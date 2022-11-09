PICKS OF THE WEEK
BLACK BOX (Distrib Films/Icarus Films Home Video): Director/screenwriter Yann Gozlan’s coolly stylized, tightly coiled thriller (originally titled Boite noir) is intricately detailed, powerfully credible, and dominated by Pierre Niney’s intense performance.
Niney (essentially reprising his role from Gozlan’s 2015 drama A Perfect Man) portrays Mathieu Vasseur, a safety inspector for the BEA (Bureau and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety), who is assigned to investigate the crash of an airliner in Dubai. The case is unexpectedly compromised by the disappearance of a fellow safety inspector, and pressure has been applied to the BEA to conclude the accident was the work of Islamic terrorists.
The fastidious, meticulous Niney isn’t certain, and as he obsessively sifts through the complexities and inconsistencies in the case, he puts his career, his marriage (to Lou de Laage), his sanity, and even his life at risk. The fascinating thing about Niney’s performance is that he never goes out of his way to make the character likable, and in some instances, he does make mistakes, but his realizations are shared by the audience that there’s more to this incident than meets the eye – or the ear. Gozlan expertly orchestrates the paranoia and suspense to an almost unbearable degree.
Strong support is provided by De Laage as the increasingly infuriated wife Noemie and reliable Andre Dussollier as Mathieu’s gravel-voiced superior. Pierre Cottereau’s sleek cinematography and Philippe Rombi’s nerve-jangling score further enhance this first-rate exercise.
In English and French with English subtitles, available on DVD ($26.98 retail). ***½
ALSO AVAILABLE
THE BAT (The Film Detective/Cinedigm): A perennial staple of late-night television for years, director/screenwriter Crane Wilbur’s 1959 adaptation of the hit Mary Roberts Rinehart/Avery Hopwood play (previously filmed numerous times, including as The Bat Whispers), and based on the 1908 novel The Circular Staircase is the quintessential “old-dark-house” mystery, with the titular serial killer on the prowl. Vincent Price (in a ripe red-herring role) and Agnes Moorehead (as the mystery writer conveniently in residence) are fun, with Gavin Gordon, John Sutton, Elaine Edwards, Our Gang’s Darla Hood (in her final feature), and Wilbur’s real-life wife Lenita Lane (in her final feature) on hand. Watchable but very creaky, with the low-budget seams evident throughout. Long available in various public-domain formats, the special-edition DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) are fully restored and include audio commentary, collectible booklet, vintage radio programs featuring Price, and more. **
BEDTIME FOR BONZO (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Ronald Reagan’s subsequent political career boosted the profile of this otherwise unremarkable 1951 farce, directed by future Tonight Show producer Frederick De Cordova, in which the future U.S. President plays a studious college professor attempting to woo the dean’s daughter (Diana Lynn) while conducting experiments on the titular chimpanzee (played by Peggy the Chimp). Flimsy fluff that nevertheless was a box-office hit and spawned a sequel (1952’s Bonzo Goes to College, albeit without Reagan), available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail), replete with audio commentary and theatrical trailer. **
CARMEN (Good Deed Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Valerie Buhagiar wrote, directed, and appears in this award-winning drama starring Natasha McElhone in the title role, a woman living in Malta trying to rebuild her life after her priest brother (newcomer Henry Zammit Cordina) unexpectedly dies, and the villagers coming to believe she is meant to replace him as their spiritual leader. In Maltese with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.95 retail).
“THE CLASSIC CHRISTMAS SPECIALS COLLECTION” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory 4K Ultra HD combo ($44.98 retail) of three much-loved television holiday specials from the producing duo of Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass (who died in October): Frosty the Snowman (1969) featuring the voices of Jackie Vernon (in the title role), Jimmy Durante, and Billy DeWolfe; Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (also ’69) narrated by Burl Ives; and Santa Claus in Comin’ to Town (1970) featuring the voices of Mickey Rooney (as Santa), Fred Astaire, Keenan Wynn, and Paul Frees. Bonus features include audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more.
“EUPHORIA”: SEASONS 1-2 (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): Writer/director/executive producer Sam Levinson created this HBO drama series focusing on the trials and tribulations of high-school students as they come of age in a turbulent contemporary world, featuring an ensemble cast including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Nika King, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrahams, available in a five-disc DVD collection ($39.98 retail) that includes all eight episodes from the inaugural 2019 season and all eight episodes from the 2022 season. Zendaya (also an executive producer) became the youngest actress to win the Emmy Award as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series both years, and this collection includes bonus features.
