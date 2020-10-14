video vault

PICK OF THE WEEK
“THE ALFRED HITCHCOCK CLASSICS COLLECTION”(Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): Perhaps the most famous filmmaker in history, Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980) was known as “the Master of Suspense,” and throughout his illustrious career he demonstrated it again and again – but never won an Academy Award for his efforts.
Although he never made a horror movie per se, Hitchcock certainly kept audiences on the edge of their seats, and this four-film selection offers ample opportunity to do so again.
Adapted from a Cornell Woolrich story, Rear Window (1954) stars James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey, and Raymond Burr, and earned Oscar nominations for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography (color), and Best Sound Recording. Vertigo (1958), based on D'Entre Les Morts, stars Stewart, Kim Novak, and Barbara Bel Geddes, and earned Oscar nominations for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration and Best Sound Recording.
If there's one movie Alfred Hitchcock will be remembered for, it's Psycho (1960), based on Robert Bloch's novel, starring Anthony Perkins in his signature role as Norman Bates, keeper of the Bates Motel. The film was a huge box-office hit and earned Oscar nominations for Best Director, Best Supporting Actress (Janet Leigh), Best Cinematography (black-and-white), and Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (black-and-white). Finally, the collection is completed by The Birds (1963), based on a Daphne du Maurier story, starring Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren (in her screen debut), Jessica Tandy, and Suzanne Pleshette, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects.
The 4K Ultra HD combo pack ($69.98 retail) includes a bevy of bonus features including audio commentaries, retrospective featurettes and interviews, theatrical trailers, and more.
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE APE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): One of Boris Karloff's goofier vehicles, based on Adam Hull Shirk's play, this low-budget 1940 chiller casts him as a scientist treating polio with spinal fluid (albeit from living human beings), so when a circus ape escapes and breaks into his laboratory, it seems awfully convenient to blame a rash of murders on the simian. Both the DVD ($14.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) include audio commentaries and trailers. **
“BALTHAZAR”: SERIES 2 (Acorn TV): Tomer Sisley portrays the title role of a brilliant but eccentric forensic pathologist who joins forces with homicide inspector Helene de Fougerolles to solve the most perplexing crimes in Paris, in all 10 feature-length episodes from the 2019 season of the mystery series created by Clelia Constantine and Clothilde Jamin. In French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($59.99 retail).
BRIGHTON ROCK (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Richard Attenborough scored an early screen triumph reprising his stage role as a sadistic young punk who marries a young waitress (newcomer Carol Marsh) so she won't testify against him in a murder trial in this gripping 1947 adaptation of Graham Greene's best-selling 1938 novel (scripted by Greene and Terence Rattigan), with Hermione Baddeley as the amateur sleuth who hounds him. Released in the United States as Young Scarface, with William Hartnell, Nigel Stock, Harcourt Williams, and Wylie Watson in support, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. ***½
BROIL (Well Go USA Entertainment): Avery Konrad headlines writer/director Edward Drake's horror thriller as a troubled teen who uncovers a dark family secret when sent to live with her wealthy grandfather (Timothy V. Murphy) and becomes enmeshed in the family's quest for wealth and power, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
“DC'S STARGIRL”: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): The DC universe expands further with the introduction of Brec Bassinger as high-school student Courtney Whitmore and her titular superhero alter-ego, as she assumes the mantle of restoring the Justice Society of America in all 13 episodes from the inaugural 2020 season of the popular fantasy series created by executive producers Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti and based on the DC Comics character, with Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Amy Smart, and Luke Wilson rounding out the regular cast, available on DVD ($24.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
“DEAD STILL” (Acorn TV): Set in 1880s Dublin, this six-part mini-series stars Michael Smiley as a renowned memorial photographer whose work may be the “inspiration” for a series of murders being investigated by homicide detective Aidan O'Hare, with Eileen O'Higgins, Kerr Logan, Jimmy Smallhorne, and Rhys Dunlop, available on DVD ($39.99 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurette.
