video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Kino Classics): Director Wallace Worsley’s 1923 adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel remains a benchmark in silent cinema, due entirely to the remarkable performance by Lon Chaney in the title role of Quasimodo.
The setting is 15th-century Paris, a city rocked by political and social upheaval. The deformed Quasimodo cares not about this, but about the lovely Gypsy girl Esmerelda (Patsy Ruth Miller), who shows him kindness and sympathy. The irony, of course, is that despite Quasimodo’s grotesque appearance, he is more human – and humane – than the so-called “normal” characters, who tend to be more monstrous than he, particularly his wicked keeper, Jehan (Brandon Hurst).
Norman Kerry (later the hero of Chaney’s The Phantom of the Opera) plays Phoebus, ostensibly the handsome and dashing. He too becomes enchanted by Esmerelda, which compels him to save her from an enraged mob, much as she had earlier done for Quasimodo. Alas, Quasimodo realizes that his love for Esmerelda can never be reciprocated. This is a tragic love story as well as a historical spectacle.
Like many silent films, the actors’ gesticulating is often florid and sometimes excessive, but the film is almost a century old. Besides, it’s status as a classic was cemented literally upon its release. It remains one of Lon Chaney’s most memorable films, and arguably his most memorable screen character.
The Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) includes audio commentary, booklet essay, and more. ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
ARISE, MY LOVE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Working from a screenplay co-written by future Oscar winners Billy Wilder and Charles Brackett, Mitchell Leisen directed this enjoyable 1940 romantic comedy starring Claudette Colbert as a hotshot reporter who poses as the wife of imprisoned fighter pilot Ray Milland to save him from Spanish fascists, but their inevitable romance is compromised by the darkening clouds of World War II. Loosely based on a true story, the wartime setting adds edginess to the fluff. Colbert considered this her favorite of all her films, and it won the Oscar for Best Original Story while receiving nominations for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black-and-white), Best Cinematography (black-and-white), and Best Original Score, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***
BLUEBEARD (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Claude Chabrol’s fact-based 1963 thriller (originally titled Landru) stars Charles Denner as Henri Landru, the suave serial killer who preyed on wealthy women in early 20th-century France, with Michele Morgan, Stephane Audran, Danielle Darrieux, and Hildegard Knef among the glamorous beauties he targets. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), each boasting audio commentary.
BRING ME A DREAM (Indican Pictures): Filmmaker/co-star Chase Smith’s low-rent shocker sees the fiendish “Sandman” (Tyler Mane) preying upon the guests at a sorority party by making them hallucinate their worst fears. Jesse Kove plays a heroic deputy, with real-life dad Martin playing his character’s father. Surreal but stupid, and almost a total snooze, available on DVD ($24.95 retail). ½
CASANOVA, LAST LOVE (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): Screenwriter/director Benoit Jacquot’s 2019 historical drama (originally titled Dernier amour) stars Vincent Loindon as the legendary lover writing his memoirs and reflecting on his “exile” in London years before, with Valeria Golino, Stacy Martin, Julia Roy, Nancy Tate, and Anna Cottis as the ladies he encountered there. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
CHILDREN OF THE CORN (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): A 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) of director Fritz Kiersch’s 1984 adaptation of the Stephen King short story, in which the children in a remote Nebraska farming community go on a murderous rampage at the behest of “He Who Walks Behind the Rows.” The opening is tremendously effective, and leads Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton bring conviction to their roles, but slowly the tension dissipates, leading to an almost laughable climax. Nevertheless, this spawned several sequels and has become a cult classic. Bonus features include audio commentaries, retrospective documentary and interviews, and more. Rated R. **
“CLARICE”: SEASON ONE (CBS Home Entertainment/Paramount Home Entertainment): Rebecca Breeds follows in the footsteps of Jodie Foster and Julianne Moore, portraying FBI agent Clarice Starling, set approximately a year after the events depicted in The Silence of the Lambs (1991), in which she resumes her career, in all 13 episodes from the inaugural 2021 (and apparently only) season of the award-winning CBS crime series based on the character created by Thomas Harris, with Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn A. Tyler, and Marnee Carpenter in support, available on DVD ($33.99 retail), replete with bonus features including behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and gag reel.
