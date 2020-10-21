video vault

PICKS OF THE WEEK
THE CAT AND THE CANARY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): One doesn't necessarily associate Bob Hope (1903-2003) with horror or Halloween, but the legendary funnyman knocked out a pair of consecutive box-office hits, both pairing him with Paulette Goddard, that successfully blended scares with laughs.
Based on John Willard's hit 1922 play – the quintessential “old-dark-house” whodunit – Hope and Goddard are among the heirs gathered for the reading of a will in a remote Louisiana mansion, which becomes more complicated by news that a sadistic killer known as “The Cat” has escaped from a nearby asylum and is at large.
Gale Sondergaard (supremely spooky as the imperious housekeeper), Douglass Montgomery, John Beal, John Wray, and George Zucco are also on hand as potential victims and/or red herrings, and Hope's wisecracks never dilute the story's suspense.
The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
THE GHOST BREAKERS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Cat and the Canary was big box-office in 1939, so a year later Hope and Goddard reunited for this adaptation of the 1909 play The Ghost Breaker.
Once again, Goddard's an heiress – Mary Carter, by name – who travels to Cuba to claim a supposedly haunted plantation in Cuba. Hope plays Larry Lawrence (yes, “Lawrence Lawrence”), a smart-aleck radio host whose broadcasts have made him a target of the underworld. To escape mob retribution, he stows away aboard a ship bound for – you guessed it – Cuba.
If anything, The Ghost Breakers is even funnier and spookier, and there's the added bonus of Hope's sparkling rapport with Willie Best, playing his faithful valet, Alex. Best, who was sometimes billed as “Sleep 'n' Eat” (but thankfully isn't here), played his share of stereotypical “scaredy-cat” roles, and although some of the humor is very dated in retrospect, Hope and Best make a marvelous comic duo – and Goddard's no slouch in the comedy department herself.
Paul Lukas, Anthony Quinn, Richard Carlson, Pedro De Cordoba, Paul Fix, and Lloyd Corrigan round out another sturdy cast. The Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) includes audio commentary, theatrical trailer, and more. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE AMITYVILLE HARVEST (LionsGate): Writer/producer/director Thomas J. Churchill's feeble, flaccid shocker follows documentary filmmakers as they fall prey to supernatural phenomena while shooting at an old mansion. Talky and tedious, and its connection to the “Amityville” motif is tenuous at best. Rated R. ½
THE CURSE OF THE WEREWOLF (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): The “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) of director Terence Fisher's stylish 1961 chiller, produced by Britain's legendary Hammer Studios and loosely based on Guy Endore's The Werewolf of Paris, with Oliver Reed in a star-making role as an accursed orphan prone to lycranthrophy when the moon is full. Beautifully shot by Arthur Grant, with sturdy performances by Clifford Evans, Yvonne Romain, Catherine Feller, Anthony Dawson, Richard Wordsworth, and Hammer regular Michael Ripper. A little slow getting started, with Reed not taking center stage until midway through, but it has its die-hard devotees. Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. **½
THE DEEPER YOU DIG (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): The married duo of cinematographer/composer/editor John Adams and producer Toby Poser co-wrote, co-directed, and co-star in this low-budget thriller as a stranger and a small-town mother whose lives intersect when the latter's daughter (their real-life daughter Zelda Adams) is murdered. The special-edition two-disc Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes filmmaker/star John Law's 2018 debut chiller The Hatred (starring Zelda Adams), audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, music videos, theatrical trailer, image gallery, and more.
ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Leading lady/co-screenwriter Cassandra Peterson brings her titular small-screen character to the big screen in this affectionate, award-winning 1988 comedy in which she travels to Massachusetts to claim a family inheritance and runs afoul of the conservative locals. Affectionate and energetic, if rather flimsy, but “Elvira” devotees have a big head start. The “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentaries, feature-length 2018 documentary Too Macabre: The Making of “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark,” original trailers and teasers, and more. Rated PG-13. **
GHOST SHIP (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): A salvage team board the title craft in director Steve Beck's 2002 shocker, which boasts a knockout opening then proceeds to go on an irrevocable downhill slide thereafter, stranding (no pun intended) a game ensemble cast including Julianna Margulies, Isaiah Washington, Ron Eldard, Desmond Harrington, Karl Urban, Emily Browning, and Gabriel Byrne. The “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R.*
KILLDOZER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Based on a Theodore Sturgeon novel and originally broadcast on ABC, this 1974 sci-fi thriller pits a group of workers in South Africa against their bulldozer, which is possessed by an alien spirit. A cult classic thanks to its many late-night TV screenings, this is a goofy as it sounds but amusingly watchable, with a macho cast headed by Clint Walker, Carl Betz, Robert Urich, James Wainwright, James A. Watson Jr., and Neville Brand, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and retrospective interview with director Jerry London. **
“NOS4A2”: SEASON 2 (RLJE Films): Based on on the best-selling 2013 novel by Joe King (Stephen's son), this award-winning AMC horror series puts a spin on the vampire legend, with Ashleigh Cummings as a young artist with precognitive abilities who pursues the mysterious and malevolent Zachary Quinto, with Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jahkara J. Smith, and Virginia Kull in support. All 10 episodes from the 2020 (and final) season are available on DVD ($39.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($44.98 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS” (Showtime Entertainment/CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Executive producer John Logan created this spin-off of the award-winning Showtime fantasy series, set some 50 years after the events of the original series in '30s-era Hollywood, with Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane as homicide cops investigating a brutal murder that has ties to Mexican-American folklore and even the impending Second World War, with series regulars Natalie Dormer, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Kerry Bishé, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves joined by guest stars Christine Estabrook, Brent Spiner, Patti LuPone, Thomas Kretschmann, Piper Perabo, Amy Madigan, Brad Garrett, Richard Kind, Bill Smitrovich, and the late Brian Dennehy (in his final TV appearance). All 10 episodes from the 2020 season are available on DVD ($39.98 retail), replete with bonus features.
RAIGA: GOD OF THE MONSTERS (SRS Cinema/MVD Entertainment Group): Writer/producer/director Shinpei Hayashiya's 2009 monster mash (originally titled Shinkaiju Raiga and also released as Raiga: The Monster from the Deep Sea) finally makes it way to our shores, as Japan is (again) threatened by an enormous prehistoric creature unleashed by global warming. If American studios can start making movies based on the classic Japanese monsters, turnabout is fair play – except this is played for laughs, replete with slapstick gags, (intentionally?) dodgy special effects, and broad humor (not all of which translates). In Japanese with English subtitles, both the DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) boast behind-the-scenes featurette, theatrical trailer and TV spot, and more. **
SCARE PACKAGE (RLJE Films): Aaron B. Koontz and Cameron Burns created this award-winning horror anthology set against the backdrop of a video store run by die-hard film fan Jeremy King. Loaded with in-jokes and genre references, this is a little on the long side but combines giddiness and gore with cheerful abandon and is a surefire cult contender. John Bloom even turns up as his cult critic alter-ego Joe Bob Briggs. Both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.96 retail) include audio commentary, bonus segment, blooper reel, and more. **½
SPLIT SECOND (MVD Entertainment): Set in a seamy 2008 London flooded by global warming, hard-bitten homicide cop Rutger Hauer and rookie partner Neil Duncan pursue an inhuman serial killer in this atmospheric but empty-headed 1992 shocker that clumsily combines science-fiction and supernatural trappings with cop-movie clichés, and wastes a talented cast including Kim Cattrall, Pete Postlethwaite, rock star Ian Dury, Alun Armstrong, and Michael J. Pollard. The film's a dud, but the “MVD Rewind” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) is jam-packed with bonus features including audio commentary, retrospective and vintage featurettes and interviews, the extended Japanese theatrical cut, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated R. *
“STAR TREK: PICARD” – SEASON ONE (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Patrick Stewart (also an executive producer) reprises his iconic role as the now-retired Starfleet captain Jean-Luc Picard as he reflects upon his life and career, in all 10 episodes from the Emmy-winning CBS All Access science-fiction series, which marks the eighth Star Trek series in the immortal television franchise. Series regulars Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, and Santiago Cabrera joined by guest stars (and fellow Star Trek alumni) Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan, and Brent Spiner, available on DVD ($29.99 retail), Blu-ray ($47.99 retail), and limited-edition Steelbook ($47.68 retail), each boasting bonus features.
“THE TERROR: INFAMY” – THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON (LionsGate): Inspired by the 2007 best-selling novel penned by Dan Simmons and set against the backdrop of Japanese citizens being interred on Terminal Island following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the award-winning AMC horror anthology series follows the inmates as they contend with racism and injustice – and a supernatural menace. Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane, Naoko Mori, Miki Ishikawa, and George Takei (who actually was interred during his youth) head an ensemble cast. All 10 episodes from the 2019 season are available on DVD ($21.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($27.99 retail).
(Copyright 2020, Mark Burger)
