PICKS OF THE WEEK
ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): The fifth and final big-screen collaboration between Clint Eastwood and director Don Siegel, often gets overlooked – but it’s a solid, unpretentious, self-explanatory 1979 melodrama, based on J. Campbell Bruce’s 1963 non-fiction best-seller.
Set in 1962, shortly before the closing of Alcatraz, Eastwood portrays Frank Morris, a hard-bitten convict newly transferred to the prison due to repeated escape attempts. Eastwood is in his element here, playing Morris as the strong, silent type. This approach allows the supporting actors – including Fred Ward (in an early screen role), Jack Thibeau, Roberts Blossom, Paul Benjamin, and Larry Hankin – to establish vivid characterizations, and filming on location lends the film a gritty, claustrophobic atmosphere. Siegel coolly sustains suspense as he details Morris’s painstaking escape plan.
The (nameless) warden – ruthless, reptilian, and just this side of corrupt – is brilliantly portrayed by Patrick McGoohan. Crushing the spirit of his prisoners is a nasty job and he does it well. He also happens to have the law on his side. There’s a sublime irony in having McGoohan, who created and starred in the classic TV series The Prisoner, playing the ultimate authoritarian. This sort of movie requires a strong protagonist and a strong antagonist, and in Eastwood and McGoohan Escape from Alcatraz has both.
The 4K HD combo ($39.95 retail) includes audio commentary, retrospective interviews, theatrical trailer, and more. Rated PG. ***
ALSO AVAILABLE
“AMAZING GRACE: COUNTRY STARS SING SONGS OF FAITH AND HOPE” (Time Life): The title tells all in this 10-disc DVD collection ($134.95 retail) showcasing a star-studded array of music luminaries as they perform a variety of well-loved songs that reflect their faith in a higher power, including Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, and many others – plus a collectible booklet and two bonus discs of “Opry Gospel Classics” featuring such stars as Lynn, Parton, Johnny Cash, Barbara Mandrell, Porter Wagoner, Charley Pride, and others.
BLIND FURY (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): A special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) of director Phillip Noyce’s 1989 thriller, starring Rutger Hauer as a blind martial arts expert determined to rescue old Vietnam buddy Terry O’Quinn (billed as “Terrance O’Quinn”) from the clutches of sadistic narcotics kingpin Noble Willingham. Noyce’s first American film is a remake of the 1967 Japanese action hit Zatoichi Challenged but an awkward combination of high action, lowbrow humor, and sticky sentiment – although the cast helps: Lisa Blount, Randall “Tex” Cobb, Nick Cassavetes, Meg Foster, Rick Overton, and Sho Kosugi. Bonus features include audio commentary and theatrical trailer. Rated R. **
BLUE HAWAII (Paramount Home Entertainment): The “Paramount Presents” 4K HD Combo bow ($39.99 retail) of the colorful 1961 musical comedy showcasing the inimitable Elvis Presley as an Army veteran who takes the Aloha State by storm, wooing tour guide girlfriend Joan Blackman much to the increasing consternation of his nagging mother Angela Lansbury (who died in October). This was Presley’s biggest box-office hit and remains a favorite among aficionados, although in retrospect it’s featherweight fare best suited to his fans – and there are still plenty of ‘em. Bonus features include audio commentary, photo scrapbook, and theatrical trailer. Rated PG. **½
“DARK WINDS”: SEASON ONE (AMC Studios): Based on Tony Hillerman’s best-selling novel Listening Women, executive producer Graham Roland created this AMC mystery series starring Zahn McClarnon (also an executive producer) and Kiowa Gordon as Navajo police officers in 1971 New Mexico whose spiritual beliefs are challenged when they investigate a brutal double homicide, with Noah Emmerich as an FBI agent investigating an armored-car robbery that may be related, in all six episodes from the inaugural 2022 season, available on DVD ($34.97 retail) and Blu-ray ($35.97 retail).
DARRYL JONES: IN THE BLOOD (Greenwich Entertainment/Kino Lorber): Writer/producer/director Eric Hamburg’s enjoyable feature documentary explores the life and career of Chicago-born bassist Darryl Jones, whose stints with Sting, Branford and Wynton Marsalis, Madonna, and Miles Davis led to his being selected to replace Bill Wyman in the Rolling Stones, featuring vintage footage and interviews with bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood, and the late Charlie Watts (in his final appearance). Jones also scored the film, which is a must for music mavens, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). ***
THE DEER KING (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): Masayuki Miyaji and first-timer Masahi Ando co-directed this award-winning, R-rated, animated adaptation of Nahoko Uehashi’s best-selling series of fantasy novels (originally titled Shika no ou) set in a post-apocalyptic, plague-ridden future ruled by a cruel, corrupt empire, available in a DVD/Blu-ray combo ($26.98 retail) that includes original Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, Ando’s introduction and behind-the-scenes interview, trailers, and more.