THE DEVIL’S EIGHT (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Hot on the heels of the box-office success of The Dirty Dozen (1967), producer/director Burt Topper’s 1968 drive-in favorite (also released as The Devil’s 8) stars Christopher George as a federal agent who recruits a motley crew of criminals (including Fabian, Tom Nardini, Larry Bishop, Robert DoQui, Ross Hagen, and newcomer Ron Rifkin) to wage war against murderous moonshiner Ralph Meeker (who co-starred in The Dirty Dozen). An early screenplay credit for both John Milius (Red Dawn) and Willard Huyck (American Graffiti), with future producer Lawrence Gordon (Boogie Nights) having penned the story, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) replete with bonus features. **
ELVIRA’S HAUNTED HILLS (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): Co-screenwriter Cassandra Peterson resurrects her popular “Mistress of the Dark” character for director Sam Irvin’s flimsy 2001 farce, which sees Elvira visiting a haunted castle while traveling to Paris in 1851. A few inspired gags, but this caters primarily to die-hard Elvira addicts. The “collector’s-edition” Blu-ray ($34.98 retail) includes audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, outtakes, and more. Rated PG-13. *½
FREE GUY (20th Century Studios/Disney): Producer/director Shawn Levy’s PG-13-rated fantasy/comedy stars Ryan Reynolds (also a producer) as a mild-mannered bank teller who comes to the realization that he’s actually a character in a hi-tech video game, with Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rey Howery, and Taika Watiti as characters both real and otherwise, available on DVD ($29.99 retail), Blu-ray ($39.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($45.99 retail), each boasting bonus features including deleted scenes, gag reel, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
THE GREEN KNIGHT (LionsGate): The classic 14th-century tale “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” is retold in screenwriter/producer/editor/director David Lowery’s R-rated fantasy saga, starring Dev Patel as Gawain, with Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Kate Dickie, Sean Harris, and Ralph Iverson (as The Green Knight), available on Blu-ray ($29.96 retail), DVD/Blu-ray combo ($39.99 retail), and 4K Ultra HD combo ($42.99 retail), each replete with behind-the-scenes featurettes and theatrical trailer.
LYDIA LUNCH: THE WAR IS NEVER OVER (Kino Lorber): Beth B’s self-explanatory documentary feature explores the life and career of punk-rock legend Lydia Lunch. Appropriately funky and spirited, but fades in the stretch. The DVD ($29.95 retail) includes Beth B’s 2020 short You Telling Me to Calm Down? (featuring Lunch), deleted scenes, theatrical trailer, and more. **½
MACHO CALLAHAN (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): David Janssen headlines this R-rated 1970 Western as an escaped convict bent on exacting revenge who is himself pursued by bounty hunters after killing a Confederate officer – on his wedding day, no less! Jean Seberg, David Carradine, James Booth, Richard Anderson, Diane Ladd, Bo Hopkins, Cyril Delevanti, Anne Revere, Pedro Armendariz Jr., Matt Clark, and the always-welcome Lee J. Cobb are also in the line of fire. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentary and theatrical trailer.
THE OLD WAYS (Dark Star Pictures): Executive producer/director Christopher Alender’s award-winning, R-rated shocker stars Brigitte Cali Kanalas as a Mexican-American journalist whose journey home to Vera Cruz turns into a nightmare when she is abducted by locals who believe her to be possessed by evil forces, available on DVD ($24.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.99 retail), each replete with bonus features including audio commentary, feature-length documentary, deleted scenes, and storyboards.
THE STYLIST (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment): Writer/producer/director/co-star Jill Gevargizian expands her 2016 short in this award-winning feature stars producer Najara Townsend (reprising her role from the short) as the title character, a tormented hair stylist who doubles as a serial killer specializing in collecting the scalps of her victims, available in a limited-edition two-disc Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) featuring audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, collectible book and poster, CD soundtrack, and more.
SUMMERTIME (Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of producer/director Carlos Lopez Estrada’s R-rated documentary following 27 spoken-word artists over a single day in Los Angeles, sharing their thoughts and opinions through their poetry. Bonus features include audio commentary, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more.
THE VIGIL (IFC Films/IFC Midnight/Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): The PG-13-rated debut feature of writer/director Keith Thomas stars Dave Davis as man charged with holding a lone vigil over the body of a recently deceased Orthodox Jew in Brooklyn Heights, only to encounter supernatural peril, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($22.98 retail).
(Copyright 2021, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