FANCY PANTS (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.99 retail) of director George Marshall’s award-winning 1950 musical remake of The Ruggles of Red Gap (1935), starring Bob Hope as a perennially out-of-work actor impersonating an English valet who is tapped to teach proper manners to rambunctious tomboy Lucille Ball in the early twentieth century, with the expected comic consequences. In their second of four films together, Hope and Ball’s affectionate banter boosts this featherweight farce. **½
“FELIX & LOLA/LOVE STREET: TWO FILMS DIRECTED BY PATRICE LECONTE”(Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber): A self-explanatory Blu-ray twin bill ($29.95 retail) of films from the acclaimed, award-winning French writer/director Patrice Leconte: 2001’s Felix and Lola (Felix et Lola) starring Philippe Torreton and Charlotte Gainsbourg as the titular duo; and 2002’s Love Street (Rue des plaisirs), starring Patrick Timsit, Laetitia Casta, and Vincent Elbaz. In French with English subtitles, bonus features include audio commentary for both films and trailers.
THE INVITATION (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment): Executive producer Jessica M. Thompson directed this atmospheric but hackneyed chiller starring Nathalie Emmanuel as a lonely New York caterer’s assistant who impetuously embarks on a trans-Atlantic trip to England to attend a wedding at an ornate mansion, unaware that her hunky host (Thomas Doherty) is a modern-day vampire with diabolical designs on her. Predictable and routine throughout, with Sean Pertwee on hand as the prototypical stiff-upper-lip servant who knows where the bodies are buried … likely because he buried them! Both the DVD ($30.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($34.99 retail) include bonus features. Rated PG-13 (also available in an unrated director’s cut). *
NICK THE STING (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): Director Fernando Di Leo, who specialized in crime dramas, shifts gears with this 1976 outing (originally titled Gli amici di Nick Hezard), a pseudo-take-off on George Roy Hill’s Oscar-winning The Sting (1973) starring Luc Merenda as a con artist who targets an expatriate American gangster (Lee J. Cobb), who has his friend killed. It’s interesting to see Merenda, best known for hard-bitten roles, tackling something lighter (although his sexist banter is cringingly dated), and the high-profile cast includes Gabriele Ferzetti (good fun) and Valentina Cortese (over the top) as Merenda’s equally larcenous parents, who run a brothel (!); Luciana Paluzzi (at her sexy best), Dagmar Lassander, and William Berger. This was Cobb’s final feature and a genuine leading role, although his distinctive voice is dubbed, and Di Leo incorporates some intriguing techniques (black-and-white, split-screen, etc.) along the way. In Italian with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail). **½
PRIVATE DESERT (Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Aly Murtiba’s award-winning drama (originally titled Deserto particular) details the on-line relationship between gender-fluid blue-collar worker Pedro Fasanaro and disgraced police officer Antonio Saboia, which takes an unexpected turn when the former mysteriously disappears, prompting the latter to embark on a 2,000-mile journey across Brazil to ascertain what happened. In Portuguese with English subtitles, available on Blu-ray ($29.95 retail), replete with behind-the-scenes featurette and theatrical trailer.
“RUSSELL SIMMONS’ DEF JAM COLLECTION” (Time Life): A self-explanatory 12-disc DVD selection ($99.95 retail) of 36 episodes from the 1992-2008 HBO stand-up comedy series produced by record mogul Russell Simmons, which proved a career springboard for such future stars as Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Chris Tucker, Chris Tucker, Queen Latifah, D.L. Hughley, and many others – plus a collectible booklet, bonus episode, and the bonus DVD “Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam” featuring Hart, Tommy Davidson, Aries Spears, and DeRay Davis.
“SESAME STREET: MY FAVORITE HOLIDAYS!” (Sesame Workshop/Shout! Factory Kids): The title tells all in this celebration of the holiday season featuring such beloved Sesame Street characters as Cookie Monster, Elmo, Abby Cadabby and others – plus the bonus special Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, available on DVD ($16.99 retail).
“THE TARZAN VAULT COLLECTION” (The Film Detective/Cinedigm): The classic jungle hero immortalized by Edgar Rice Burroughs first swung across the big screen in this trio of vintage adventures: The 1918 silent Tarzan of the Apes and 1921 silent The Adventures of Tarzan, both starring Elmo Lincoln in the title role; and The New Adventures of Tarzan (1935), in which Herman Brix (AKA Bruce Bennett) donned the loincloth. Both the special-edition DVD ($24.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective documentaries and featurettes, collectible booklet, and more.
THE WITCH 2: THE OTHER ONE (Well Go USA Entertainment): Executive producer/writer/director Park-Hoon jung’s follow-up to his award-winning 2018 thriller (originally titled Manyeo 2: lo go) sees Kim Da-Mi and Min-soo Joo encoring as survivors of the original film’s carnage, joined by newcomer Cynthia as a teen-aged girl who possesses remarkable and destructive powers that make her a target of assassins. In Korean with English subtitles, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail).
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