THE HUNT (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): UNCSA graduate and executive producer Craig Zobel directed this savage, effective satire in which wealthy liberals hunt conservatives – essentially a reverse take on The Purge series – with a solid ensemble cast including Betty Gilpin (in a terrific star turn), Emma Roberts, Amy Madigan, Ike Barinholtz, Reed Birney, Ethan Suplee, Glenn Howerton, Justin Hartley, and sultry Hilary Swank, clearly having fun as the villainous mastermind. Controversy swirled early on, most of it flamed by people who hadn't even seen the film, yet the satire is even-handed, taking potshots at both sides – frequently in outrageously violent fashion. Not for all tastes but a surefire cult contender, available on DVD ($29.98 retail) and DVD/Blu-ray combo ($34.98 retail), each replete with behind-the-scenes featurettes. Rated R. ***
THE KISS OF THE VAMPIRE (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): A “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($29.99 retail) of director Don Sharp's atmospheric 1963 Gothic shocker for Britain's legendary Hammer Studios, starring Edward De Souza and Jennifer Daniel as a honeymooning couple who become prey for a coven of vampires led by the sinister Count Ravna (Noel Willman in a coolly controlled, low-key performance). Clifford Evans plays the resident vampire hunter, whose ultimate solution to vanquish the evil is certainly novel. Effectively rendered, with a few twists applied to the vampire legend. Special features include audio commentaries, retrospective documentaries and featurettes, the television version Kiss of Evil (which deleted some scenes and added others), and more. ***
THE PALE DOOR (RLJE Films): Producer/co-writer/director Aaron B. Koontz's well-made but spotty shocker combines Western trappings with horror, as a band of outlaws seek shelter in a seemingly abandoned ghost town populated by a coven of witches. The ensemble cast includes Stan Shaw, Devin Druid, Noah Segan, Bill Sage (also an associate producer), Zachary Knighton, and Melora Walters. Lots of blood but not necessarily coherent, both the DVD ($27.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($28.97 retail) include audio commentary and featurettes. **
SAVE YOURSELVES! (Bleecker Street/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): In their feature debut, Alex H. Fischer and Eleanor Wilson wrote and co-directed this R-rated sci-fi send-up starring Sunita Mani and John Reynolds as a couple whose weekend excursion goes haywire when they are faced with an alien invasion, available on DVD ($22.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.98 retail), each replete with bonus features.
“UNIVERSAL HORROR COLLECTION VOLUME 6” (Scream Factory/Shout! Factory): The latest installment of vintage chillers from Universal Pictures includes The Black Castle (1952) starring Boris Karloff, Richard Greene, and Lon Chaney; Cult of the Cobra (1955) starring Faith Domergue, Richard Long, and David Janssen; The Thing That Wouldn't Die (1958) with William Reynolds and Andra Martin; and director John Gilling's The Shadow of the Cat (1961) starring Andre Morell and Barbara Shelley. The Blu-ray selection ($69.97 retail) include audio commentary for each film and additional bonus features.
VARIETY (Kino Classics): Bette Gordon penned the original story and directed this seedy, seamy 1983 character study/psychological thriller starring Sandy McLeod as a ticket-taker at a Times Square porn theater who becomes obsessed with regular patron Richard M. Davidson, much to the consternation of her concerned boyfriend (Will Patton), with Luis Guizman, Mark Boone Junior, and John Waters regular Cookie Mueller in support. Echoing the works of Scorsese, Cassavetes, and Abel Ferrara, this offers a vivid time capsule of New York City at its sleaziest but meanders periodically. Both the DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) include Gordon's 1981 short film Anybody's Woman, audio commentary, collectible booklet, and more. **½
WARNING FROM SPACE (Arrow Video/MVD Entertainment Group): Frequent Akira Kurosawa collaborator Hideo Oguni scripted this vintage 1956 sci-fi melodrama (originally titled Uchujin Tokyo ni arawaru), which is loosely based on a novel by Gentaro Najajima, holds the distiction of being the first Japanese science-fiction film in color, and details the efforts of alien beings to warn Earthlings of an impending collision with a rogue planet. A staple of Saturday afternoon television, it's frequently hilarious (love those “starfish alien” costumes!), but fans expect nothing less. The “collector's-edition” Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) includes original Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, trailers, and more. **
THE WORLD IS FULL OF SECRETS (Kino Lorber): Producer Graham Swon makes his feature debut as writer/director with this award-winning 2018 horror anthology sees a group of teen-aged girls swapping scary stories during a sleepover, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), each replete with audio commentary, booklet essay, deleted scene, and trailer.
ZOMBIE 5: KILLING BIRDS (Vinegar Syndrome): A limited-edition Blu-ray ($34.95 retail) of a 1988 shocker (originally titled Uccelli Assassini) in which unwary college students searching for a rare woodpecker (!) instead encounter a reclusive blind scientist (a slumming Robert Vaughn), the living dead, and finally a flock of deadly birds. Filmed in Louisiana, this marked the feature debut of director/story writer Claudio Lattanzi (under the pseudonym “Claude Milliken”), although reports persist that producer/cinematographer Aristide Massaccesi (“Joe D'Amato”) actually directed. Despite the title, this has no relation to earlier Zombie movies. Cheesy, choppy, and confusing, but Vinegar Syndrome has done another top-notch job restoring a dubious cult item. Bonus features include Italian-language (with English subtitles) and English audio options, retrospective interviews, and trailers. *
