prine, William Smith, Carolyn Jones, Sharon Farrell, Larry Storch, Erik Estrada, Cathy Lee Crosby (as a latter-day Helen of Troy!), Kathie Browne (McGavin’s real-life wife), and many others. Kolchak only ran for a single season (1974-’75), but it became a cult classic and was a direct inspiration for The “X” Files, on which McGavin once guest-starred.
The four-disc Blu-ray collection ($99.95 retail) includes audio commentaries for each episode, retrospective interviews, and more.
ALSO AVAILABLE
“THE ADVENTURES OF JIMMY NEUTRON, BOY GENIUS”: THE COMPLETE SERIES (Shout! Factory): The title tells all in this 10-DVD collection ($64.98 retail) of all 59 episodes – plus bonus features – from the entire 2002-’06 run of the award-winning, animated Nickelodeon children’s series, creating by John A. Davis and Steve Oedekerk, depicting the misadventures of the title character (voiced by Debi Derryberry), spun off from the Oscar-nominated 2001 feature film, with guest appearances by Jim Belushi, Tim Curry, Tom Kenny, Mel Brooks, Ving Rhames, Michael Clarke Duncan, Dan Castellaneta, Jay Leno, and others.
BUTCHER, BAKER, NIGHTMARE MAKER (Code Red/Kino Lorber): William Asher directed this brooding 1981 psychological thriller (originally titled Night Warning) starring Jimmy McNichol as a troubled small-town teenager suspected of murder by vicious cop Bo Svenson (in an award-winning performance), while trying to protect his domineering, sexually voracious aunt (Susan Tyrrell), who’s the real culprit. Not altogether successful, although (no pun intended) a cut above the usual slasher fare of the era, with Tyrrell in a no-holds-barred turn that ranks with her best work. Julia Duffy, Marcia Lewis, Mike Eastin, and the much-missed Bill Paxton also appear. The special-edition DVD ($29.95 retail) include audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. **½
THE COLONY (LionsGate): Years after Earth has been laid waste by climate change, disease, and war, a lone astronaut (Nora Arnezeder) embarks on a perilous mission to see if the planet is now inhabitable in this R-rated, award-winning science-fiction thriller (originally titled Tides) featuring Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Sope Dirisu, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail), each boasting audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurette.
“THE DAIMAJIN TRILOGY” (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A self-explanatory, limited-edition Blu-ray collection ($99.95 retail) of a trio of Japanese fantasy features, produced by Toho Company and Daiei Films (and clearly inspired by the success of Godzilla and other giant monsters), filmed back-to-back in 1966 an d detailing the wrath of the titular stone idol that would come to life to battle human despots and dictators in 16th-century Japan: Daimajin was released in the United States as Majin: The Monster of Terror; Return of Daimajin was released stateside as Return of the Giant Majin; and Wrath of Daimajin wasn’t released here at all. Bonus features include original Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentaries for each film, collectible booklet, Japanese and U.S. trailers, image galleries, and more.
DEMONS 1 & 2 (Severin Films/MVD Entertainment Group): Filmmaker Lamberto Bava nailed down his international reputation as heir apparent to filmmaker father Mario Bava with a pair of grisly, highly stylized, and highly effective shockers wherein demons crossed over into our realm of existence, spreading pestilence and death until consuming the Earth: 1985’s Demons (Demoni) sees the demons emerging at an ornate theater, and in 1986’s Demons (Demoni 2 … l’incubo ritorno) they emerge from a television set and lay siege to an apartment complex. The limited-edition 4K Ultra HD combo ($79.95 retail) boasts of bevy of bonus features for Demons devotees including the original Italian-language (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed theatrical cuts, audio commentaries, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailers, and much more. Both films: ***
SCARE US (Virgil Films/Kino Lorber): This light-hearted, if gore-soaked, horror anthology is set in the typically bucolic burg of Sugarton, where a serial killer (“Cutthroat”) is at large, while a group of aspiring writers share their horror stories at the local bookstore run by quirky (uh-oh!) proprietor Tom Sandoval. The second segment, “Untethered,” is the most effective, while only the last segment, “The Resting,” offers any explanation for its dire doings. Cult status is likely. The DVD retails for $19.95. Rated R. **½
“SMALLVILLE”: THE COMPLETE SERIES – 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory collection of all 218 episodes – plus bonus features – from the entire 2001-’11 series run of the Emmy-winning fantasy series, originally broadcast on The WB Television Network and then The CW Network, starring Tom Welling as the young Clark Kent and his alter-ego Superman, with Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, John Glover, Annette O’Toole, John Schneider, Cassidy Freeman, Jensen Ackles, Justin Hartley, and Michael Rosenbaum (as Lex Luthor), with a star-studded line-up of guest stars including Christopher Reeve (the former big-screen Man of Steel), Margot Kidder, Terence Stamp, Helen Slater, Michael McKean, Julian Sands, Rutger Hauer, Tori Spelling, Pam Grier, Michael Ironside, and many others, available on DVD ($154.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($179.99 retail).
