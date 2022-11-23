PICKS OF THE WEEK
MALCOLM X (The Criterion Collection): Arguably Spike Lee’s masterpiece, this epic 1992 biography of the Civil Rights activist boasts arguably Denzel Washington’s finest performance, which earned him a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
The former Malcolm Little (1925-’65) packed a lot of living into his 39 years, which Lee dramatizes with his trademark drive and kinetic style, in a sweeping fashion that encompasses Malcolm’s life as a small-time hustler, a convert to Islam in prison, his rise in the Nation of Islam as a charismatic, passionate orator, and his fateful break with the movement leading to his assassination. Washington is utterly compelling in playing every facet of this complex man. He never makes a false move, humanizing the icon in beautifully subtle fashion.
Angela Bassett (as Betty Shabazz) and Al Freeman, Jr. (as Elijah Muhammad) stand out in a sprawling cast including Albert Hall, Delroy Lindo, Theresa Randle, Giancarlo Esposito, Kate Vernon, Debi Mazar, David Patrick Kelly, Lonette McKee, James McDaniel, Joe Seneca, Wendell Pierce, Roger Guenveur Smith, Craig Wasson, Michael Imperioli, Karen Allen, Christopher Plummer, Peter Boyle, Vincent D’Onofrio, attorney William Kunstler, and Lee himself. The film’s only other Oscar nomination was for Best Costume Design.
Both the Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($49.95 retail) include audio commentary, retrospective interviews, the Oscar-nominated, PG-rated documentary Malcolm X (1972), theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG-13. ****
ALSO AVAILABLE
AFTER THE MURDER OF ALBERT LIMA (Gunpowder & Sky/Kino Lorber): Producer/director/cinematographer Aengus James’s tantalizing, award-winning 2019 documentary feature follows the efforts of Paul Lima (also a producer) as he attempts to bring to justice Oral Coleman, the Honduran criminal who kidnapped and murdered Lima’s father Alfred in 2000. Fed up with bureaucratic red tape, he hires a pair of bounty hunters to accompany him to Honduras to do the job himself. As suspenseful as a juicy true-crime novel, this sustains tension because the outcome is perennially in doubt and the risk is high, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***½
“AQUA TEEN HUNGER FORCE: THE BAFFLER MEAL” – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION (Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory DVD collection ($112.99 retail) consisting of all 138 episodes from the entire 2000-’15 run – plus bonus features and the R-rated 2007 feature film Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters -- of the popular Adult Swim animated comedy series set in the suburbs of New Jersey (!), where an unlikely trio of amateur sleuths – Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad – join forces to solve baffling crimes, when they’re not running from danger. Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has also released the all-new R-rated feature film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm on Blu-ray ($29.98 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.99 retail), each replete with bonus features.
DEAR SANTA (IFC Films): Writer/producer/director Dana Nachman’s award-winning documentary feature examines the origins of the United States Postal Service’s “Operation Santa” program, which was founded in 1907 and has since delivered holiday gifts to the needy and underprivileged for more than a century, as well as introducing those latter-day “elves” who supervise and run the program each Christmas. Sweet without being sugary and often touching, this offers a welcome message of hope during these turbulent times, available on DVD ($27.97 retail). ***
“FRENCH NOIR COLLECTION” (Gaumont/Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A self-explanatory Blu-ray triple-feature ($49.95 retail) of vintage French film noir thrillers: Jean Gabin, Lino Ventura, Marcel Bozzuffi, and Annie Girardot star in 1957’s Speaking of Murder (Le Roige est Mis); Jeanne Moreau and Gerard Oury headline 1958’s Back to the Wall (Le Dos au Mur); and 1959’s Witness in the City (Un Temoin dans la Ville), based on a novel by Thomas Narcejac’s novel, stars Ventura and Sandra Milo. In French with English subtitles.
LET THERE BE DRUMS! (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Justin Kreutzman wrote, edited, co-produced and directed this first-rate documentary feature that celebrates the art of percussion in rock ‘n’ roll, featuring engaging interviews with an awesome, star-studded line-up including Justin’s father Bill (also an executive producer) and Mickey Hart from The Grateful Dead, Ringo Starr, Justin Bonham, Don Was, Tre Cool, Jay Lane, John Densmore, Stewart Copeland, the late Taylor Hawkins, and many others. A sheer delight for rock buffs, augmented by vintage footage and a palpable enthusiasm for the magic of music. available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***½
MATA HARI (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The Blu-ray bow ($24.95 retail) of director Curtis Harrington’s final feature, a wildly uneven 1985 softcore melodrama purporting to be a biography of the notorious courtesan and World War I spy (played by international sex goddess Sylvia Kristel), with Oliver Tobias, Christopher Cazenove, Gottfried John, and Vernon Dobtcheff among those vying for her favors. Produced by the inimitable Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus at Cannon Films, this had potential but instead opts for an endless series of overbaked sexual trysts. Yours truly interviewed Harrington (who died in 2007), who expressed no love lost between him and Golan. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. *½
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK (Paramount Home Entertainment): Michael Cera lends his voice to the titular character in this award-winning, PG-rated, family-friendly animated comedy – inspired by 1974’s Blazing Saddles (!) – as a bumbling hound who undergoes samurai training in order to defend a helpless village of cats from a ferocious feline (voiced by Ricky Gervais), backed by an all-star voiceover cast including Samuel L. Jackson, George Takei, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, and Blazing Saddles creator Mel Brooks (who earns a story credit), available on DVD ($25.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($30.99 retail), each boasting bonus features.
RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE: THE MAKING OF A WESTERN OPERA (First Run Features/Kino Lorber): Kristin Atwell Ford edited, produced, and directed this documentary feature that details the world premiere of the Arizona Opera’s production of the titular Western saga based on Zane Grey’s oft-filmed 1912 novel, albeit as a full-blown opera, from composer Robert Bohmler’s initial brainstorm to production to opening night. An absorbing look how the cast and crew interpreted and re-imagined Grey’s work, with Peter Coyote reading selections from the novel. Not just for opera buffs, this offers an engaging look at the creative process from inception to creation. The DVD retails for $24.95. ***
“ROB EPSTEIN AND JEFFREY FRIEDMAN COLLECTiON” (Milestone Film & Video/Kino Lorber): The title tells all in this trifecta of acclaimed documentary features produced and co-directed by the duo of Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, partners in life and film, and indisputable pioneers of LGBTQ+ cinema, having addressed significant issues inherent to that cause over the years: Dustin Hoffman narrates Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989), which won the Academy Award as Best Documentary Feature; Chris Owens narrates 1992’s Where Are We? Our Trip Through America; and Rupert Everett narrates the award-winning Paragraph 175 (2000). Both the DVD ($29.95 retail) and Blu-ray ($39.95 retail) boast bonus features.
SKI PATROL (MVD Entertainment Group): Executive producer Paul Maslansky (of Police Academy fame) anticipated another lowbrow comedy franchise with this scattershot, self-explanatory 1990 farce about slapstick hi-jinks on the ski slopes, with Martin Mull typecast as a smarmy tycoon determined to wrest ownership of a popular winter resort. The feature directorial debut of Richard Correll, the cast includes Roger Rose, Yvette Nipar, T.K. Carter, Ray Walston, future filmmaker Paul Feig, and George Lopez (in his feature debut). Less raunchy than expected, but not funnier as a result. No franchise followed. The “MVD Rewind Collection” Blu-ray ($24.99 retail) includes theatrical trailer. Rated PG. *
THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Screenwriter/director Ken Hughes’ 1960 adaptation of Montgomery Hyde’s non-fiction best-seller (later adapted by John Furnell’s stage play The Stringed Lute) stars Peter Finch (in an award-winning performance) as the titular author, whose libel suit against the Marquis of Queensbury (Lionel Jeffries) proved a catastrophe in his career and life. James Mason (as the prosecutor), John Fraser, Yvonne Mitchell, Nigel Patrick, Maxine Audley, James Booth, and Laurence Naismith round out a sturdy supporting cast, available on Blu-ray ($24.95 retail) replete with theatrical trailer. ***
TROPIC THUNDER (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Ben Stiller co-wrote, produced, directed, and stars in this outrageous – and occasionally overlong – 2008 comedy detailing the calamitous production of a Vietnam War epic, backed by an all-star cast including Jack Black, Steve Coogan (as the ill-fated director), Jay Baruchel, Nick Nolte, UNCSA graduate Danny McBride, Bill Hader, Amy Stiller (Ben’s sister), Matthew McConaughey, an unbilled Tom Cruise (as an obnoxious studio head), a slew of celebrity cameos, and Robert Downey Jr., who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor as a method actor so devoted to his role that he surgically changed his race. Both the special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) and 4K Ultra HD combo ($39.95 retail) include both the R-rated theatrical version and unrated director’s cut, audio commentaries, featurettes and interviews, deleted scenes, theatrical trailer, and more. ***
“TUBULAR BELLS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR: LIVE AT THE ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL” (Cleopatra Entertainment/MVD Entertainment Group): The title tells all in this special-edition DVD ($24.95 retail) or Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) commemorating the 50th anniversary of the release of Mike Oldfield’s popular instrumental number (immortalized in the 1973 classic The Exorcist) as interpreted by the Circa Contemporary Circus at the Royal Festival Hall in London, hosted by actor Samuel West, including both the live performance and behind-the-scenes documentary, as well as bonus features.
(Copyright 2022, Mark Burger)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.