DEVIL’S WORKSHOP (LionsGate): Writer/co-producer/director Chris Hoffmann’s chiller stars Timothy Granaderos as a struggling actor who consults with demonologist Radha Mitchell to consult on a role he’s auditioned for, but gets much more than he bargained for. Granaderos acts as straight man to Mitchell’s no-holds-barred turn, and Emile Hirsch scores as an obnoxious fellow actor who covets the role for himself. Before going completely haywire at the end, this boasts blasts of black comedy and amusing digs at the acting process – and just might achieve cult status, available on DVD ($19.98 retail) and Blu-ray ($21.99 retail). Rated R. **
FORGET ME NOT: INCLUSION IN THE CLASSROOM (Cinema Libre Studio): Producer/director Olivier Bernie’s heartfelt, award-winning documentary feature focuses on his son Emilio, who was born with Down Syndrome, and how Bernie and wife Hildie undertook the herculean task of placing him in a school that offered inclusive education alongside non-handicapped students. Not only does Bernie bring the viewer in his own life and struggles, but he also examines the bigger picture – how and why some educators advocate inclusive education and others do not. Thoughtful and timely, available on DVD ($19.95 retail) replete with bonus featurettes. ***
HANSAN: RISING DRAGON (Well Go USA Entertainment): Writer/director Kim Han-min’s award-winning follow-up (originally titled Hansan: Yongui chulhyeon) to his 2014 historical epic The Admiral: Roaring Currents is a prequel detailing the events leading up to the historic 16th-century Battle of Hansando, in which the Korean fleet attempted to fend off a massive invasion by Japan’s naval forces, available on DVD ($19.99 retail) and Blu-ray ($29.98 retail), each replete with original Korean (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, audio commentary, and featurettes.
HEX (LionsGate): Producer/editor/co-directors Chris Johnston and Andy Malchiodi’s feature debut sees a group of skydivers embark on a particularly dangerous (and supposedly cursed) jump, after which they begin disappearing or dying mysteriously. Essentially Final Destination with parachutes, this boasts decent aerial footage, laughably chintzy CGI effects, and a competent turn by leading lady Kayla Adams, although the narrative is ultimately overwhelmed by gimmickry, available on DVD ($19.95 retail). Rated R. *½
THE OBLONG BOX (Kino Lorber Studio Classics): Yet another in American International’s endless series of Edgar Allan Poe “adaptations,” producer/director Gordon Hessler’s atmospheric, grim period piece stars Vincent Price (who else?) as a British aristocrat whose disfigured brother (Alister Williamson) goes on a murderous rampage in Victorian England. The usual exploitation elements are given extra leverage by the film’s condemnation of British colonialism and a twist ending, although the characters tend to be irredeemable. The first film to co-star Price and Christopher Lee (as a shady doctor), although they have only one scene together. Hilary Dwyer, Sally Geeson, Uta Levka, Peter Arne, Carl Rigg, Harry Baird, and reliable Rupert Davies round out the cast, available in a special-edition Blu-ray ($29.95 retail) replete with audio commentary and additional bonus features. Rated R. **½
LE SOLDATESSE (RaroVideo/Kino Lorber): The Blu-ray bow ($29.95 retail) of writer/director Valerio Zurlini’s award-winning 1965 adaptation of Ugo Pirro’s novel (released in the U.S. as The Camp Followers) stars Mario Adorf and Tomas Milian as war-weary soldiers assigned to escort a bevy of prostitutes to various destinations throughout Axis-controlled Albania during World War II, with Anna Karina, Marie Laforet, Lea Massari, and Valeria Moriconi among the ladies they transport. In Italian with English subtitles, the Blu-ray includes a special introduction.
SUMMER GHOST (GKIDS/Shout! Factory): Noted Japanese illustrator Loundraw wrote and directed this award-winning 40-minute animated short that explores an urban legend in which a spirit girl materializes every time fireworks are set off, available on Blu-ray ($22.98 retail), replete with bonus features including original Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed audio options, the feature-length documentary To You Before Dawn, behind-the-scenes interview with Loundraw, and more.
“UNIVERSAL CLASSIC MONSTERS: ICONS OF HORROR COLLECTION VOL 2” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment): A self-explanatory 4K Ultra HD collection ($79.99 retail) of classic horror films released by Universal Pictures during its “golden era,” each replete with bonus features including audio commentaries, retrospective documentaries and featurettes, vintage trailers, and more: The Mummy (1932) starring Boris Karloff; James Whale’s The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) starring Karloff, Colin Clive, and Elsa Lanchester; Claude Rains in Phantom of the Opera (1943), which won Oscars for Best Cinematography (color) and Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (color), and nominations for Best Score and Best Sound Recording; and Jack Arnold’s The Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) starring Richard Carlson, Julie Adams, and Richard Denning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.