THE STAND (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Stephen King’s epic 1978 best-seller is adapted into a nine-part 2020-’21 Paramount+ mini-series, in which the survivors of a worldwide plague must band together to prevent the diabolical Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) from holding dominion over what remains of civilization, featuring an all-star cast including Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Amber Heard, Nat Wolff, Jovan Adepo, Heather Graham, and J.K. Simmons, available on DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.99 retail). CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment has also released “The Stand Two-Pack,” which also includes the equally star-studded, Emmy-winning 1994 ABC mini-series, available on DVD ($39.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($44.99 retail).
“STAR TREK”: THE ORIGINAL SERIES – 55TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory 4K Ultra HD Steelbook ($111.99 retail) of all 80 episodes – plus bonus features -- from the entire 1966-’69 series run of the Emmy-winning NBC science-fiction series created by Gene Roddenberry, dramatizing the adventures of the Starship Enterprise. Inarguably one of the most popular TV shows in history, which spawned a spate of big- and small-screen follow-ups, became an enormous franchise, and boasts perhaps the most fervent fanbase the world has ever known. CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment has also released the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection ($90.99 retail) “Star Trek: The Original 4 Movies,” which includes Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), each replete with bonus features.
“SUPERMAN & LOIS”: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The latest small-screen incarnation of the popular DC Comics franchise sees Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel and Elizabeth Tulloch as his spouse and former Daily Planet colleague Lois Lane, as they relocate to Smallville to raise their family, only to encounter further perils, in all 15 episodes from the inaugural 2021 season of the popular CW fantasy series, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
THROUGH THE FIRE (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($39.98 retail) of writer/producer/director Gary Marcum’s 1988 feature debut (and last to date), a low-budget chiller starring Tamara Hext (in her only feature) as the sister of a missing girl and Tom Campitelli as a cop who encounter a contemporary Satanic cult in Texas that has conjured up the living Devil. Bonus features include audio commentaries, the U.S. home-video version (retitled The Gates of Hell Part II: Dark Awakening – despite having no ties to Luci Fulci’s film), retrospective interviews, and more.
“UNIVERSAL CLASSIC MONSTERS: ICONS OF HORROR COLLECTION” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): The title tells all in this 4K Ultra HD combo ($79.99 retail) highlighting four vintage horror films, each replete with bonus features, from Universal Pictures: 1931’s Dracula (90th-Anniversary Edition) starring Bela Lugosi, 1931’s Frankenstein (90th-Anniversary Edition) starring Boris Karloff, 1933’s The Invisible Man starring Claude Rains, and 1941’s The Wolfman (80th-Anniversary Edition) starring Lon Chaney Jr., with Lugosi in a supporting role.
WARNING (LionsGate): Screenwriter/director Agata Alexander’s R-rated debut feature is set in the near future, when the planet’s dependence on technology becomes a potentially lethal liability when a global storm causes the system to malfunction. Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Charlotte Le Bon, Rupert Everett, Patrick Schwarzenegger, James D’Arcy, and Thomas Jane round out the ensemble cast, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail).
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
